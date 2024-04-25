Who is Andrew Santino's wife? Learn more about the comedian's background

Andrew Santino is a top comedian known for his sharp wit and unique comedic style, which have captivated audiences throughout his entertainment career. He is also a gifted actor recognised for numerous movies and TV series roles, including Ricky Stanicky, Me Time, and Game Over, Man! Despite being a famous personality, one aspect of his life bothers many people: his romantic relationships. Who is Andrew Santino’s wife?

Andrew Santino at an animal orphanage (L). The comedian at the backstage preparing for a performance (R). Photo: @cheetosantino on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Santino entered the entertainment industry in 2006 and has established himself in various fields, including podcasting, acting, and comedy. He hosts Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino and Bad Friends podcasts and has starred in 30 films and TV series. Who is Andrew Santino’s wife? He has been linked to multiple women, but who his spouse is remains a mystery.

Profile summary

Full name Andrew Henry Santino Gender Male Date of birth 16 October 1983 Age 40 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in inches 185 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Red Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Married School Naperville North High School College Arizona State University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster Net worth $5 million–$6 million Instagram @cheetosantino X (Twitter) TikTok @cheetosantino YouTube Andrew Santino

Who is Andrew Santino's wife?

The American stand-up comedian is known to be confidential about his personal life, especially relationships, which makes many wonder whether he is married. However, in a podcast interview with Whitney Cummings in April 2020, he opened up about his marriage to an undisclosed woman, saying they had been married for approximately four years.

He revealed that neither of them intended to marry when their relationship began. It was also troublesome, so they sought therapy sessions to help work things out. During one of those therapy sessions, he realised they had chemistry, and he decided to spend his life with her.

Andrew Santino’s alleged ex-girlfriends

Andrew Santino’s dating history is quite a mystery, and despite not talking about it, there are rumours about it. Since he came into the limelight, the I’m Dying Up Here actor has been romantically linked with various women in the entertainment industry.

Dating rumours between Andrew Santino and Irish actress Sarah Bolger came to the fore after the two were spotted attending the premier of FXX’s Dave at the Directors Guild Of America. However, it later turned out that the duo was not an item.

Danielle Brooks was rumoured to have married the comedian. Even though Danielle Brooks and Andrew Santino did not comment on the rumour, it turned out to be untrue after the American actress exchanged marriage vows with Dennis Gelin in 2022.

Andrew Santino’s background

Five facts about Andrew Santino. Photo: @cheetosantino on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The entertainer was born Andrew Henry Santino on 16 October 1983 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, and was raised by a single mother. He is 40 years old as of April 2024, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

He reportedly took his high school education at Naperville North High School, graduating in 2002. He later pursued an undergraduate course at Arizona State University.

The American national currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he also pursues his career as an entertainer.

Why is Andrew Santino famous?

Andrew Santino is best recognised as a comedian, actor, and podcaster. He first attracted people’s attention in 2006 when he launched the podcast Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino. He is the producer and host of the podcast, in which he interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry. He also co-hosts the podcast Bad Friends alongside comedian and actor Bobby Lee.

Besides podcasting, Andrew Santino has made a name for himself as a Hollywood actor. He has appeared in several films and TV series and played voice roles. He made his acting debut in 2008 when he was featured in Henry Poole Is Here, and presently, he boasts approximately 30 acting credits. Here are some of his notable acting roles.

Film/TV series Period Role Royal Crackers 2023–2024 Voice of Theo Ricky Stanicky 2024 JT Ten Year Old Tom 2021–2023 Voice of Scott, Best Man, Athlete Dave 2020–2023 Mike Beef 2023 Michael Scrambled 2023 Jesse House Party 2023 Peter Me Time 2022 Alan Geller This Is Us 2016–2022 Casey Friendsgiving 2020 Rick I’m Dying Up Here 2017–2018 Bill Hobbs Game Over, Man! 2018 Officer Hank Sin City Saints 2015 Julius Tullus Mixology 2014 Bruce Warren 2014 Rob Brown The Office 2012 Buyer of Andy’s Boat Punk’d 2012 Field Agent Crafty 2009–2010 Eli-Craft Services

Andrew Santino’s net worth

According to Jewel Beat, The Journal Bharat, and Medium, the American comedian’s net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $6 million. Earnings from his thriving entertainment career are believed to be his primary income source. His other sources of income include the sale of Bad Friends merchandise and brand endorsement deals.

Andrew Santino’s height and weight

The podcaster’s height is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres. His weight is estimated to be 161 pounds or 73 kilograms.

Andrew Santino attends the Ricky Stanicky New York Premiere at Regal E-Walk in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

How old is Andrew Santino? The comedian is 40 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 16 October 1983. Where does Andrew Santino come from? He is from Chicago, Illinois, but lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. What does Andrew Santino do for a living? He is a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster. How much is Andrew Santino worth? His net worth allegedly ranges between $5 million and $6 million. Who is Andrew Santino’s girlfriend? He does not have a girlfriend. He was once rumoured to have dated Sarah Bolger and Danielle Brooks. Is Andrew Santino married? The actor is married but has not disclosed his wife's identity. Was Santino in The Office? He was featured in the comedy TV series as the buyer of Andy’s boat. How tall is Andrew Santino? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. What ethnicity is Andrew Santino? He is of white ethnicity with Italian and Irish descent.

The true identity of Andrew Santino’s wife remains a mystery despite increasing speculations about who the woman is. He has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, thriving as a podcaster, actor and comedian. He lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng