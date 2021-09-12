Jasmine Davis’ biography: what is known about Imani from The Chi?

Jasmine Davis is a rising television personality, actress, social media star, model, and social activist from Chicago. She rose to stardom following her appearance in the famous television series titled The Chi. In the series, she plays Imani.

Jasmine's acting career debuted in 2015 through a short film titled Downward Doug, where she played the role of Kia. Since then, she has appeared in several other movies and TV shows.

Profile summary

Full name: Jasmine Davis

Jasmine Davis Gender: Transgender

Transgender Date of birth: December 1990

December 1990 Age: 30 years old (as of September 2021)

30 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimeters: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-35

32-24-35 Body measurements in centimeters: 81-61-90

81-61-90 Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Black

Black Mother: Tamala Davis

Tamala Davis Father: Peter Davis

Peter Davis Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Pivot Point Cosmetology School

Pivot Point Cosmetology School University: University of California

University of California Profession: Actress, fitness model, entrepreneur, social media personality

Actress, fitness model, entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth: $700,000

$700,000 Instagram: @thejasminedavis

@thejasminedavis Twitter: @TheJasmineDavis

Jasmine Davis' biography

Jasmine Davis was born in Chicago, Illinois, the USA, to Peter and Tamala Davis. She has two brothers, Jacky and Jordan Davis. She was brought up in a conservative Christian-based family where her parents were Catholics.

Education

After completing a course at Pivot Point Cosmetology School in Illinois, Jasmine enrolled at the University of California. She graduated with a BA majoring in Sociology and minoring in Gender studies.

How old is Jasmine Davis?

Famous Imani from The Chi series was born in December 1990. As of September 2021, she is 30 years old.

Jasmine's nationality

She is American.

Jasmine Davis' career

After completing her cosmetology studies, she worked as a hairdresser in a local beauty parlor in Chicago. In addition, she worked as a model for various brands and magazines such as Maxim magazine.

Jasmine Davis as an actress

Her acting career debuted in 2015 through a short film titled Downward Doug, where she played the role of Kia. She also starred in other films such as Abortion, The Choice, and Deviants.

She also appeared in LA's Finest, where she played the role of Claire alongside Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, David Fumero, and many others.

She rose to stardom after appearing in the popular TV series The Chi as Imani.

While working on the series, she got a chance to interact with other celebrities like Jason Mitchelle, Jacob Latimore, Hannah Hall, and many others. According to her IMDB page, the actress has nine acting credits to her name. Here are Jasmine Davis' movies and TV shows:

The Chi (2020-2021) as Imani

(2020-2021) as Imani Never Have I Ever (2021) as Tracey

(2021) as Tracey The Downside of Bliss (2021) as Emily

(2021) as Emily L.A's Finest (2019) as Claire

(2019) as Claire Deviants (2018) as Candy

(2018) as Candy Abortion (2016) as Cathy

(2016) as Cathy The Choice (2016) as Emma

(2016) as Emma Downward Doug (2015) as Kia

Is Jasmine Davis transgender?

Jasmine came out as a transgender woman during the COVID pandemic. She revealed:

Coming out during a pandemic had its pros and cons. On one hand, I was able to stay in the house and feel safe. However, on the other hand, hateful internet trolls had a lot of time on their hands to send hate mail and leave negative comments on social media.

I’ve always been open with my close friends or any lover that I had. But as far as general society was concerned, it was like, it’s not your business

She continued:

I’m glad that I am living my truth. I’m glad that I can inspire others to be whatever they want to be. I’m glad that I can represent my LGBTQ+ community and just my Black community in general.

Body measurements

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches tall, equivalent to 168 centimeters, and weighs 127 lbs, approximately 58 kilograms. She has black eyes and black hair, and her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches.

Jasmine Davis, the famous actress from The Chi, is a hard worker who has shown consistency in the TV shows and films she has been featured in.

