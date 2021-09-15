Lauren Dascalo’s biography: age, height, net worth, partner

Lauren Dascalo is an American fitness model, YouTuber, and social media personality. The young model rose to stardom due to the photos that she uploads on her Instagram page. She is one of the celebrities who owe their fame to social media.

Have a look at the online personality’s bio to find out more information about her modelling career, net worth, and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Lauren Dascalo

Lauren Dascalo Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 29, 1997

September 29, 1997 Age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Birth sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimeters: 170

170 Weight in lbs: 108

108 Weight in kilograms: 49

49 Body measurements in inches: 32-25-35

32-25-35 Body measurements in centimeters: 81-64-89

81-64-89 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Dress size: 8(US)

8(US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue/Green

Blue/Green Mother: Ana Dascalo

Ana Dascalo Father: N/A

N/A Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Adam Quinn

Adam Quinn Occupation: Fitness model, Instagram star, YouTuber

Fitness model, Instagram star, YouTuber YouTube: Lauren Dascalo

Lauren Dascalo Instagram: @laurendascalo

@laurendascalo Twitter: @laurenndascaloo

@laurenndascaloo TikTok: @laurendascalo

Lauren Dascalo’s bio

Lauren Dascalo was born on September 29, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Her mother's name is Ana Dascalo.

The social media personality was raised in California. She is of American nationality. Furthermore, her ethnicity is white, and she is from a Christian family.

How old is Lauren Dascalo?

Lauren Dascalo’s age is 24 as of 2021. She celebrates her birthday on the 29th of September each year.

Career

The American celebrity is a fitness model, YouTuber, and social media personality. She is also an Instagram star.

Modelling career

Lauren started being popular at the age of fifteen as a fashion model. In 2015, the fitness model was hired by Model Management. Working for Model Management was an excellent opportunity for the young model.

On May 31, 2015, Lauren Dascalo posted her first photo on Instagram, which spread widely on social media, making her famous.

Afterwards, the social media personality started posting her captivating bikini photos and modelling portfolios on social media.

YouTube

Lauren launched her YouTube channel in 2018. On January 14, 2019, she uploaded her first video titled Mini Jake Paul Business Meeting.

As her fame increased, she started gaining more views in her YouTube videos. As a result, she started uploading more and more videos, and presently she has posted over 40 videos.

Lauren Dascalo's partner

Lauren Dascalo has a boyfriend whose name is Adam Quinn. He is a social media influencer. Adam is also the manager of a popular YouTubers' group called Team 10.

Lauren Dascalo and Adam Quinn first met in the opening of Team 10, where Lauren was a member and Adam was their manager. The duo fell in love and started dating in 2017.

The two lovebirds usually post their lovely photos on their respective social media pages. From the look of things, it is clear that they are so in love.

Are Lauren and Adam still dating? Yes, the two are still in a relationship.

Lauren Dascalo’s net worth

Her net worth is allegedly estimated to be $50 million as of 2021, but this information is still under review.

Her primary source of income is modelling. In addition, Lauren also earns from her YouTube channel, which currently has over 93K subscribers.

Where does Lauren Dascalo live?

Currently, she lives in Los Angeles, California.

Body measurements

Lauren Dascalo’s height is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimeters) while her weight is 108 lbs (49 kilograms).

Lauren Dascalo started her modelling career when she was a teenager. She has become popular and has won the hearts of many on social media.

