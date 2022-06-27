Alex Youmazzo’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Alex Youmazzo is a young TikTok sensation and social media influencer from the United States of America. She rose to stardom for sharing lip-syncs and dance videos on TikTok, where she boasts a significant following.

Alex Youmazzo is a popular content creator. She has caught the attention of many people with her consistent and engaging content on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok. She has also promoted various brands such as Shein fashion, Savage X Fenty, and Dolls Kill.

Profile summary

Real name Alex Youmazzo Gender Female Date of birth 5 July 2000 Age 22 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’ 4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 37-25-40 Body measurements in centimetres 94-64-102 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Jason Mother Cezanne Youmazzo Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $600,000 YouTube Alex Youmazzo TikTok @alexyoumazzo

Alex Youmazzo’s biography

The social media star was born in 2000 in the United States of America. Alex Youmazzo’s parents are Jason and Cezanne Youmazzo. Her mother is a personal trainer.

The TikTok star was raised alongside two sisters. Her little sister is named Adison, while the identity of her older sister remains a mystery. She is an American national of white ethnicity and hails from a Christian family.

How old is Alex Youmazzo?

She is 22 years as of 2022. So when is Alexyoumazzo’s birthday? The TikTok star celebrates her birthday on 5 July every year, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Alex Youmazzo famous?

Alex is a TikTok star and social media influencer known for her lip-syncing and dance videos on TikTok, where she has amassed a significant fan following. She uploaded her first video on TikTok on 25 June 2018. Currently, she has accumulated over 6.7 million followers and 228 million likes.

Her YouTube channel was created on 7 September 2016, with her debut video, FULL FACE USING ONLY DOLLAR TREE MAKEUP, which was uploaded on 29 May 2019. Her channel mainly contains challenges and short comedy videos. As of this writing, the channel has over 15.4 thousand subscribers.

Besides TikTok and YouTube, she is also famous on Instagram with 397 thousand followers. She mainly shares her lifestyle pictures on the page.

What is Alexyoumazzo's net worth?

According to Net Worth & Salary, the TikTok star’s net worth is approximated to be $600 thousand. However, this information is not verified, therefore, not reliable.

Who is Alexyoumazzo's boyfriend?

The social media entertainer is currently in a romantic relationship with Nathalie Vega. Her partner frequently appears on her social media platforms, and she often comments on Alex's Instagram posts.

The TikTok star was previously in a relationship with her fellow TikTok star, Ethan Grey.

How tall is Alex Youmazzo?

Alexyoumazzo's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs around 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 37-25-40 inches (94-64-102 centimetres).

Why is Alex Youmazzo bald?

The TikTok star has been suffering from a disease called Alopecia, an illness that causes hair loss. She has suffered from the disease since she was two years old.

Alex Youmazzo is a TikTok star and social media influencer known for her entertaining content on TikTok. She is also an Instagram personality with a considerable following.

