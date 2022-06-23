Zion Kuwonu’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, prettymuch

Zion Kuwonu is a young up-and-coming Canadian singer and social media influencer famously recognized for being part of the boy band PrettyMuch with Nick Mara, Brandon Arreaga, Austin Portera and Edwin Honoret. He is also the only non-American in the band.

Zion Kuwonu is a well-known internet personality. He has been consistently growing his audience on different platforms such as including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name Caleb Zion Kuwonu Known as Zion Kuwonu Gender Male Date of birth 29 June 1999 Age 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ottawa, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mandy Mclnnis Father Prosper Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High school St. Mathew High School Profession Singer, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @zionkuwonu Twitter @zion_kuwonu TikTok @zionkuwonu

Zion Kuwonu’s biography

Nick Mara, Austin Porter, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret, and Brandon Arreaga of the group Pretty Much pose backstage at Pandora Sounds Like You Summer at Los Angeles.

Where is Zion from PrettyMuch from? The famous singer was born in Ottawa, Canada but later moved to Los Angeles, California, the United States. His parents are Mandy Mclnnis and Prosper Kuwonu.

He was raised along with his older sister, Kékéli Reine, and his younger brother, Elom, who is a rapper. He attended St. Mathew High School.

What is Zion Kuwonu's ethnicity? He has Canadian nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. His father has African roots, while his mother has Scottish and Irish roots.

How old is Zion Kuwonu?

Zion Kuwonu’s age is 23 years as of 2022. The social media influencer was born on 29 June 1991. His zodiac sign is cancer.

Career

Kuwonu began his career in December 2015 by posting song covers and dancing videos on his Instagram account, which attracted thousands of followers. His versatile skills in music caught the attention of well-known personalities like Simon Cowell, an English reality TV judge and producer. His music career received a boost when he joined the boy band PrettyMuch which was formed in 2016.

In 2017, Zion and the other four members of the band, Nick, Brandon, Austin and Edwin, performed their first single, Would You Mind, released in July 2017, at the Teen Choice Awards ceremony. The song emerged among the top 40 on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 charts.

Zion Kuwonu's songs

The band also performed the Cappella version of the song on the red carpet at the 2017 'MTV Video Music Awards. Below is a list of songs he has helped to create.

Eyes Off You

Summer on You

Rock Witchu

Corpus Christi

The Weekend

Parking Spot

Real Friends

Temporary Heart

Teacher

Gone 2 Long

Me Necesita

10,000 Hours

Aside from music, he is also active on Instagram, with over 488 thousand followers. In addition, the famous singer has gained fame on Twitter, where his account has over 106 thousand followers. He also boasts over 661 and 195 thousand followers on his self-titled YouTube channel and TikTok accounts, respectively.

What is Zion Kuwonu's net worth?

According to Married biography, his net worth is estimated to be $1 million. This information, however, is not official. He has amassed his wealth primarily from his music and social media career.

Who is Zion Kuwonu’s girlfriend?

The Canadian singer is currently single and chooses to remain silent regarding his love life. However, he was previously in a relationship with Jazmine Nunez in 2017, but their union didn't last long.

How tall is Zion Kuwonu?

Zion Kuwonu’s height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall and he weighs approximately 185 pounds (84 kilograms). He has dark brown eyes and hair.

FAQs

Who is Zion Kuwonu? He is a young Canadian singer, Instagram star and social media influencer. Who are Zion Kuwonu's parents? His mother is Mandy Mclnnis while his father is Prosper Kuwonu. When is Zion Kuwonu's birthday? He was born on 29 June 1999. How old is Zion from PrettyMuch? He is 23 years as of 2022. How tall is Zion Kuwonu? He is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. What is Zion Kuwonu's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of about $1 million.

Zion Kuwonu is an up-and-coming singer, Instagram star and social media influencer from Canada. He is famously known for being a member of PrettyMuchthe boy band and the only non-American member in the band.

