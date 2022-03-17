Connor Finnerty’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Connor Finnerty is a young American dancer, actor, model and social media influencer. He has appeared in several movies and TV series, but he is best recognized for his role in Henry Danger. Moreover, he has a massive following on Instagram and runs a popular YouTube channel.

Connor Finnerty is an American of white ethnicity. He was born and raised in Roseville but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where he pursues his career.

Profile summary

Full name : Connor Grant Finnerty

: Connor Grant Finnerty Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 28 March 2003

: 28 March 2003 Age : 19 years old (as of March 2022)

: 19 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Roseville, California, USA

: Roseville, California, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Connor Finnerty’s nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 8”

: 5’ 8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Carol Metke Finnerty

: Carol Metke Finnerty Father : Mike Finnerty

: Mike Finnerty Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Siena Agudong

: Siena Agudong School : Oxford High School

: Oxford High School Profession : Actor, model, dancer and social media influencer

: Actor, model, dancer and social media influencer Net worth : $700 thousand

: $700 thousand Instagram : @connorfinnerty_

: @connorfinnerty_ Facebook: @ConnorFinnerty

Connor Finnerty’s biography

He was born Connor Grant Finnerty in Roseville, California, USA. His father, Mike Finnerty, is an attorney, while his mother, Carol Metke Finnerty, is a social worker. The model was raised alongside his older siblings, Ryan and Haylee.

Connor attended Oxford High School.

When is Connor Finnerty’s birthday?

The Henry Danger's actor celebrates his birthday on 28 March every year. His zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Connor Finnerty?

Connor Finnerty’s age is 19 years as of March 2022. He was born on 28 March 2003.

What is Connor Finnerty’s profession?

Connor is a dancer, model, social media influencer and actor. He developed an interest in dancing at 8 years old and took dance lessons. He participated in several dance competitions before joining elite dance groups such as The Rage Boyz Crew, immaBEAST and Millennium Dance Company.

As a model, he appeared in several commercials and music videos. He worked with entertainment bigwigs such as Zac Efron, Meghan Trainor, and Jaime Luis Gomez. Connor is signed with Bloc Talent Agency and Dream Talent Management.

The Los Angeles based entertainer has a self-titled YouTube channel created in June 2015. The platform has more than 70K subscribers, and he shares vlogs, dance videos, and hilarious clips.

He first hit the screen in 2015 when he portrayed Cody Grammar in Little League World Series. Other Connor Finnerty’s movies and TV shows include;

Miracles Across 125th Street (2021)

125th Street (2021) Colin in Black & White (2021)

(2021) Sunnyside Up (2019-2020) as Otis

(2019-2020) as Otis Henry Danger (2019)

(2019) Michael Bubble: I Believe in You (2017)

(2017) Framed: The Adventure of Zion Man (2016)

How much is Connor Finnerty worth?

There is no reliable information about his exact net worth, but Popular Networth, an unverified source, alleges that it is approximately $700 thousand. The young entertainer has multiple streams of income. He makes money from dancing, modelling, acting, and brand endorsement deals on social media.

Who is Connor Finnerty dating?

The actor is reportedly dating Siena Agudong. Connor Finnerty’s girlfriend is a teenage American actress from Hawaii, USA.

Are Siena Agudong and Connor Finnerty still together?

Yes. How long has Connor Finnerty and Siena Agudong dated? The couple started dating in late 2018, and they have been together for approximately 3 years now.

What happened to Connor Finnerty and Jayden Bartels?

The duo broke up in 2018 after dating for 2 years. However, they are close friends and occasionally appear on each other's YouTube channels.

How tall is Connor Finnerty?

Connor Finnerty’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm), and his estimated weight is 143 pounds (65 kg).

Social media presence

The social media influencer is popular on Instagram with 440k followers. He publishes lots of his dance videos on the platform. He also has a Facebook account.

Connor Finnerty is best known as a dancer and has shared lots of his dance videos on Instagram and YouTube. He is also an actor, model and social media influencer.

