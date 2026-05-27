In a viral TikTok post, a lady declared that she does not want children, stressing that she is more scared of raising them wrongly than having to raise them alone

She gave two reasons for her perspective on childbearing, and it was met with mixed feelings on social media, with some agreeing with her

Some women who have children seized the opportunity to share their concerns regarding their children and their experiences

A lady's position on childbearing has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Taking to TikTok, the lady, @anjeliquej, gave two reasons she does not want to become a mother.

A lady discloses that she doesn't want to be a mum. Photo Credit: @anjeliquej

Source: TikTok

Reasons lady detests having children

In her TikTok post on May 24, the lady noted that she is more scared of raising children wrongly than actually raising them alone. In her words:

"Doing it alone doesn’t scare me as much as doing it wrong."

On the two reasons she does not want children, the lady wrote:

"1. It could turn out to be a boy.

"2. You can do everything right raising them & they can still choose to become degenerates."

While some women agreed with the points she gave, others had different perspectives on childbearing.

A lady says she doesn't want to have children. Photo Credit: @anjeliquej

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Childbearing: Lady's decision sparks debate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's decision on childbearing below:

James Bossing said:

"Selfish people are selfish...hey, it's a free world, people can even choose to be selfish, and that's a good thing anyways."

Remy baby❤️ said:

"As a boy mum, my greatest fear is having another child that will be a boy. Might have to go through ivf and decide the gender of my baby."

TheWickedEweLadyFafali said:

"My sis has three boys. Anytime her thoughts cross my mind, I bow my head in sadness 😔 for her."

Ri Pa said:

"I have 4 boys and a girl. 😩 They will all be great and decent human beings in Jesus' name."

Adamos Zenin said:

"U can raise a daughter and she'd also CHOOSE to do either good or bad??"

Nana Dwomoh Boateng 😍❤️ said:

"Number 2!!! And they will blame the parents meanwhile they did their best."

Tee🤍 said:

"My fear for having boy child is greater than my fear of being a mom."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female pilot had explained why she does not want to have children.

Lady's reasons for not wanting kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had gone viral after sharing her reasons for not wanting to have children.

Taking to her TikTok account, the young Nigerian lady, identified as Chioma Favour, answered many people who had asked why she doesn't want to have a child of her own. Her reasons, from personal to psychological, have resonated with many who watched her video on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions.

Chioma listed four primary reasons for her decision. First, she expressed a strong dislike of the physical changes that occur after childbirth in most cases. Moving to her financial perspective, she stated that she has no desire to spend her money on a child's school fees. According to her, she aims for a more comfortable retirement that has nothing to do with children.

Source: Legit.ng