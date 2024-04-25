Global site navigation

Who is Andrew Santino's wife? Learn more about the comedian's background
Celebrity biographies

Who is Andrew Santino's wife? Learn more about the comedian's background

by  Muhunya Muhonji

Andrew Santino is a top comedian known for his sharp wit and unique comedic style, which have captivated audiences throughout his entertainment career. He is also a gifted actor recognised for numerous movies and TV series roles, including Ricky Stanicky, Me Time, and Game Over, Man! Despite being a famous personality, one aspect of his life bothers many people: his romantic relationships. Who is Andrew Santino’s wife?

Andrew Santino at an animal orphanage (L). The comedian at the backstage preparing for a performance (R). Photo: @cheetosantino on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Andrew Santino entered the entertainment industry in 2006 and has established himself in various fields, including podcasting, acting, and comedy. He hosts Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino and Bad Friends podcasts and has starred in 30 films and TV series. Who is Andrew Santino’s wife? He has been linked to multiple women, but who his spouse is remains a mystery.

Profile summary

Full nameAndrew Henry Santino
GenderMale
Date of birth16 October 1983
Age40 years old (as of April 2024)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthChicago, Illinois, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'1"
Height in inches185
Weight in pounds161
Weight in kilograms73
Hair colourRed
Eye colourHazel
Relationship statusMarried
SchoolNaperville North High School
CollegeArizona State University
ProfessionStand-up comedian, actor, podcaster
Net worth$5 million–$6 million
Instagram@cheetosantino
X (Twitter)@CheetoSantino
TikTok@cheetosantino
YouTubeAndrew Santino

Who is Andrew Santino's wife?

The American stand-up comedian is known to be confidential about his personal life, especially relationships, which makes many wonder whether he is married. However, in a podcast interview with Whitney Cummings in April 2020, he opened up about his marriage to an undisclosed woman, saying they had been married for approximately four years.

He revealed that neither of them intended to marry when their relationship began. It was also troublesome, so they sought therapy sessions to help work things out. During one of those therapy sessions, he realised they had chemistry, and he decided to spend his life with her.

Andrew Santino’s alleged ex-girlfriends

Andrew Santino’s dating history is quite a mystery, and despite not talking about it, there are rumours about it. Since he came into the limelight, the I’m Dying Up Here actor has been romantically linked with various women in the entertainment industry.

Dating rumours between Andrew Santino and Irish actress Sarah Bolger came to the fore after the two were spotted attending the premier of FXX’s Dave at the Directors Guild Of America. However, it later turned out that the duo was not an item.

Danielle Brooks was rumoured to have married the comedian. Even though Danielle Brooks and Andrew Santino did not comment on the rumour, it turned out to be untrue after the American actress exchanged marriage vows with Dennis Gelin in 2022.

Andrew Santino’s background

Facts about Andrew Santino
Five facts about Andrew Santino. Photo: @cheetosantino on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

The entertainer was born Andrew Henry Santino on 16 October 1983 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, and was raised by a single mother. He is 40 years old as of April 2024, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

He reportedly took his high school education at Naperville North High School, graduating in 2002. He later pursued an undergraduate course at Arizona State University.

The American national currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he also pursues his career as an entertainer.

Why is Andrew Santino famous?

Andrew Santino is best recognised as a comedian, actor, and podcaster. He first attracted people’s attention in 2006 when he launched the podcast Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino. He is the producer and host of the podcast, in which he interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry. He also co-hosts the podcast Bad Friends alongside comedian and actor Bobby Lee.

Besides podcasting, Andrew Santino has made a name for himself as a Hollywood actor. He has appeared in several films and TV series and played voice roles. He made his acting debut in 2008 when he was featured in Henry Poole Is Here, and presently, he boasts approximately 30 acting credits. Here are some of his notable acting roles.

Film/TV seriesPeriodRole
Royal Crackers2023–2024Voice of Theo
Ricky Stanicky2024JT
Ten Year Old Tom 2021–2023Voice of Scott, Best Man, Athlete
Dave2020–2023Mike
Beef2023Michael
Scrambled2023Jesse
House Party2023Peter
Me Time2022Alan Geller
This Is Us2016–2022Casey
Friendsgiving2020Rick
I’m Dying Up Here2017–2018Bill Hobbs
Game Over, Man!2018Officer Hank
Sin City Saints 2015Julius Tullus
Mixology2014Bruce
Warren2014Rob Brown
The Office2012Buyer of Andy’s Boat
Punk’d2012Field Agent
Crafty2009–2010Eli-Craft Services

Andrew Santino’s net worth

According to Jewel Beat, The Journal Bharat, and Medium, the American comedian’s net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $6 million. Earnings from his thriving entertainment career are believed to be his primary income source. His other sources of income include the sale of Bad Friends merchandise and brand endorsement deals.

Andrew Santino’s height and weight

The podcaster’s height is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres. His weight is estimated to be 161 pounds or 73 kilograms.

Andrew Santino at the Ricky Stanicky New York Premiere
Andrew Santino attends the Ricky Stanicky New York Premiere at Regal E-Walk in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. How old is Andrew Santino? The comedian is 40 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 16 October 1983.
  2. Where does Andrew Santino come from? He is from Chicago, Illinois, but lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.
  3. What does Andrew Santino do for a living? He is a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster.
  4. How much is Andrew Santino worth? His net worth allegedly ranges between $5 million and $6 million.
  5. Who is Andrew Santino’s girlfriend? He does not have a girlfriend. He was once rumoured to have dated Sarah Bolger and Danielle Brooks.
  6. Is Andrew Santino married? The actor is married but has not disclosed his wife's identity.
  7. Was Santino in The Office? He was featured in the comedy TV series as the buyer of Andy’s boat.
  8. How tall is Andrew Santino? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.
  9. What ethnicity is Andrew Santino? He is of white ethnicity with Italian and Irish descent.

The true identity of Andrew Santino’s wife remains a mystery despite increasing speculations about who the woman is. He has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, thriving as a podcaster, actor and comedian. He lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Young Thug’s biography. He is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer. He is a hip-hop bigwig known for hits such as Go Crazy, Lifestyle, and Relationship. He has three studio albums released between 2019 and 2023.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, is a notable hip-hop figure who has won multiple music awards. His success in music has resulted in significant financial gain, and he has an impressive net worth. How much is Young Thug worth? Discover more in his biography.

