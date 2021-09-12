Jasmine Davis’ biography: what is known about Imani from The Chi?
Jasmine Davis is a rising television personality, actress, social media star, model, and social activist from Chicago. She rose to stardom following her appearance in the famous television series titled The Chi. In the series, she plays Imani.
Jasmine's acting career debuted in 2015 through a short film titled Downward Doug, where she played the role of Kia. Since then, she has appeared in several other movies and TV shows.
Profile summary
- Full name: Jasmine Davis
- Gender: Transgender
- Date of birth: December 1990
- Age: 30 years old (as of September 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimeters: 168
- Weight in pounds: 127
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Body measurements in inches: 32-24-35
- Body measurements in centimeters: 81-61-90
- Shoe size: 7 (US)
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Black
- Mother: Tamala Davis
- Father: Peter Davis
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Pivot Point Cosmetology School
- University: University of California
- Profession: Actress, fitness model, entrepreneur, social media personality
- Net worth: $700,000
- Instagram: @thejasminedavis
- Twitter: @TheJasmineDavis
Jasmine Davis' biography
Jasmine Davis was born in Chicago, Illinois, the USA, to Peter and Tamala Davis. She has two brothers, Jacky and Jordan Davis. She was brought up in a conservative Christian-based family where her parents were Catholics.
Education
After completing a course at Pivot Point Cosmetology School in Illinois, Jasmine enrolled at the University of California. She graduated with a BA majoring in Sociology and minoring in Gender studies.
How old is Jasmine Davis?
Famous Imani from The Chi series was born in December 1990. As of September 2021, she is 30 years old.
Jasmine's nationality
She is American.
Jasmine Davis' career
After completing her cosmetology studies, she worked as a hairdresser in a local beauty parlor in Chicago. In addition, she worked as a model for various brands and magazines such as Maxim magazine.
Jasmine Davis as an actress
Her acting career debuted in 2015 through a short film titled Downward Doug, where she played the role of Kia. She also starred in other films such as Abortion, The Choice, and Deviants.
She also appeared in LA's Finest, where she played the role of Claire alongside Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, David Fumero, and many others.
She rose to stardom after appearing in the popular TV series The Chi as Imani.
While working on the series, she got a chance to interact with other celebrities like Jason Mitchelle, Jacob Latimore, Hannah Hall, and many others. According to her IMDB page, the actress has nine acting credits to her name. Here are Jasmine Davis' movies and TV shows:
- The Chi (2020-2021) as Imani
- Never Have I Ever (2021) as Tracey
- The Downside of Bliss (2021) as Emily
- L.A's Finest (2019) as Claire
- Deviants (2018) as Candy
- Abortion (2016) as Cathy
- The Choice (2016) as Emma
- Downward Doug (2015) as Kia
Is Jasmine Davis transgender?
Jasmine came out as a transgender woman during the COVID pandemic. She revealed:
Coming out during a pandemic had its pros and cons. On one hand, I was able to stay in the house and feel safe. However, on the other hand, hateful internet trolls had a lot of time on their hands to send hate mail and leave negative comments on social media.
I’ve always been open with my close friends or any lover that I had. But as far as general society was concerned, it was like, it’s not your business
She continued:
I’m glad that I am living my truth. I’m glad that I can inspire others to be whatever they want to be. I’m glad that I can represent my LGBTQ+ community and just my Black community in general.
Body measurements
The actress is 5 feet 6 inches tall, equivalent to 168 centimeters, and weighs 127 lbs, approximately 58 kilograms. She has black eyes and black hair, and her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches.
Jasmine Davis, the famous actress from The Chi, is a hard worker who has shown consistency in the TV shows and films she has been featured in.
