Prince Jackson’s biography: who is Michael Jackson eldest son?

Prince Jackson is an American producer and a reality TV personality. He is best known as the first-born son of American singer, songwriter and King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Prince is the founder of King’s Son Productions, a production company based in Los Angeles, California, that aims to provide a platform for upcoming talents.

Prince Jackson arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Just like his father, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. is also heavily involved with charity. He frequently participates in charitable events organised by various non-profit foundations, including his own.

Profile summary

Full name : Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.

: Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Nickname: Prince

Prince Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 13 February 1997

13 February 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Beverly Hills, California, United States

: Beverly Hills, California, United States Current residence : Rancho Palos Verdes, California, US

: Rancho Palos Verdes, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'10"

: 5'10" Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds: 161

161 Weight in kilograms : 73

: 73 Shoe size : 10 (US)

: 10 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother: Debbie Rowe

Debbie Rowe Father : Michael Jackson

: Michael Jackson Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Molly Schirmang

: Molly Schirmang School: The Buckley School

The Buckley School University : Loyola Marymount University

: Loyola Marymount University Profession : Producer

: Producer Net worth : $100 million

: $100 million Twitter: @princemjjjaxon

@princemjjjaxon Instagram: @princejackson

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Prince Jackson’s bio

Who is Michael Jackson's son? He is the first-born child of American singer and songwriter Michael Jackson and his second wife, Debbie Rowe. Prince was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a private non-profit hospital in Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Michael Jackson had 3 children, of which Prince is the eldest. He had two other children named Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, a model, actress, singer, and Prince Michael Jackson II, now known as Bigi.

Paris Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson attend birthday celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort on August 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Paris Jackson's siblings were raised in the Neverland Ranch in Los Angeles. It is claimed that Prince hardly left his childhood home. He spent most of his time in the estate that had theme park rides and a petting zoo.

Prince and his siblings spent most of their childhood wearing masks when they were out in public. However, the children have said that they were happy that they did this since it enabled them to have a normal childhood.

In an interview on Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, this is what Paris had to say about why their father hid their faces;

When Michael was young, he would be in the studio, and he’d look outside, and he’d see kids on the playground, and he couldn’t do that. He didn’t want that for us, so we wore masks. I appreciated it. It was nice. Because we were able to go to Chuck E. Cheese and Circus Circus, and we were normal.

Prince was homeschooled in his younger years. However, he was enrolled at The Buckley School in Los Angles for his high school education. He graduated from the school in 2015. After convocation from The Buckley School, he enrolled at Loyola Marymount University. He holds a business degree from the institution which he graduated from in 2019.

Michael Jackson's son has a mixed ethnic background. His mother is of English, French and Australian descent. His father was African-American. He is a Christian and belongs to the catholic church.

How old is MJ Junior?

As of 2022, Prince Jackson’s age is 25 years. He was born on 13 February 1997. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who is Prince Jackson's biological father?

Is Prince Michael Jackson's son? Michael was always insistent that he was the biological father to his children. However, there were rumours stating that he was not the father. This is due to the difference in colour complexion.

Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. arrives for The Syrian American Medical Society hosts the Voices in Displacement Gala at Riviera 31 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gabriel Olsen

Source: Getty Images

Mark Lester, an English actor, has stated that he is the father to all of Jackson's children. There are also rumours that Dr Arnie Klein is the biological father. He was a close friend to Michael and was his dermatologist. Prince Jackson's mother, who worked with Dr Klein, denied this rumour in 2009 but, the man kept a close relationship with Michael's children.

How is Prince Jackson doing?

Prince keeps a low profile away from the limelight. He currently runs his production company, King’s Son Productions, in Los Angeles. In addition to this, he is heavily involved in charity. He is the founder of Heal Los Angeles charity.

Who is Prince Jackson's girlfriend?

His girlfriend's name is Molly Schirmang. The two have been together for almost 5 years. In March 2021, Prince shared a slideshow of memories with his girlfriend on Instagram to commemorate their fourth anniversary together. The couple met while in school at Loyola Marymount University.

Is Prince Jackson rich?

Prince Jackson's net worth as of 2022 is alleged to be $100 million. However, this information is not official.

His net worth primarily comes from his works as a producer and part of his father's inheritance. It was reported back in 2014 that Michael Jackson's children received an $8 million allowance a year.

Prince Jackson is the eldest son of legendary musician Michael Jackson. Prince is a business owner who runs his production company in Los Angeles. He is also a philanthropist.

READ ALSO: Kairi Cosentino’s biography: age, height, nationality, family

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Kairi Cosentino. He is an American TikToker and social media star. He is best known for posting videos on his TikTok.

Kairi Cosentino has a merch store that sells hoodies, bags and water bottles. He has previously been linked to Celia Braud, a social media personality.

Source: Legit.ng