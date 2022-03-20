Paige Taylor’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Paige Taylor is an American-based social media influencer whose fame skyrocketed following her comic and relatable content, which she uploads on TikTok and Instagram platforms.

The American TikTok sensation posing for a photo.

Source: Instagram

Paige Taylor currently boasts a massive fan base across various social media platforms. Her biography below details her career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name: Paige Taylor

Paige Taylor Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26 March 2004

26 March 2004 Age: 18 years old (as of 2022)

18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 117

117 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Body measurements in inches: 34-23-39

34-23-39 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-58-99

: 86-58-99 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: $500,000

Paige Taylor's biography

The TiKToker was born on 26 March 2004 in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Although she has not disclosed much about her family members, she often flaunts them on social media. She has a brother named Andrew.

The social media influencer posing for a photo with her mom during Christmas.

Source: Instagram

What is Paige Taylor's nationality?

The internet sensation is an American national of Asian ancestry.

When is Paige Taylor's birthday?

He annually marks her birthday on 26 March. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Paige Taylor from TikTok?

Paige Taylor's age is 18 years as of 2022.

Rise to stardom

Before Paige became a social media sensation, she was a dancer for over 4 years. In 2019, she attended the VidCon event in Anaheim, California, and danced at the famous playground dance studio in Los Angeles.

Later, she created a TikTok account, where she often uploads lip-syncs, dance, challenges, and comedic videos. As of March 2022, she boasts over 2.1 million followers and 73.1 million likes. Aside from TikTok, she is a famous personality on Instagram, where she boasts over 212k followers.

The American TikToker posing for a photo in a shade.

Source: Instagram

What is Paige Taylor's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the TikToker is worth, however, according to Networth Height Salary, she has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She primarily earns her income as a social media influencer.

How tall is Paige Taylor?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs around 117 pounds or 53 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-23-39 inches or 86-58-99 centimetres for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Paige Taylor is a fast-rising American internet sensation who boasts a considerable online audience across various social media platforms. She often engages her audience with unique, entertaining, informative, and relatable content.

