Queen Khamyra’s biography: age, height, real name, parents

Queen Khamyra is a young model and social media influencer from the United States. She is best known for creating entertaining content on TikTok and YouTube, where she has a massive fan following. Her modelling shots on Instagram have also caught the attention of many netizens.

Queen Khamyra started her social media entertainment journey at a tender age. She is a thriving content creator and even won the 2021 creator of the year award.

Profile summary

Full name Khamyra Sykes Nickname Queen Khamyra Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, GA, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @queenkhamyra TikTok @queenkhammyra

Queen Khamyra’s biography

The celebrity was born into a family of three children. She was raised alongside two older brothers by her mother after her father abandoned them when she was young. Queen Khamyra’s dad passed away in 2019.

Queen Khamyra’s mom occasionally appears in her videos and is also her manager.

How old is Queen Khamyra?

Queen Khamyra’s age is 16 years as of 2022. The social media personality was born on 22 June 2006. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Queen Khamyra famous?

She is a renowned model and social media influencer. Queen began modelling at a young age and has worked with Angel Joi and Love Pink Corp. She occasionally shares her modelling photos on Instagram, where she has a significant audience.

The famous entertainer is also a content creator. Her TikTok account has over 550K followers, and she is fond of sharing engaging content such as pranks, dance videos, challenges and other relatable content. She created her self-titled YouTube channel in May 2018, and she has 520K subscribers on the platform.

Queen is a member of Collab Crib, a group of social media influencers. The group was recognised by Forbes 30 Under 30 in November 2021 as one of the most notable influencers.

She has been featured in two songs, Best Friend by Curly Head Monty and Khamyra by RichBoyTroy.

What is Queen Khamyra’s net worth?

According to an unofficial internet source, the entertainer’s net worth is approximately $1 million. Since the source is unverified, the net worth information is unreliable. She earns substantial money from endorsing brands such as Monster Energy and Status Jeweler.

How tall is Queen Khamyra?

The young American model is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms).

Fast facts about Queen Khamyra

What does Queen Khamyra do? She is a model, TikToker, YouTuber, and Instagram celebrity. What is Queen Khamyra's real name? Her real name is Khamyra Sykes. What is Queen Khamyra’s age? She is 16 years old as of 2022. What is Queen Khamyra’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity (black and white). Where is Queen Khamyra from? The social media celebrity is an Atlanta native. Who was Queen Khamyra’s boyfriend? She allegedly dated musicians RichBoyTroy and Curly Head Monty.

Queen Khamyra enjoys a successful career as a social media influencer. She creates engaging content on YouTube and TikTok and has won the hearts of many netizens.

