Dallas Hart's biography: age, height, ethnicity, girlfriend

Dallas Hart is an actor, musician and social media personality from the United States. He is widely known for his roles across TV and film. The American actor gained prominence after starring as Leo Cruz in the Netflix original drama series Greenhouse Academy in 2017.

The actor in a white T-shirt. Photo: @dallrulz

Source: Instagram

Hart has recently become interested in cryptocurrency and NFTs. He often talks about it on his social media. Here is everything you need to know about him, including his age, height, and career details.

Profile summary

Full name: Ryan Dallas Hart

Ryan Dallas Hart Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 14 February 1995

: 14 February 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Michigan, United States

Michigan, United States Current Residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'10"

: 5'10" Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds: 161

161 Weight in kilograms: 73

73 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Mother : Sheila

: Sheila Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend: Asia Sonai

Asia Sonai Profession: Actor, musician, social media influencer

Actor, musician, social media influencer Net worth: $14 million

$14 million Instagram: @dallrulz

@dallrulz TikTok: @dallrulz

@dallrulz YouTube: HÆRT

Dallas Hart's biography

The musician in glasses and an orange T-shirt. Photo: @dallrulz

Source: Instagram

Where is Dallas Hart from? He was born and raised in Michigan, United States. Later on, he moved to Los Angeles, California. The American-based actor comes from a military family, with his parents having served in the US Army. His mother's name is Sheila.

Does Dallas Hart have siblings? It does not appear that he has any.

How old is Dallas Hart?

Dallas Hart's age is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 February 1995. His birth sign is Aquarius.

What is Dallas Hart's ethnicity?

Dallas Hart is of mixed ethnicity. His mom is Latina, and his dad is white. He holds American citizenship.

Career

The American actor started his career at the age of 17 when he appeared in the short movie Motion Sickness. He then guest-starred in the TV series Front Seat Chronicles. He also played the role of Jake in the short movie Everybody Lies.

He wrote and appeared in the short 2013 movie The Park Bench. Later on, Dallas Hart had cameos in several movies and short films, including Cameos in Chasing Hayes, The Curse of Sleeping Beauty, and Journey to Abaddon. In addition, Ariel Mortman and Dallas Dart both appeared in the film Greenhouse Academy.

The young actor made his directorial in 2015 debut at the age of 21 with the TV series The Social Experiment. He directed the first six episodes of the first season. He rose to prominence with his role as Leo Cruz in the original Netflix series Greenhouse Academy which premiered on 8 September 2017.

Dallas Hart's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of the films and television series Dallas Hart has appeared in.

We Still Say Grace (2020) as Fisher

(2020) as Fisher Greenhouse Academy (2017-2020) as Leo Cruz

(2017-2020) as Leo Cruz Dirty Bomb (2018) as Eddie

(2018) as Eddie Sunset Glory: Doolittle's Heroes (2017) as Co-Pilot Hamil

(2017) as Co-Pilot Hamil Rizzoli & Isles (2016) as Isaac

(2016) as Isaac The Curse of Sleeping Beauty (2016) as Luke

(2016) as Luke Astrid Clover (2016) as Ryan

(2016) as Ryan The Guest House (2016) as Friend

(2016) as Friend The Social Experiment (2015) as Will

(2015) as Will Chasing Hayes (2015) as Tyler's Friend

(2015) as Tyler's Friend Journey to Abaddon (2014) as Darion

(2014) as Darion A Matter of Faith (2014) as Guy in Library

(2014) as Guy in Library Ashes of Eden (2014) as Teddy

(2014) as Teddy The Fosters ( 2014) as Party-Goer

2014) as Party-Goer Early Summer (2013) as Victor

(2013) as Victor We Are Men (2013) as Jared

(2013) as Jared The Park Bench (2013) as Jake

(2013) as Jake Everybody Lies (2012) as Jake

(2012) as Jake Front Seat Chronicles (2012) as Nick

(2012) as Nick Motion Sickness (2011) as Ben

Is Dallas Hart a singer?

The actor has a music career registered with the name HAERT.

Who is Dallas Hart's girlfriend?

Hart with his girlfriend. Photo: @dallrulz

Source: Instagram

The American-based actor is currently dating a woman named Asia Sonai. He was previously dating Kiarii back in 2012.

What is Dallas Hart doing now?

Dallas Hart is still an active participant in the creative entertainment industry. He is still pursuing his career as an actor, as well as producing music and growing his online presence. He is popular on Instagram and TikTok, with 469k followers and 595k followers respectively.

What is Dallas Hart's height?

He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs about 161 pounds or 73 kilograms.

What is Dallas Hart's net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, he is allegedly worth $14 million. Nevertheless, there is no official information on the subject.

Dallas Hart is a young actor, musician and social media influencer based in Los Angeles, California, US. Apart from being involved in show business, he is also interested in NFTs and cryptocurrency.

