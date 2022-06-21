Saskay’s biography BBNaija: age, real name, state of origin

Saskay is a model, fine artist, and actress from Nigeria. She came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021.

Saskay developed a passion for painting and fine arts at a tender age. During her university days, she won awards like Model of the Year and Female Personality of the Year. Have a look at Saskay's biography to know more about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Real name Tsakute Ladi Jonah Nickname Saskay Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Adamawa State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Siblings 5 High School Word of Faith Group Schools University Veritas University Profession Model, fine artist, actress Net worth $400,000 Instagram @officialsaskay

Saskay BBNaija's biography

What is Saskay BBN's state of origin? The fine artist was born in Michigan Local Government, Adamawa State, in the northern part of Nigeria. She is the last born among her five sisters.

The Nigerian model attended Word of Faith Group Schools in Abuja. She later joined Veritas University in Abuja. In 2015, the model was suspended from school for unknown reasons. However, she did not completely give up. On 30 January 2021, she obtained a degree in Fine Arts.

How old is Saskay from BBN?

The fine artist is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 May 2000. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Saskay is a model and fine artist. She has made several paintings, which she displays on her Instagram page, which she created specifically for her arts. The artist is currently focusing on canvas (acrylic) painting. She is also a face painter.

Tsakute occasionally shares her modelling photos on Instagram, where she has a significant following. She has appeared on the cover of a magazine published by her. In addition, she has another Instagram account with over 53 thousand followers.

The artist is also an entrepreneur. African Designers Mall has featured her products, such as earrings and shirts on its website. Saskay is also an up-and-coming actress. She recently made her acting debut in a romance-comedy film titled Cake, playing Ifeoma.

The Nigerian model, however, shot into the limelight when she appeared in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021. She was among the 26 contestants, although she did not make it to the finale.

The show took 72 days, and on day 32, the contestants were given a Supa Komando task where Saskay won the challenge and was crowned as the Supa Komando woman of the BBNaija house. In addition, she was awarded N2 million and a one-year ambassadorship deal.

What is Saskay's net worth?

According to Gist Flare, the model's net worth is $400,000. However, this information is not variable. She earns her income from her painting job, endorsing brands such as Skintivity, Supa Komando and Swarovski, and her other businesses.

Fast facts about Saskay

Where is Saskay of BBN from? She hails from the Michigan Local Government Area, Adamawa State. What is Saskay's real name? She was born Tsakute Ladi Jonah. How old is Saskay from Big Brother Naija? She is 22 years old as of 2022. Is Saskay a Nigerian? The model is a Nigerian national. Which is Saskay's tribe? She belongs to the Kamue tribe. Which school did Saskay attend? The fine artist attended Word of Faith Group Schools in Abuja and later studied at Veritas University.

Saskay is a model and artist. She is well known for being among the 26 contestants who participated in Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye). She is also an Instagram celebrity who often engages her fans with eye-catching photos on her social media accounts.

