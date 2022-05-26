Lara Fraser’s biography: age, height, ethnic background, net worth

Who is Lara Fraser? She is an American YouTuber, model and social media influencer. Lara is well-known due to the prank videos she uploads on the Daily Dropout YouTube channel. The YouTuber visits various public places, where she pranks random people.

Photo: @larafraser on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lara Fraser was born and raised in Texas, the United States of America. She moved to Arizona at 18 years old and enrolled in Arizona State University to pursue a bachelor's degree in Accounting.

Profile summary

Full name Lara Fraser Gender Female Lara Fraser’s age 8 July 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Texas, United States of America Current residence Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 30-25-31 Body measurements in centimetres 76-63-78 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Johnny Escalante School Eastern High school, EI Paso, Texas, USA University Arizona State University, United States Profession YouTuber, model, social media influencer Net worth $200, 000

Lara Fraser’s bio

Where is Lara Fraser from? The American YouTube star is from Texas, United States of America. Lara Fraser’s ethnic background is mixed. Lara Fraser’s parents are both alive, and her father is of Scottish and Irish origin, while her mother is of Chinese descent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She has a brother who is three years older than her, but she has not disclosed his name to the public. Lara is also an American national and follows the Christian religion.

Lara Fraser’s birthday

The American model celebrates her birthday on 8 July each year, and her birth sign is Cancer. How old is Lara Fraser? Her age is 24 years as of 2022 as she was born in 1998.

Educational background

The American YouTuber attended Eastern High school, EI Paso, Texas, the USA for her high school education. In 2018, she joined Arizona State University to pursue Accounting. However, the American YouTube star dropped out as she lost interest in the course and decided to focus on her career as a full-time YouTuber.

Career highlights

Lara is a model and YouTuber by profession. She had a strong passion for modelling from a young age. Her mother used to take her to China to do some photoshoots as she wore Chinese costumes with her brother.

With time, Lara became used to recording herself on the camera, and when she was 16 years old, she started to create content for her Instagram followers.

Lara’s Daily Dropout journey started when she was approached by her boss, Dawson Gurley, to collaborate with him.

Dawson is an American comedian and YouTuber who owns The Daily Dropout YouTube channel. Lara has been working hand in hand with Dawson, and the channel has over 3.57 million subscribers at the time of writing.

Lara has her self-titled YouTube channel where she shares information about her personal daily life. She also has an Instagram account, where she shares prank videos and photos with her followers, but it has not been verified yet.

What is Lara Fraser’s net worth?

According to Worldtop2, she allegedly has a net worth of around $200, 000. Her primary source of wealth is her content creation endeavours on YouTube. However, there is no reliable information regarding the matter.

Who is Lara’s boyfriend?

The young American model is in a romantic relationship with her Johnny Escalante. The duo has been together for close to two years now. They started dating on 30 July 2020.

What is Lara Fraser’s height?

The American model stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs 110 pounds (50 kgs), and her body measurements are 30-25-31 inches or 76-63-78 centimetres. Lara has light brown hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Lara Fraser’s boyfriend? The American YouTube star is dating Johnny Escalante. They started dating in July 2020. What is Lara Fraser’s ethnic background? She is of mixed ethnicity – Chinese, Scottish, and Irish. When is Lara Fraser’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 8 July each year. How tall is Lara Fraser? She stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). What is Lara Fraser’s net worth? She is allegedly worth around $200k. Who is the owner of The Daily Dropout? The owner of The Daily Dropout is Dawson Gurley.

Lara Fraser is an American model and YouTuber known for her pranks on her channel and The Daily Dropout channel. Currently, she is in a relationship with a guy named Johnny Escalante.

READ ALSO: Julian Barboza’s biography: age, height, brother, ethnicity

Legit.ng recently published an interesting piece about Julian Barboza. He is an American YouTuber, TikTok star, entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer. Julian has amassed a significant following online, sharing lip-syncs, pranks, and travel vlogs on YouTube and his social media pages.

The social media personality is in a romantic relationship with Rosa Elizabeth. The couple met at a funfair in Huston, Texas and they have been dating for more than a year.

Source: Legit.ng