Liquorose’s biography: who is the BBNaija season 6 contestant?

Liquorose is a professional dancer, author, model, video vixen, reality TV star and social media influencer from Nigeria. In 2021, she came into the limelight after being among the 26 contestants in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye) season 6.

What is the real name of Liquorose? The Nigerian dancer was born Roseline Omokhoa Afije. She is a member of the dance group Girls Got Bold (GGB). She is represented by Play Management Nigeria.

Profile summary

Real name Roseline Omokhoa Afije Nickname Liquorose Gender Female Date of birth 31 March 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria State of origin Edo State Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Bini Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Siblings 2 High school Del International College University University of Lagos Profession Dancer, choreographer, video vixen, social media influencer, reality star Net worth $100,000-$300,000 Instagram @liquorose TikTok @liquorose_ Twitter @LiquoroseAfije_ Facebook Liquorose

Liquorose BBNaija's biography

What is Liquorose's state of origin? She hails from Edo State, although she was born and raised in Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria. Liquorose's siblings are sister Victoria and brother Godfrey.

The social media celebrity first attended Itire Nursery and Primary School and later went to Del International College in Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria. She later studied at the University of Lagos.

How old is Liquorose from BBN?

Liquorose's age is 27 years as of 2022. She was born on 31 March 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Roseline is a professional dancer, reality star, author, video vixen, and social media personality. The Nigerian dancer was helped by the Nigerian music video director Clarence Peters to form a dance group, Girls Got Bold (GGB). The other members of the group are Emmanuella Odiley known as Ellaley and Ifeoma Efiakun known as E4ma.

Since then, she has been featured as a video vixen and dancer in music videos of several Nigerian musicians, such as Psquare, Donjazzy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Humble Smith, and Olamide, among others. She has also attracted deals from international artists such as Platnumz, Emmy Gee, Casanova and Victoria Kimani.

The professional dancer has styled models and vixens for the music videos like Oh Oh by Runtown, Chop Am by Reekado Banks, and Jalla by Xcellente ft Solid Star.

The social media star is an author. In April 2022, she published a book called Filters.

Roseline is also a model. She appeared on the cover of a magazine called The Will Downtown. She has amassed a massive fanbase across her social media pages, with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, 2.4 million on Facebook and 2.9 million on TikTok.

The Nigerian star's fame skyrocketed after she took part in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021. She was among the six housemates who made it to the finale. The Nigerian model became the first runner-up losing the grand prize to Whitemoney, who emerged as winner.

What is Liquorose's net worth?

According to Ng News247, her net worth is estimated to be $100,000-$300,000. This information, however, is not verified. She earns her wealth from her career as a dancer, as well as from various brand endorsements. She promotes brands like Kippa Africa, Jay's Finder, Monkey Shoulder.

What happened between Liquorose and Emmanuel?

The Nigerian celebrity was in a relationship with a fellow housemate Emmanuel on Big Brother Naija. They were referred to as EmmaRose by BBNaija fans.

During the BBNaija Reunion show, Liquorose revealed that they were no longer together and would not remain friends. This was after she caught Emmanuel with another girl in a hotel room. The incident happened when Emmanuel and Liquorose were in Dubai for a trip with other housemates.

Emmanuel's response was that he never asked Liquorose out and had never agreed that they were dating. However, the Nigerian dancer denied the statement and insisted that she was his girlfriend.

Fast facts about Liquorose

How old is Liquorose? She is 27 years old as of 2022. Which tribe is Liquorose? She is of the Bini tribe. How much has Liquorose won in BBN? The Nigerian dancer has won about 10.6 million Naira. She won almost every task they were given in the reality show. Where is Liquorose from? She was born and raised in Lagos State, although Liquorose's family is originally from Edo state, Nigeria. Is Emmanuel and Liquorose still in a relationship? The two broke up after they left BBN. What is Liquorose (BBN)'s real name? Her real name is Roseline Afije.

Liquorose is a Nigerian reality TV star, author, dancer, model and social media personality. She rose to fame for being one of the contestants in the Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye) season 6 edition.

