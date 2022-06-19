Chelsea Kilgore’s biography: what is known about JJ Redick’s wife?

Chelsea Kilgore is a pilates instructor and fitness coach. The fitness instructor came into the limelight after she started dating the renowned former basketball player and podcaster JJ Redick.

J.J. Redick and his wife attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Who is JJ Redick's wife? His wife is Chelsea Kilgore, a fitness guru specialising as a pilates instructor. The two have been married for over 12 years and have two kids.

Profile summary

Full name Chelsea Kilgore Gender Female Date of birth 12 May 1987 Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-24-37 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Robin Kilgore Father John Kilgore Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner JJ Redick Children 2 School Martin County High School College University of Central Florida Profession Communicative disorders expert, fitness instructor Net worth $2 million

Chelsea Kilgore’s biography

The fitness enthusiast was born in Florida, United States, to Robin and John Kilgore. She was raised alongside her twin sister Kylee Jean. Chelsea Kilgore’s sister is a chief operating officer at ThreeFourTwo production based in New York and Los Angeles.

Chelsea attended Martin County High School in Stuart, Florida. She went to the University of Central Florida and graduated in 2009 with a Master’s degree in Communicative Disorders.

What is Chelsea Kilgore’s age?

JJ Redick’s spouse is 35 years old as of 2022. She was born on 12 May 1987. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

JJ Redick and his spouse attend the 2019 Sixers Youth Foundation Gala on March 11, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

What is Chelsea Kilgore’s profession?

Chelsea is a pilates instructor and fitness expert. After completing her studies, she worked at a pilates loft.

What is Chelsea Kilgore’s net worth?

According to Players Bio, her net worth is estimated to be $2 million. However, the source of information is unverified and, thus, unreliable.

When did Chelsea Kilgore and JJ Redick meet?

The pair met in 2008 when the basketball star played for the Orlando Magic. After dating for approximately two years, they tied the knot on 26 June 2010 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Is JJ Redick still married?

Yes. The couple has been married for over a decade. They have two children, Knox and Kai Redick. Knox was born in 2014, while Kai came in 2016.

What is Chelsea Kilgore’s height?

JJ Redick’s wife is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs about 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-24-37 inches (86-61-94 centimetres).

Fast facts about Chelsea Kilgore

Where does Chelsea Kilgore live? She resides with her family in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA. Who is Chelsea Kilgore’s twin? Her twin sister is Kylee Jean, a chief operating officer at a production company in Los Angeles and New York. How long have Chelsea Kilgore and JJ Redick been married? They have been together for 14 years but married for 12 years. Does Chelsea Kilgore have a child? The former basketball player's wife has two sons, Knox and Kia. How much is Chelsea Kilgore worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $2 million. Where did Chelsea Kilgore go to college? She attended the University of Central Florida.

Chelsea Kilgore is JJ Redick’s spouse, and they have two children. She is a fitness instructor specialising in pilates exercises.

