Mia Malkova's biography: age, real name, measurements, partner

Who is Mia Malkova? She is a well-known American adult movie actress and social media influencer. The lady joined this entertainment niche in 2012. She has accumulated over 170 acting credits to her name. Very few people achieve this record because of high competition in the industry.

Natasha Malkova (one of Mia's best friends) introduced her to the adult entertainment industry. With time, the actress built solid connections with experienced actors, including her brother and former spouse. They helped her become the best in the industry.

Mia Malkova's biography

How old is Mia Malkova? The actress has about four months left to celebrate her 30th birthday. In the meantime, Mia Malkova's age is 29 years as of 2022. She was born on 1st July 1992 in Palm Springs, California.

Mia Malkova's real name is Melissa Ann Hevner. She is of Irish, French, Canadian, and German descent. The adult film star and her three brothers are passionate about video games.

They used to play together growing up. Additionally, one of Melissa's siblings, Justin Hunt, is an adult film actor. The lady lost her dad when she was three years old. As a result, she grew up under her stepfather's care till she was 14. Her late dad was 22 years older than her mum.

The actress was a shy and innocent-looking child. Hence, her watching adult films at age 12 shocked her siblings. So years later, Mia Malkova's mom attended her casting shoot.

How tall is Mia Malkova?

Mia Malkova's height is 5 feet 7 inches, and she weighs around 121 lbs (55 kgs). In addition, she did breast augmentation in 2020 as her birthday gift. There are dozens of Mia Malkova's hot photos on her Instagram page.

Career history

Melissa began working as a waitress at McDonald's and Sizzler restaurant chains at age 16. A couple of years later, her friend Natasha inspired her to join the adult entertainment industry.

Mia was 19 when she made her debut in the industry as Mia Malkova. She sometimes used Mia Bliss, Jessica, Madison Swan. The actress has worked for several companies, including Digital Playground, Naughty America, Jules Jordan Videos, Lethal Hardcore, Girlfriends Films, Matrixx Models, and Brazzers.

Additionally, Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma featured her in his 2018 short film/documentary named God, Sex, and Truth. She also appeared in G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, and Tyga's Still Be Friends music video in 2020.

Has Mia Malkova retired?

The award-winning adult film star also ventured into OnlyFans, is committed to Twitch streaming, and does vlogging on YouTube. While answering burning questions from social media fans in a quick vlog, Melisa declared that she intends to retain her adult film acting career till into the foreseeable future.

Awards and recognitions

Besides having over 170 acting credits, the actress has also received several awards and nominations. Some of them include:

Twistys Treat of the Month in December 2012

Twistys Treat of the Year in 2013

AVN Award for Best New Starlet in 2014

XBIZ Award in 2016 for Best Actress

Mia Malkova's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melissa is worth $800k. Her primary source of income is from her adult film acting career. Moreover, it seems she also makes extra money from YouTube and social media, especially OnlyFans and Twitch.

Who was Mia Malkova's husband?

Danny Mountain (British adult film actor) married Melissa in 2014. Unfortunately, the duo annulled the union in 2018.

What happened to Mia Malkova?

Mia Malkova's boyfriend, Eli Tucker, is an adult film director and photographer. The duo and their silent partner made headlines in early 2021 for buying Portland's Blackberry Castle for $4 million.

Besides being their residential property, their anonymous partner offered $3.9 million to renovate it into a home film studio for producing adult content.

Where does Mia Malkova live?

Melissa now works from home. She dropped a detailed Blackberry Castle house tour video on her YouTube channel on 14th May 2021. The 13,000-square-feet estate was built in 2008 on six acres of land.

Some of its luxury features include a vineyard, five bedrooms and bathrooms, a two-story library, a home theatre, a European village-style atrium bar, a fully-equipped gym, a spa with a sauna, and a spacious modern kitchen.

Mia Malkova has accomplished more than she ever dreamt of. Her career is now at its peak. Moreover, millions of people flock to her social media accounts for entertainment.

