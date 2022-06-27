Celina Sharma’s biography: age, parents, husband, net worth

Celina Sharma is an Australian-born singer, songwriter and social media sensation based in London, United Kingdom. She first rose to stardom for sharing her songs and vlogs on YouTube. She is also recognized for her hit single Lean On, featuring Emiway Bantai, a renowned Indian rapper.

Celina Sharma is a rising singer who gained fame on social media for her songs. She has released numerous songs alongside various artists such as Rich The Kid, Marvel Riot, Harris J. and DJ Shaan. In addition, she boasts a decent fan following on various social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Celina Sharma Gender Female Date of birth 4 July 2002 Age 20 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sydney, Australia Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Hinduism S*xuality Straight Height in inches 5’ 8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Natalie Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, social media star Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @celina_sharma TikTok @celina.sharma Facebook @Celina Sharma

Celina Sharma's biography

The rising singer was born and raised in Sydney, Australia alongside her younger brother Rohan Sharma. So who are Celina Sharma’s parents? Her mother is Natalie, and she often appears on her social media pages. However, the identity of his father remains a mystery as she has not revealed anything about him.

What is Celina Sharma's age?

The social media entertainer is 20 years old as of July 2022. She was born on 4 July 2002, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Celina Sharma’s nationality?

She is an Australian national of mixed ethnicity. She was born in Sydney, Australia but later relocated to London, United Kingdom when she was 16 years to further her music career.

Is Celina Sharma Indian?

Yes, but not entirely Indian. She is of mixed ethnicity, Indian- Italian. Her father is from Punjab, India, while her mother is from Italy.

Why is Celina Sharma famous?

She is a singer, songwriter and social media sensation. She gained popularity for sharing her original songs and travel vlogs on YouTube. She is also known for her hit single Lean On, featuring Emiway Bantai.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel, Celina Sharma, on 19 June 2013. However, she uploaded her first video titled One moment in time, on 22 December 2014. As of 2022, she has amassed over 401 thousand subscribers.

Celina Sharma’s Instagram account has over 307 thousand followers. She majorly shares her lifestyle pictures and short videos.

She is also famous on TikTok, with over 2 million followers and 31.4 million likes at the present. She often creates lip-syncing, comedy, and dance videos.

Celina Sharma's songs

Celina started her music career at the age of 13 and released her debut single, Say Yes, in 2018. She launched her debut EP called Cece in October 2021, and since then, she has released numerous songs. Here is a list of some of her songs:

Say You Want It

24/7

Bad For You

Insecure

Somebody Else

Her Wrongs

Don't Worry Baby

All Night

Lean On

We Are One

Say Yes

Lights Down

Nach Mera Hero

CHALO

What is Celina Sharma's net worth?

The Australian-born singer’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not verified, therefore, not reliable.

Who is Celina Sharma's husband?

The young singer does neither have a husband nor a boyfriend. She is currently presumed single since she is yet to reveal any information about her current or previous relationships. She keeps her love life away from the public eye.

What is Celina Sharma’s height?

She stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-26-33 inches (81-66-84 centimetres). Additionally, she has brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Celina Sharma

Who is Celina Sharma? She is a young rising singer, songwriter and social media personality. Where is Celina Sharma from? She was born in Sydney, Australia but currently resides in London, United Kingdom. What is Celina Sharma’s date of birth?? She was born on 4 July 2002 and is 20 years old as of 2022. Who are Celina Sharma's parents? Her mother is Natalie. However, her father’s name is unknown. What is Celina Sharma's height? The social media personality is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Is Celina Sharma Indian? She is of mixed ethnicity (Indian-Italian). Her father is an Indian, while her mother is an Italian.

Celina Sharma is a young rising singer, songwriter and social media personality. Since she started her music career, she has released numerous songs. In addition, she is a social media personality who commands a considerable following on social media.

