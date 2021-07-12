Bryana Holly's biography: who is Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend

Bryana Holly is a celebrated American model, social media star, and actress. She has worked with various top modeling agencies in her career, including Wilhelmina Models, No Ties Management, and One.1. She is also a social media influencer and has built a large fanbase on her social media pages, with followers summing up to millions.

The model at Tori Praver's 2015 Collection Dinner during Miami Swim Week at Dolce Rooftop at the Gale South Beach on July 18, 2014 in Miami. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Tori Praver

Source: Getty Images

Holly has also gained public attention for previously dating the famous TV personality Brody Jenner. She is currently in a relationship with the famed actor Nicholas Hoult, with whom she has a son. Who is Nicholas Hoult dating?

Profile summary

Full name: Bryana Holly Keilana Bezlaj

Bryana Holly Keilana Bezlaj Alias: Bry

Bry Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: July 12, 1993

July 12, 1993 Age: 28 (as of 2021)

28 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, USA

Huntington Beach, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Career: Model, social media personality

Model, social media personality Famous as: Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend

Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend Height in feet and inches: 5'7

5'7 Height in cm: 170

170 Weight in lb: 124

124 Weight in kg: 56

56 Body measurements: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Education: University of California

University of California Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult Children: 1

1 Mother: Claudia Holly

Claudia Holly Instagram: @bryanaholly

@bryanaholly Twitter: @bryanaholly

@bryanaholly Facebook: Bryana Holly

Bryana Holly's biography

The model was born on July 12, 1993, in Huntington Beach, California. Her birth name is Bryana Holly Keilana Bezlaj. As of 2021, Bryana Holly's age is 28.

Holly's mum is named Claudia. Bryana is of Slovenian, Hawaiian, Japanese, and Russian descent.

Education

The social media star attended high school in her home area. She went to the University of California for her college studies.

The model at the screening of "Americons" at ArcLight Cinemas on January 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Bryana Holly's modeling career

Holly started modeling for various fashion brands when she was only fourteen. She has since built a successful career and is currently a big name in the industry.

The model has been featured in several magazines and recognized as a top model by various companies in the modeling industry. In 2012, she received the title of Miss September 2012 from TransWorld Surf Magazine.

Holly was on the cover of Fit for Fun lifestyle magazine in 2013. She has worked as a model representing various brands such as Zooshoo and Gypsum. She has also been in advertisements for brands such as Fede Swimwear and Solkissed. Bryana also works as a lingerie model.

Holly is also a social media influencer. She has achieved significant popularity across the globe for her posts on her Instagram account. She was even honored with the title 'Instagram Girl of the Week' in week one of January 2015 by Maxim magazine.

The social media star has also explored acting. She appeared in the short musical titled Zeds Dead: Collapse in May 2015.

Relationship with Nicholas Hoult

Holly is currently in a relationship with the famous English actor Nicolas Hoult. Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly started dating in 2017.

Who is Bryana Holly's baby daddy?

Bryana has one son, born in April 2018. Her son's father is her current boyfriend, Nicholas.

Hoult during the Hulu segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Nicholas shared how being a father had changed his life. He said,

And having a baby puts you in this place where you go; oh, okay, this human is going to change a lot. It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them.

The actor loves being a dad and is very committed to his role as a father.

Before her current relationship, Holly had dated other famous people. She dated Kim Kardashian's brother Sam Brody Jenner from June to October 2013. She also dated Ashton Irwin, a drummer in the band 5 Seconds of Summer, between 2015 and 2016.

Holly's phone was hacked in August 2016, and some personal photos of her and her then-boyfriend Ashton were leaked to the internet. Luckily for her, nothing that was shared was embarrassing, but she was offended by the invasion of her privacy.

Are Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly still together?

Bryana Holly and Nicholas Hoult are still together. They were spotted together in December 2020 taking a stroll with their son in the streets of London, looking like they were having a lovely family moment.

Bryana Holly is a remarkably talented model and social media personality. She is the perfect illustration of passion and commitment to career and family.

