Lil Smart’s biography: age, brother, girlfriend, net worth
Who is Lil Smart? He is a dancer, songwriter, skater and model. He is the author of the popular dance step, Tesumole and the famous reverse move Shaku Shaku. The dancer came into the limelight after dancing to one of Naira Marley's musical art on Instagram.
Lil Smart has amassed a considerable following on Instagram and YouTube, where he posts his dance videos. Check out his bio for more details about his career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Idowu Smart Emmanuel
- Nickname: Lil Smart
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 5 March 1998
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Ugon State, Nigeria
- Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Ethnicity: Black
- Religion: Muslim
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Profession: Dancer, Skater, model and entrepreneur
- Net worth: $150,000
Lil Smart's biography
The young skater was born on 5 March 1998 in Ogun state, Nigeria and was raised in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Lil Smart's brother? He is the only child in his family. Although, he refers to Tosh Iamsupatosh (pro-inline skater) as his blood brother.
What is the full name of Lil Smart?
His real name is Idowu Smart Emmanuel.
How old is Lil Smart?
Lil Smart's age is 24 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Pisces.
Career
The dancer developed a passion for entertainment at a tender age. He started as a skater when he was 14 years old and later ventured into dance at the age of 17. He is currently a professional dancer popularly referred to as the Reverse King by his fans. He has created several Afro-beat dance moves such as Tesumole, Shaku Shaku, Kupe, Zanku, Mafa Mafa and Soapy.
The Nigerian dancer shot into the limelight when he choreographed Naire Marley's song, Tesumole, on Instagram and later appeared in his music video. The internet sensation has featured in music videos and events of famous Nigerian artists like Davido. Besides being a professional dancer, he owns a footwear business known as SmartFeet Shoe.
How rich is Lil Smart?
According to The Famous Naija, Lil Smart's net worth is $150,000. However, this information is not verified.
Who is Lil Smart to Naira Marley?
Lil is Naira Marley's dancer and a close associate. The duo are said to be brothers following their close resemblance, but they are not related.
Who is Lil Smart's girlfriend?
The passionate dancer is rumoured to be in a relationship with Prive Evy, a well-known Instagram influencer. However, the two have not communicated anything concerning the allegations.
Fast facts about Lil Smart
- The famous dancer's real name is Idowu Smart Emmanuel.
- He has been passionate about skating since childhood.
- What is Lil's ethnicity? The dancer is of Black ethnicity and comes from the Yoruba tribe.
- He is not Nara Marley's brother, as alleged by most of his fans.
- He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
- He is the CEO of SmartFeet Shoe.
Lil Smart is a renowned Nigerian dancer and model. His dance moves have helped him gain tremendous success on various social media platforms, gaining thousands of followers.
