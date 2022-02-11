Damien Prince’s biography: age, height, family, net worth, job

Damien Prince is an American YouTuber, social media personality, and musical artist renowned for the YouTube channels D&B Nation and The Prince Family. As a result, he boasts massive fanbases across social media platforms.

The YouTuber posing for photo in a red outfit leaning on a red Lamborghini. Photo: @damienprincejr

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber co-runs the channels with his wife, Biannca Raines. Discover more information about the YouTuber, including details about his personal life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Damien Prince Jr

Damien Prince Jr Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19 February 1992

19 February 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Fort Wayne, Indiana, the United States of America

Fort Wayne, Indiana, the United States of America Current residence: Fort Wayne, Indiana, the United States of America

Fort Wayne, Indiana, the United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Sybrena Cooper

Sybrena Cooper Damien Prince's dad: Damion Cryer

Damion Cryer Siblings: 4

4 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Biannca Raines

Biannca Raines Children: 4

4 School: South Side High School

South Side High School Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer, musical artist

YouTuber, social media influencer, musical artist Net worth: $3 million

$3 million YouTube: D&B Nation and The Prince Family

D&B Nation and The Prince Family Instagram: @damienprincejr

Damien Prince's biography

The YouTuber was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, United States of America, to Damion Cryer and Sybrena Cooper. He was raised alongside his brother, Deonte Antone Cooper, who passed away in 2017, his little brother, Darion and her two sisters, Sypairra Cooper and Margaret Foster. He attended South Side High School.

The D&B Nation founder posing for a photo carrying a cute backpack. Photo: @damienprincejr

Source: Instagram

What race is Damien?

The musical artist is an American national of African-American ethnic background.

How old is Damien Prince?

The social media personality was born on 19 February 1992. As of 2022, Damien Prince's age is 20 years. His birth sign is Pisces.

What does Damien Prince do for a living?

Damien co-created his first YouTube channel, D&B Nation, with his wife, Biannca Raines, in March 2016. Although they had no plans to make it big on social media, the channel went viral over a short period thanks to the extreme pranks they created together. Aside from the prank videos they often upload, the channel also features snippets of the couple's life.

As of February 2022, the channel has amassed over 4.1 million subscribers and 296 million views. He co-runs another channel with Biannca, The Prince Family. They often document their family life on the channel, featuring their family members and kids. As of February 2022, the channel has garnered over 8.8 million subscribers and 2 billion views.

Content creation aside, Damien has also made a name in the music industry. He and his wife, Biannca, have made several music videos, including Can't Stop Won't Stop, Sheesh, Now We Up and 12 Year Old Brother Diss Track.

Biannca Raines and Damien's relationship

The YouTuber's family posing for a photo wearing matching outfits. Photo: @damienprincejr

Source: Instagram

Are Biannca Prince and Damien Prince still together? Yes, they are. They are married and have four kids, DJ, Kyrie, Nova, and Ayla Faith. The couple runs two channels, D&B Nation and The Prince Family. Where does The Prince Family live? They currently reside in Fort Wayne, Indiana, United States of America.

How tall is Damien Prince?

Damien Prince's height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall, and his weight is 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

What is Damien Prince's net worth?

There are no sources claiming to know the exact number. However, according to Money Promax, his net worth is alleged to be $3 million.

Damien Prince is an American social media sensation who is popular on YouTube and Instagram. He rose to fame alongside his wife Biannca and their four children.

