Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu believes the Gunners are destined to beat PSG and win the Champions League

Kanu pointed to Arsenal’s unbeaten European run and winning mentality as key reasons for confidence

PSG manager Luis Enrique has described Arsenal as the best team in Europe without the ball

Nwankwo Kanu has backed Arsenal to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, insisting the North London side now possess the mentality and belief required to conquer Europe.

The Nigerian football icon shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated showdown against the defending European champions, with Arsenal hoping to complete a historic season under manager Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta with the Premier League Trophy at Selhurst Park. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Kanu, who remains one of Arsenal’s most beloved former stars, believes the Gunners are benefiting from a momentum shift similar to the one that helped them secure the Premier League title this season.

The former Super Eagles captain explained why he feels Arsenal’s time has finally arrived.

“I told my friends that last season, we were struggling against Manchester City, and they went on to win the league,” Kanu said in an interview with Flashscore.com.

“But this season, the table changed, and we have come out on top to win the Premier League title."

“In the same way, PSG won the Champions League last year, but I truly believe that this season it will be Arsenal’s turn to go all the way and lift the trophy, making it a historic year for the club.”

Kanu backs Arsenal’s unbeaten mentality

Arsenal’s route to the final has strengthened Kanu’s confidence even further.

The former striker pointed to the club’s unbeaten Champions League campaign as evidence that Arteta’s side now have the mental toughness required to defeat Europe’s elite teams.

Kanu admitted last season’s painful defeat to PSG in the semi-finals still lingers, but insisted Arsenal are now a different side with greater belief and maturity.

“Last season is completely different from this one,” he explained.

“If you look at our Champions League run, we haven’t lost a single game, and reaching the final on that record gives us real belief that we can go all the way."

“Some may call it revenge, but for us, it is about proving ourselves and finishing the job."

“We really need it, and with this mentality, we are confident we can definitely get it done.”

The comments have further excited Arsenal supporters, who are dreaming of the club’s first-ever Champions League title.

Arsenal legend relives glorious memories

Kanu with the golden Premier League trophy he won at Arsenal in 2004. Photo: Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

Kanu’s connection with Arsenal remains strong more than two decades after his unforgettable spell at Highbury.

The 49-year-old Nigerian forward was part of the famous Arsenal “Invincibles” squad that won the 2003/04 Premier League title without losing a single match.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest-ever footballers, Kanu made 197 appearances for Arsenal between 1999 and 2004, scoring 44 goals and providing 38 assists.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan striker also contributed 10 appearances, one goal and four assists during Arsenal’s historic unbeaten league-winning campaign.

Last week, Kanu joined celebrations after Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for another Premier League title.

The club officially secured the 2025/26 crown after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth.

Reacting to Arsenal’s success, Kanu posted an emotional message on social media alongside a photo of himself lifting the Premier League trophy.

“Arsenal forever. The Gunners worked so hard for this. Difficult but they fought. Very well deserved. Come on you Gunners,” he wrote.

Luis Enrique praises Arsenal and Arteta

Interestingly, even PSG coach Luis Enrique has acknowledged Arsenal’s quality ahead of the final.

According to Marca, the Spaniard described Arsenal as the best pressing side in Europe and credited Arteta for completely transforming the team’s mentality.

“If you look at Arsenal’s numbers, you can see Arteta there,” Enrique said.

“He has changed the mentality of the team. Arsenal have become competitive again and have kept improving their level. Arsenal are the living image of Arteta.”

The former FC Barcelona manager went further by praising Arsenal’s organisation without possession.

“Without the ball they are the best team in Europe,” he added.

“They are a top team and that is why they won the Premier League.”

Enrique also admitted PSG had to adapt tactically when facing teams such as Arsenal and Bayern Munich during the Champions League campaign.

The PSG boss, however, remains hopeful his side can defend their European crown despite Arsenal’s impressive form.

Arteta unhappy over leaked video

Legit.ng previously reported that Arteta was left frustrated after a private video emerged online ahead of the Champions League final.

The Arsenal manager was seen in the footage confidently telling supporters: “On Saturday, we are going to be Champions of Europe.”

Although Arsenal reportedly believe Arteta did nothing wrong, there are concerns the viral clip could provide PSG with extra motivation before the final showdown.

Source: Legit.ng