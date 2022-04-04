Lil Smart’s biography: age, brother, girlfriend, net worth

Who is Lil Smart? He is a dancer, songwriter, skater and model. He is the author of the popular dance step, Tesumole and the famous reverse move Shaku Shaku. The dancer came into the limelight after dancing to one of Naira Marley's musical art on Instagram.

The Nigerian dancer posing for a photo while smiling.

Source: Instagram

Lil Smart has amassed a considerable following on Instagram and YouTube, where he posts his dance videos. Check out his bio for more details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Idowu Smart Emmanuel

Idowu Smart Emmanuel Nickname: Lil Smart

Lil Smart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5 March 1998

5 March 1998 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Ugon State, Nigeria

Ugon State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Muslim

Muslim Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Profession: Dancer, Skater, model and entrepreneur

Dancer, Skater, model and entrepreneur Net worth: $150,000

Lil Smart's biography

Lil posing for a photo while leaning on a black car.

Source: Instagram

The young skater was born on 5 March 1998 in Ogun state, Nigeria and was raised in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Lil Smart's brother? He is the only child in his family. Although, he refers to Tosh Iamsupatosh (pro-inline skater) as his blood brother.

What is the full name of Lil Smart?

His real name is Idowu Smart Emmanuel.

How old is Lil Smart?

Lil Smart's age is 24 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

The dancer developed a passion for entertainment at a tender age. He started as a skater when he was 14 years old and later ventured into dance at the age of 17. He is currently a professional dancer popularly referred to as the Reverse King by his fans. He has created several Afro-beat dance moves such as Tesumole, Shaku Shaku, Kupe, Zanku, Mafa Mafa and Soapy.

The Nigerian dancer shot into the limelight when he choreographed Naire Marley's song, Tesumole, on Instagram and later appeared in his music video. The internet sensation has featured in music videos and events of famous Nigerian artists like Davido. Besides being a professional dancer, he owns a footwear business known as SmartFeet Shoe.

How rich is Lil Smart?

According to The Famous Naija, Lil Smart's net worth is $150,000. However, this information is not verified.

Who is Lil Smart to Naira Marley?

The dancer with his friend Naira Marley.

Source: Instagram

Lil is Naira Marley's dancer and a close associate. The duo are said to be brothers following their close resemblance, but they are not related.

Who is Lil Smart's girlfriend?

The passionate dancer is rumoured to be in a relationship with Prive Evy, a well-known Instagram influencer. However, the two have not communicated anything concerning the allegations.

Fast facts about Lil Smart

The famous dancer's real name is Idowu Smart Emmanuel.

He has been passionate about skating since childhood.

What is Lil's ethnicity? The dancer is of Black ethnicity and comes from the Yoruba tribe.

He is not Nara Marley's brother, as alleged by most of his fans.

He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

He is the CEO of SmartFeet Shoe.

Lil Smart is a renowned Nigerian dancer and model. His dance moves have helped him gain tremendous success on various social media platforms, gaining thousands of followers.

