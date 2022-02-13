Claudia Tihan’s biography: age, parents, net worth, relationships

Claudia Tihan is a French-Canadian model and Instagram celebrity known for posting numerous modelling pictures on Instagram and featuring in Playboy Plus adult magazine. Additionally, she is also popular for being Samuel Olaechea’s girlfriend.

The Canadian model poses for a solo picture. Photo: @claudiatihan

Source: Instagram

Claudia Tihan’s journey to stardom commenced when she started posting modelling photos on Instagram and soon became noticed by many people. As a result, she has garnered a massive following on the social media platform.

Profile summary

Full name : Claudia Emilia Tihan

: Claudia Emilia Tihan Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 19 February 1997

: 19 February 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Montreal, Quebec, Canada

: Montreal, Quebec, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’5”

: 5’5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 134

: 134 Weight in kilograms : 61

: 61 Body measurements in inches : 35-25-42

: 35-25-42 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-65-108

: 91-65-108 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Samuel Olaechea

: Samuel Olaechea Profession : Model, social media influencer

: Model, social media influencer Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @claudiatihan

Claudia Tihan’s biography

She was born on 19 February 1997 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Who are Claudia Tihan’s parents? Her mother is Loana Tihan, while the details of her father are unknown. The social media personality was raised alongside her two siblings, Alberto and Alexy Tihan.

What is Claudia Tihan’s age?

The Canadian model is 25 years old as of February 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 19 February every year, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

The Instagram sensation takes a picture while holding her pet dog. Photo: @claudiatihan

Source: Instagram

Why is Claudia Tihan famous?

The Montreal-born celebrity is well-known as an Instagram sensation and model. With a massive following on Instagram, she has been a brand ambassador for various reputable companies such as Fashion Nova, Treasure Box, Adina’s Jewels, and Shop Manoir.

As a model, she was featured in the TV series Playboy Plus (2020). Furthermore, her modelling pictures on social media have also caught many netizens' eyes.

She is also known for dedicating her free time to facilities hosting children with disabilities working as a volunteer. About her passion for working with kids with disabilities, she said,

My passion is kids with disabilities. You don't realize how much joy you get from sharing your time and energy by helping those in need. Volunteering in facilities also reminds you to appreciate where you stand; it keeps you grounded.

What is Claudia Tihan’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the Instagram sensation allegedly has a net worth of $1.5 million. She derives her wealth from brand endorsement deals on social media and her thriving modelling career.

Is Claudia Tihan single?

The French-Canadian star is dating Samuel Olaechea, a cinematographer and co-founder of La Cour Des Grands, a Montreal-based production company. The celebrity couple has posted lots of their great moment’s photos on Instagram.

Who did Claudia Tihan date?

Before Samuel Olaechea, she allegedly dated Jack Johnson, a Jack and Jack music group member. She was rumoured to be dating the singer after a video of them kissing emerged on social media, but neither of them confirmed whether they were in a relationship or not.

The social media celebrity hugs her boyfriend. Photo: @claudiatihan

Source: Instagram

What happened to Madison Beer and Claudia Tihan?

After a video of Madison Beer and Claudia Tihan kissing surfaced on social media, most of their followers speculated that they were dating. However, the rumours were short-lived when the Canadian model allegedly started dating Jack Johnson.

How tall is Claudia Tihan?

She stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs approximately 134 pounds (61 kg). Additionally, her bust, waist and hips are 35-25-42 inches (91-65-108 cm).

Is Claudia Tihan multilingual?

Yes, she can speak French, English and Romanian.

Did Claudia Tihan undergo plastic surgery?

Even though she has not confirmed undergoing any cosmetic surgery procedure, some of her fans think that she has lip fillers.

Claudia Tihan is a successful model and social media celebrity. By sharing her modelling pictures on social media, she attracts many people’s attention and thus, increasing her popularity.

