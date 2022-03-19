Alex Wassabi’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend

Who is Alex Wassabi? He is an actor, singer, YouTube star and social media influencer from the United States. He has worked with famous YouTubers like Kyle, Yellow Paco and Marlin. He is also an actor who has featured in several series and films such as Bob 2! A Madea Halloween, Escape the Night, Light and Airplane Mode.

The YouTuber in a white outfit. Photo: @alexwassabi

Source: Instagram

Alex Wassabi commands a massive following across social media pages such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. He is famous for posting lip-syncs, comedy and boxing-related videos.

Profile summary

Real name: Alex Burriss

Alex Burriss Nickname: Alex Wassabi

Alex Wassabi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28 March 1990

28 March 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Great Falls, Montana, United States

Great Falls, Montana, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5' 11"

5' 11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 172

172 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Mother: Maribel

Maribel Father: Adam

Adam Siblings: 3

3 Occupation: YouTube star, actor, musician and social media influencer

YouTube star, actor, musician and social media influencer Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Instagram: @alexwassabi

@alexwassabi TikTok: @alexwassabi

@alexwassabi Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube: Wassabi

Alex Wassabi's biography

The actor with his two brothers. Photo: @alexwassabi

Source: Instagram

The YouTube star was born in Great Fall, Montana, United States. He, along with his family, moved to Lexington, Kentucky. After two years, they relocated to Durham, North Carolina, United States.

The actor's father is Adam, a business person and his mother is Maribel. The YouTuber grew up alongside his two brothers, Andrew and Aaron and a sister Mariah. Alex Wassabi's brothers are also YouTube stars.

What is Alex Wassabi's ethnicity? The social media influencer is half Filipino and half white.

What is Alex Wassabi's real name?

The YouTube star's real name is Alex Burriss.

When is Alex Wassabi's birthday?

Alex Wassabi's birthday is on 28 March every year.

How old is Alex Wassabi?

As of 2022, Alex Wassabi's age is 32 years old. His astrological sign is Aries.

Career

Alex Burriss started his career on YouTube with his friend, Rio Fabito. In January 2006, they created a YouTube channel and titled it Wassabi Productions. They began uploading hilarious parodies of music videos, challenges and pranks.

Alex and Rio's big break came in April 2012, when they posted a parody video of the popular song titled Call Me Maybe. The pair composed weekly videos and uploaded them on Wassabi Wednesdays.

In 2013, Alex gained a substantial following on Vine, a 6-seconds-video app, when he uploaded his first video on his account.

In 2016, Roi left Wassabi Productions to concentrate on his gaming channel, Guava Juice. They are still great friends, and they occasionally feature one another on their social media pages. Alex carried on with the channel and renamed it Wassabi. The channel currently boasts 11.5 million subscribers. He mostly uploads comedy videos, boxing-related videos, and challenges.

Movie and TV shows

He is also an actor with 17 acting credits. Below are some of the series and films he has appeared in.

Films

7 YouTubers Decide Who Wins 1,000 Dollars (2021) as Alex

as Alex Airplane Mode (2019)

(2019) Asian Bachelorette (2017) as Aiden

as Aiden Laid in America (2016) as Walter

TV series

iCarly (2021) as ASMR Stan

Middle School Moguls (2019) as Ethen

(2019) as Ethen Light as a Feather (2018-2019) as Luke Chiba

(2018-2019) as Luke Chiba Anime Crimes Division (2017)

(2017) Seven Bucks Digital Studios (2016)

(2016) Wassabi Productions (2008-2016) as Alex/Richard/Bigote

as Alex/Richard/Bigote Rolanda & Richard (2012-2014) as Richard/Alex/Rchard/The Grinch/Trailer Narrator

(2012-2014) as Richard/Alex/Rchard/The Grinch/Trailer Narrator DashieGames (2011)

Songs

Besides acting, he is also a singer and has released several songs. Some of them include:

My Side

What It Is

What It Be

Night Shirt

What is Alex Wassabi's net worth?

The YouTube star in a black jacket. Photo: @alexwassabi

Source: Instagram

According to Wealthy Persons, his net worth is alleged to be $10 million. This information is, however, not from a verified source.

Who is Alex Wassabi dating?

He has had several past relationships. He dated a Canadian YouTube star, Lauren Riihimaki, for almost 3 years before separating in 2018.

In 2019, he dated Caeli Olalla Lopez, CaELiKe, a Mexican social media star. They separated in early 2020. Lexy Panterra, an American singer and social media sensation, became his girlfriend in the year 2020.

Who is Alex Wassabi's new girlfriend? The social media star is currently single.

Did Alex Wassabi and Lexi break up?

Yes. Alex and Lexy started dating in November 2020. Since they celebrated their first anniversary in November 2021, the two seem not to be dating anymore. The YouTuber no longer follows Lexy on Instagram and there are no photos of them together on their social media accounts.

What is Alex Wassabi's height?

The YouTuber is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs 172 pounds (78 kg). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Alex Wassabi is a social media star who has consistently engaged his fans since he started his career. He is one celebrity who has maintained a clean record since joining the content creation scene.

