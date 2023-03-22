Jennifer Todryk’s biography: age, husband, kids, net worth

Jennifer Todryk is a renowned home renovation expert, social media influencer and television personality from the United States. She is famously known for hosting HGTV's No Demo Reno, which revolves around her professional home ventures.

Photo: @theramblingredhead on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Jennifer Todryk is a well-known internet sensation. In 2015 she started a blog called The Rambling Redhead, where she shares topics such as parenting and fashion. The American influencer also has an Instagram account with a considerable following.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Cartnal Todryk (née Marsh) Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Burleson, Texas, United States of America Current residence North Dallas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Ginger Eye colour Blue Father John Marsh Mother Cathy Cartnal Relationship status Married Husband Mike Todryk Children 3 Education Tarleton State University Profession Author, social media influencer, home renovation expert Net worth $1 million Instagram @theramblingredhead

Jennifer Todryk's bio

Jenn Todryk was born and raised in Burleson, Texas, United States of America. She is the daughter of John Marsh and Cathy Cartnal. The famous author grew up alongside her two brothers, Kevin Marsh and Colt Jeffrey.

How old is Jennifer Todryk?

Jennifer Todryk's age is 34 years as of 2023. The social media influencer celebrates her birthday on 22 July every year. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where did Jennifer Todryk go to college?

Jennifer completed her high school education at Burleson High School. She then proceeded to Tarleton State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Fashion Design.

Why is Jennifer Todryk famous?

She is a well-known author, social media influencer and interior designing expert. She began working as a fashion designer at Zara and Forever21. She also interned at Marie Claire. However, she rose to stardom due to her famous blog, The Rambling Redhead, which she launched in 2015.

The American celebrity uses this channel to share hilarious stories and to discuss matters concerning decor, parenting, and fashion. In 2017, she authored a book titled Whine: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair with Your Child's Bad Behavior. This book made her more popular on social media platforms like Instagram, where she has over 1.2 million followers.

Jennifer shares her home-design ideas on Instagram. After reviewing her work, HGTV approached Jennifer and gave her the opportunity to be the host of their popular program, No Demo Reno, in March 2021.

HGTV Jennifer Todryk's show is about creating stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all without major demolition. Aside from that, Jennifer and her husband launched a weekly podcast in September 2022 called You, Me & Mike. The podcast tackles various topics, such as how they met, their relationship, family and entrepreneurship.

Who is Jennifer Todryk's husband?

Jennifer has been married to American entrepreneur Mike Todryk for over 11 years. The couple first met on 6 August 2010. Soon afterwards, they began dating and eventually tied the knot on 6 August 2011 in Cancun, Mexico. They have three kids, Von, born in 2013, Berkley, born in 2015, and Vivienne, born in 2018.

What does Jen's husband from No Demo Reno do? Her husband is a well-known entrepreneur. He runs his own coffee shop called Armor Coffee Co, which offers caffeinated concoctions and bites. Additionally, he is the owner of Armor Brewing Company. Before he ventured into business, he served in the U.S. Army from 1998 to 2003.

How much is Jennifer Todryk worth?

Jennifer Todryk's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She majorly earns her wealth through her social media career and as the No Demo Reno show host.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Todryk? She is an American author, social media influencer and home renovation expert. She is best known for being the host of HGTV's No Demo Reno. When is Jennifer Todryk's birthday? Jennifer was born on 22 July 1988. Is Jennifer Todryk married? Yes, she is married to Mike Todryk. The couple got married on 6 August 2011. How many kids does Jenn Todryk have? She has three children, Von, Berkley and Vivienne. Does Jennifer Todryk's husband work? Yes, he runs a coffee shop called Armor Coffee Co. in Dallas, USA. He also owns the Armor Brewing Company. Where did Jennifer Todryk go to college? She attended Tarleton State University. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fashion Design. What is Jennifer Todryk's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

Jennifer Todryk is an American author, social media personality and interior designing expert. She is married to a famous businessman Mike Todryk, and they have three children together.

READ ALSO: Nafisat Abdullahi's biography: age, family, movies, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nafisat Abdullahi's biography. She is a Nigerian actress, model, producer, director, photographer and entrepreneur. She is widely known for her roles in films such as Bana Bakwai, Yaki a Soyayya and Dan Marayan Zaki.

Nafisat made her acting debut in 2010 when she was cast in the Sai Wata Rana. Apart from acting, Nafisat is a popular model. She has worked with notable brands, including Tpumpy Estates Abuja and Pepsi.

Source: Legit.ng