JMK’s biography BBNaija: age, full name, father, net worth

JMK from BBN is a lawyer, entrepreneur, food blogger, social media influencer and reality TV personality from Nigeria. She is best known for her appearances on the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021, which premiered on 24 July 2021. JMK BBNaija’s biography contains all the details you need to know about her.

JMK BBNaija is an Instagram influencer and food blogger in Nigeria. She regularly shows off her cooking skills on Instagram, where she boasts a considerable following. In addition, she has endorsed numerous brands, including Sankwins Skincare, Spedy Weight Loss and OctaFX.

Profile summary

Real name Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin Famous as JMK Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1997 Age 24 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ijomu-Oro, Kwara State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Kwara State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity Black Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 39-32-50 Body measurements in centimetres 99-81-127 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin Mother Basirat Tunrayo Adebayo Adedoyin Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Afe Babalola University Profession Lawyer, entrepreneur, food blogger, reality TV personality Net worth $50,000 – $250,000 Instagram @ms_jmk

JMK BBNaija's biography

The reality TV personality was born Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin in Ijomu-Oro, Irepodum local government of Kwara State, Nigeria. JMK’s parents are Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin and Basirat Tunrayo Adebayo Adedoyin. The reality TV star was raised alongside three siblings. Her religion is Muslim.

She attended Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria, where she pursued law and graduated in 2019.

Who is JMK BBN's father?

Her father is a renowned politician, former commissioner of information and APC chieftain. He previously worked as an assistant editor for the Guardian Newspaper. Presently, he is the secretary of the International Press Institute in Kwara.

How old is JMK BBNaija?

JMK BBNaija's age is 24 years old as of July 2022. She was born on 20 December 1997. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career progress

JMK BBNaija is a lawyer, entrepreneur, food blogger, brand influencer and reality TV personality. She owns JMK EATS, a restaurant that mainly sells intercontinental and local dishes.

The Nigerian entrepreneur gained prominence after she was featured in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021. She was among the 26 contestants competing for the grand prize of 90 million naira in the reality TV show, which began on 24 July 2021. However, she was evicted from the show before the season finale.

Jumoke is also an Instagram influencer. She majorly uses her Instagram account to share her lifestyle and fashion pictures and endorse different brands. She is a brand ambassador for OctaFX.

What is JMK BBNaija's net worth?

According to an unverified source, her net worth is alleged to be between $50,000 and $250,000. She primarily earns her income from her business endeavours and brand advertisements.

What is JMK BBNaija’s height?

The Nigerian entrepreneur stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms). Her measurements are 39-32-50 inches (99-81-127 centimetres).

Fast facts about JMK BBNaija

Who is JMK BBNaija? She is a lawyer, entrepreneur, food blogger, brand influencer and reality TV personality from Nigeria. Where is JMK BBN from? She was born in Ijomu-Oro, Irepodum local government of Kwara State, Nigeria. What is the full name of JMK? Her full name is Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin. When is JMK BBNaija’s birthday? The reality television personality‘s birthday happens on 20 December each year. Who are JMK BBN’s parents? Her father is Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, and her mother is Basirat Tunrayo Adebayo Adedoyin. Both are from Illorin, Nigeria. What is JMK BBNaija’s age? She is 23 years old as of 2022.

JMK BBNaija’s biography comprises all information you need to know about her, including her career and net worth. She is a lawyer, entrepreneur and food blogger. She became famous when she was introduced as one of the Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) housemates. She is also an Instagram influencer who often uses her account to promote various products.

