Bryana Holly's biography: who is Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend
Bryana Holly is a celebrated American model, social media star, and actress. She has worked with various top modeling agencies in her career, including Wilhelmina Models, No Ties Management, and One.1. She is also a social media influencer and has built a large fanbase on her social media pages, with followers summing up to millions.
Holly has also gained public attention for previously dating the famous TV personality Brody Jenner. She is currently in a relationship with the famed actor Nicholas Hoult, with whom she has a son. Who is Nicholas Hoult dating?
Profile summary
- Full name: Bryana Holly Keilana Bezlaj
- Alias: Bry
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: July 12, 1993
- Age: 28 (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Career: Model, social media personality
- Famous as: Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend
- Height in feet and inches: 5'7
- Height in cm: 170
- Weight in lb: 124
- Weight in kg: 56
- Body measurements: 34-26-35
- Shoe size: 6 (US)
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Education: University of California
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Nicholas Hoult
- Children: 1
- Mother: Claudia Holly
- Instagram: @bryanaholly
- Twitter: @bryanaholly
- Facebook: Bryana Holly
Bryana Holly's biography
The model was born on July 12, 1993, in Huntington Beach, California. Her birth name is Bryana Holly Keilana Bezlaj. As of 2021, Bryana Holly's age is 28.
Holly's mum is named Claudia. Bryana is of Slovenian, Hawaiian, Japanese, and Russian descent.
Education
The social media star attended high school in her home area. She went to the University of California for her college studies.
Bryana Holly's modeling career
Holly started modeling for various fashion brands when she was only fourteen. She has since built a successful career and is currently a big name in the industry.
The model has been featured in several magazines and recognized as a top model by various companies in the modeling industry. In 2012, she received the title of Miss September 2012 from TransWorld Surf Magazine.
Holly was on the cover of Fit for Fun lifestyle magazine in 2013. She has worked as a model representing various brands such as Zooshoo and Gypsum. She has also been in advertisements for brands such as Fede Swimwear and Solkissed. Bryana also works as a lingerie model.
Holly is also a social media influencer. She has achieved significant popularity across the globe for her posts on her Instagram account. She was even honored with the title 'Instagram Girl of the Week' in week one of January 2015 by Maxim magazine.
The social media star has also explored acting. She appeared in the short musical titled Zeds Dead: Collapse in May 2015.
Relationship with Nicholas Hoult
Holly is currently in a relationship with the famous English actor Nicolas Hoult. Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly started dating in 2017.
Who is Bryana Holly's baby daddy?
Bryana has one son, born in April 2018. Her son's father is her current boyfriend, Nicholas.
In an interview with the Evening Standard, Nicholas shared how being a father had changed his life. He said,
And having a baby puts you in this place where you go; oh, okay, this human is going to change a lot. It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them.
The actor loves being a dad and is very committed to his role as a father.
Before her current relationship, Holly had dated other famous people. She dated Kim Kardashian's brother Sam Brody Jenner from June to October 2013. She also dated Ashton Irwin, a drummer in the band 5 Seconds of Summer, between 2015 and 2016.
Holly's phone was hacked in August 2016, and some personal photos of her and her then-boyfriend Ashton were leaked to the internet. Luckily for her, nothing that was shared was embarrassing, but she was offended by the invasion of her privacy.
Are Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly still together?
Bryana Holly and Nicholas Hoult are still together. They were spotted together in December 2020 taking a stroll with their son in the streets of London, looking like they were having a lovely family moment.
Bryana Holly is a remarkably talented model and social media personality. She is the perfect illustration of passion and commitment to career and family.
Source: Legit