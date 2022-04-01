Actor Charles Okocha’s biography: age, family, net worth, house

Who is Charles Okocha? He is a Nollywood actor, comedian, rapper and singer. He is commonly known as Igwe 2Pac, a name he got from emulating late American rapper 2Pac. He is best known for appearing in Women & Lies and Wasted Years among many other Nollywood films.

The actor in a black shirt. Photo: Photo: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Charles Okocha is a successful businessman. He is the founder of the NUNU clothing store. He has a huge fan base on his social media pages.

Profile summary

Full name: Charles Okocha Nwayalani

Charles Okocha Nwayalani Nickname: Igwe 2Pac

Igwe 2Pac Date of birth: 5 July 1976

5 July 1976 Age: 45 years old (as of July 2022)

45 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Anambra State, Nigeria

Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos State, Nigeria

Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 176

176 Weight in kilograms: 80

80 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Drak brown

Drak brown Father: Paul Okolie

Paul Okolie Siblings: 3

3 Children: 3

3 Profession: Actor, singer, rapper, comedian and an entrepreneur

Actor, singer, rapper, comedian and an entrepreneur Net worth: $600,000

$600,000 Instagram: @charles_okocha

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Charles Okocha's biography

The comedian taking a drink. Photo: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

The comedian was born on 5 July 1976 in Anambra State, in the Southern part of Nigeria. Charles Okocha's family relocated to Surulere in Lagos State in the South-West part of Nigeria when he was young. His father is Paul Okolie Nwayalani, a reporter and a community leader. He is Nigerian and of black ethnicity.

He finished his high school education in Lagos State and later went to the United States to further his studies.

How old is Charles Okocha?

As of April 2022, Charles Okocha's age is 45 years. He marks his birthday on 5 July yearly. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Charles was ushered into the acting scene by Teco Benson, an award-winning promoter and film director, in 2001. He featured in the movie Wasted Years, directed by Teco Benson. His character in the movie made him a star, and he got the nickname Igwe 2Pac. He is known for imitating the American accent and using comic vague words in acting.

Later, he acted in several other movies such as Three Thieves, The Queen's Request and My Fiancee. The Nollywood actor Charles Okocha is also a comedian. He has performed comedy skits with comedian personalities such as Broda Shaggi. He often uploads comedy videos on his social media pages.

The actor is also a singer. Most of his songs are rap music. In 2016, he released his debut number, Amoshine. His additional songs include Police Brutality (2018) and Accolades (2020).

Aside from acting and singing, the Nigerian actor owns a clothing store known as Nunu clothing line, launched on 1st February 2020.

The comedian has been a brand ambassador for P-Gold Exchange, Shortlet Rentals Nigeria, Rixari Skincare Laser and Spa and Future Focus.

The Nigerian actor has received numerous awards for his work. Some of the awards and nominations include Best New Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Best Actor in Supporting Role at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Below are TV series and films the actor has appeared in.

African Messiah (2021)

(2021) Women & Lies (2021)

(2021) Silent Murder (2021)

(2021) Three Thieves (2019) as Customer#2

(2019) as Customer#2 Mokalik (Mechanic) (2019) as Emeka

(2019) as Emeka Knock Out (2019)

(2019) Salome (2018)

(2018) The Village (2018)

(2018) A Case of Free Will (2017)

(2017) Blood in the Lagoon (2015) as Tony 'Mop Head' (2)

(2015) as Tony 'Mop Head' (2) My World (2012)

(2012) My World 2 ( 2012)

2012) My World 3 (2012)

(2012) World of the Mind (2012)

(2012) World of the Mind 2 (2012)

(2012) Rhythm of Love (2007)

(2007) Rhythm of Love 2 (2007)

(2007) Strong Men at Work (2007) as Fregene

(2007) as Fregene Strong Men at Work 2 (2007) as Fregene

(2007) as Fregene Sound of Love (2006) as Jay Boy

(2006) as Jay Boy Sound of Love 2 (2006)

(2006) Ultimate Risk (2006)

(2006) Ultimate Risk 2 ( 2006)

2006) Moment of Truth (2005) as Paul

(2005) as Paul Bumper to Bumper (2004)

(2004) Bumper to Bumper 2 (2004)

(2004) Mr Ibu in London (2004)

(2004) Jealous Lovers (2003) as Ikenna

(2003) as Ikenna Born 2 Suffer (2002) as Court Clerk

(2002) as Court Clerk Formidable Force (2002) as Bad Boy 1

(2002) as Bad Boy 1 Sharon Stone (2002) as Okey

How rich is Charles Okocha?

Although there is no verified details regarding Charles Okocha's net worth, The Famous Naija alleges it to be $600,000.

Who is Charles Okocha's wife?

The actor is presently single. However, he has three children; two daughters and a son from different women. His son is known as Sean Okocha, born on 8 December 2007. His last born daughter was reportedly born in 2021. The Nigerian actor has never unveiled the name of his kids' mothers.

Who is Charles Okocha's daughter?

Charles with his son and daughter. Photo: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Mercy is the firstborn. She was born on 20 April 2006. Therefore, she is 15 years as of 2022.

Where is Charles Okocha's house located?

The comedian resides in Lagos Estate, Nigeria. He owns one of the biggest and most luxurious homes in the state.

Fast facts about Charles Okocha

The actor was born in Anambra State, but he was brought up in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria's western part.

His fans name him Igwe 2Pac because he parodies the late American rapper 2Pac.

He started his profession in 2001 after meeting Teco Benson. He acted in the movie, Wasted Years and was issued a nomination for Best New Actor at the African Movie Academic Awards.

and was issued a nomination for Best New Actor at the African Movie Academic Awards. Charles has worked with Nollywood stars such as Destiny Etiko, Browny Igboegwu and Zubby Michael.

The actor's kids are Sean and Mercy Okocha. The last born daughter is said to be born in 2021.

He started his clothing store in 2020.

Charles Okocha is an actor who has appeared in several Nollywood films and TV series. The actor prides over 31 acting credits under his name. He has been in the entertainment industry for two decades now and has many upcoming projects.

READ ALSO: Daniel Bellomy's biography: age, height, family, net worth, Power Book II.

Legit.ng recently published a biography on Daniel Bellomy. Bringing characters to life and keeping viewers engaged is something that only the best actor and actresses can do. Daniel Bellomy is one of the actors with this ability. Besides acting, the American actor is also an entrepreneur.

The actor has been featured in different TV shows and films like Paint (2020) as Austin Gamby, The Good Fight (2021) as Levi and Power Book II: Ghost (2020) as Zeke. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, but resides in New York.

Source: Legit.ng