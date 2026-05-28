Jeremie Aliadiere believes winning the Premier League has handed Arsenal a major advantage ahead of the Champions League final against PSG

Aliadiere warned Arsenal must still be wary of PSG stars Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia despite backing Mikel Arteta’s side

Arsenal are chasing a historic Premier League and Champions League double after ending their 22-year wait for the English title

Arsenal have reportedly received a significant boost ahead of their blockbuster UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, with former Gunners striker Jeremie Aliadiere insisting the club’s Premier League win could be the key factor that powers them to European glory.

Mikel Arteta’s side head into Saturday’s showdown in Budapest full of confidence after finally ending their long wait for a Premier League title.

Arsenal will lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League crown on Saturday, May 30. Photo by Glyn Kirk/Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal sealed the 2025/26 Premier League crown after Manchester City stumbled late in the campaign, allowing the North London side to reclaim English football’s biggest prize for the first time since 2004.

The Gunners now stand on the brink of making even more history as victory over PSG would see Arsenal become only the fourth English club to complete the prestigious league and Champions League double.

According to SportsMole, Aliadiere believes the momentum from winning the Premier League could prove decisive in helping Arsenal overcome the pressure of the occasion.

Speaking ahead of the final, the Frenchman explained that failing to win the league could have created extra tension within the squad heading into Europe’s biggest club game.

“Had Arsenal not got over the line in the Premier League then, it could have become a lot tougher,” he said.

“Pressure can mount and it could be a tough evening, but Arsenal can learn from last year and go one better.”

Aliadiere warns Arsenal about PSG’s attack

Despite backing Arsenal, Aliadiere admitted Paris Saint-Germain remain an enormous threat due to their frightening attacking quality.

Ex-Gunners striker Jeremie Aliadiere believes Arsenal have received a huge boost ahead of the UCL final after winning the Premier League. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

Luis Enrique’s men are aiming to defend the Champions League crown they won last season and become the first French side to successfully retain the trophy.

Aliadiere specifically highlighted Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as two players capable of causing serious problems for Arsenal’s defence.

“I felt if Arsenal won the Premier League, this would give them huge boost going into the final and can secure the Champions League victory as well,” Aliadiere said.

“Make no mistake that this is such a tough match for Arsenal, PSG are a brilliant team, with top players and offensively with [Ousmane] Dembele and [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia, they are a massive threat.”

However, the former striker also pointed to Arsenal’s defensive strength as a major reason they can believe they will finally conquer Europe.

“But Arsenal have the best defence in the competition this season by a mile and this counts a lot,” he added.

Arsenal have been one of the standout teams in the Champions League this season, remaining unbeaten throughout the competition and keeping more clean sheets than any other club on their road to Budapest.

Arteta eyes historic double with Arsenal

The Champions League final represents another massive opportunity for Mikel Arteta, who has transformed Arsenal from perennial challengers into champions once again.

The Spaniard has already guided the Gunners to domestic success, but European glory remains the one trophy missing from Arsenal’s cabinet.

This will be Arsenal’s second-ever Champions League final after their painful defeat to Barcelona in 2006 under Arsene Wenger.

Arteta’s side now have the chance to write a completely different story two decades later.

Still, Arsenal face a huge test against a PSG side that has enjoyed a lighter domestic schedule in recent weeks.

While the North London club are preparing for their 63rd match of the season, Opta reports that PSG have played fewer games overall and have been able to rest key players ahead of the final.

All eyes will now turn to Budapest, where Arsenal hope to crown an unforgettable season by finally lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Wenger backs Arsenal to beat PSG

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Arsene Wenger has thrown his full weight behind Arsenal ahead of their massive Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting the trophy is the “missing piece” in the club’s glittering history.

The legendary former manager, who led Arsenal to their only previous final appearance in 2006, believes Mikel Arteta’s side have the quality and mentality to go all the way in Budapest.

Source: Legit.ng