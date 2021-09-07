Elle Darby’s biography: who is she and what is she famous for?

Elle Darby is a British YouTuber who specializes in beauty, lifestyle, and fitness vlogs. She came into the limelight in 2015. Her one-year-long transformation journey on YouTube left many people shocked and inspired.

Elle is a testament that one can become the best version of themselves provided they make the right decisions. Since documenting her weight loss journey on her channel, she has gained a huge following.

Elle Darby’s profile summary

Full name: Eleanor Jane Darby

Eleanor Jane Darby Nickname: Elle

Elle Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9th December 1995

9th December 1995 Age: 25 years old (as of September 2021)

25 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Trowbridge, Wiltshire, UK

Trowbridge, Wiltshire, UK Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Unknown

Unknown Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 5”

5’ 5” Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-39

34-26-39 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Giles Darby

Giles Darby Mother: Jane

Jane Siblings: 4

4 Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Fiancé: Connor Swift

Connor Swift Children: 1

1 School: Lavington School, Devizes School

Lavington School, Devizes School University: University of the West of England

University of the West of England Profession: YouTuber

YouTuber Net worth: At least $500k

At least $500k Instagram: @elledarby_

Elle Darby’s biography

Who is Elle Darby? She is a popular British YouTuber, vlogger, and social media star. She was born and raised in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, in the UK.

Is Elle Darby called Eleanor? Yes. Elle is a short form of Eleanor.

Her father is Giles Darby, a former multimillionaire banker. He was convicted of fraud and extradited to the US in 2006. She shares a name with her mother, Jane.

Elle was raised alongside four siblings – three older half-sisters. She is the second youngest in the family.

Lucy Jessica Carter is one of Elle Darby’s siblings. The identities of the rest are unknown.

Education

According to WiltshireTimes, Darby attended Lavington School. In the sixth form, she was transferred to Devizes School. Later, she proceeded to the University of the West of England for her higher education.

How old is Elle Darby?

She was born on 9th December 1995. Thus, as of September 2021, Elle Darby’s age is 25 years.

Career

What is Elle Darby famous for? She is known for sharing health, beauty, fashion, and fitness vlogs on her YouTube channel. Previously, she worked as a waitress at a pub. She also used to be a business development executive for a holiday company.

She came into the spotlight in 2015 after sharing a strict one-year-long transformation journey on YouTube. Until now, Elle Darby's before and after appearance shocks many. At the time of writing, her channel boasts over 603k subscribers.

Apart from being a vlogger, YouTuber, and social media star, Darby owns a clothing brand named Angelle Collection. It specialises in designing loungewear for women.

Elle Darby’s net worth

Darby’s alleged net worth is at least $500k, but there is no official information on the matter. She has not disclosed the information yet.

Where does Elle Darby live?

She lives in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, UK. In 2019, she shared a video of her and her fiancée buying a house on YouTube.

Personal life

She is engaged. Elle’s fiancée is Connor Swift. The lovebirds have been together since 2014. How did they meet? They met on social media; Connor messaged the YouTuber on Instagram. Connor proposed to her in 2020.

Does Elle Darby have a baby?

Yes. She gave birth to a baby boy on 10th July 2021. The couple named him Saint. You can get the pictures of Elle Darby’s baby on her Instagram account.

Eye surgery

Darby had a lazy eye that had affected her since her childhood. In 2018, she underwent strabismus surgery to correct it. Currently, Elle Darby’s eyes are fine.

The Elle Darby hotel incidence

In 2018, she hit the headlines after she was exposed for asking for a free 5-night stay at a Dublin hotel in exchange for publicity. The name of the luxurious hotel is White Moose Café and Charleville Lodge Hotel.

The owner, Paul Stenson, went public about the issue by posting a screenshot of her email on social media. The YouTuber did not take the matter lightly. She responded with a YouTube video, and the incident caused a stir online for days.

Later, the hotel sent her an invoice requesting that she pay them €4.3m inclusive of VAT for the free publicity she got due to the incident.

Elle Darby is among the fast-rising vloggers and social media personalities. Her following has grown considerably since she came into the limelight. Apart from that, she is the owner of the Angelle Collection clothing brand.

