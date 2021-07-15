Lil Bibby's biography: age, height, net worth, son, where is he now?

Lil Bibby is a hip hop rapper and record label executive in the United States. He is famous for his mixtape series Free Crack. He also runs a record label company named Grade A Productions, to which he signed the late rapper Juice WRLD and released some of his songs before Juice's demise.

How much is Lil Bibby worth? What has his career journey been like this far? Get answers to these and more questions in his bio below.

Lil Bibby's biography

The rapper was born in Chicago, Illinois. Lil Bibby's birthday is on July 18, 1994. As of 2021, he is 27 years old.

Bibby was named Brandon George Dickinson Jr. at birth. He grew up with his siblings on the East side of Chicago. They didn't have it easy growing up as their mum, Kathy, was into drugs and was violent. Thankfully, Lil Bibby's sister took care of him when his mom couldn't. Kathy is now free of drug use.

Lil was unable to do so well in school due to his violent upbringing. He was also involved in selling drugs as a teenager and was shot a couple of times. Thankfully, he found his way out of a life of crime by making music. He also used to play basketball in his neighbourhood before the streets became too unsafe to play in.

Education

Lil completed his GED and later enrolled at Illinois State University, where he studied Computer Engineering.

Lil Bibby's rap career

The young rapper started his career in 2011. He released his debut mixtape Free Crack in 2013 and received a lot of praise for how well he did. He was even featured in Vibe magazine as a top rapper in 2014. In addition, he appeared in several TV and radio shows for his extraordinary talent. The famed rapper Drake said he was a fan of Bibby's music.

Lil released Free Crack 2 and Free Crack 3 in 2014 and 2015, respectively. He was gaining massive popularity and collaborated with various rappers. He was also part of the XXL's Freshman Class of 2014.

Lil released his EP Big Bucks in 2016 and FC3 the Epilogue in 2017. Some of the rapper's most popular singles are Ain't Heard Bout You, Tired of Talkin, Facts, and We Are Strong.

How has it been for Lil Bibby as a record label executive?

In 2017, Lil started his own record label company named Grade A Productions. The same year, Bibby discovered a new rapper named Juice WRLD after he released his song Lucid Dreams. Lil managed to sign him under his label, and they released several songs.

Lil Bibby and Juice WRLD duo seemed to work well together until Juice passed on in December 2019. Grade A Productions decided to produce posthumous projects from the singer to honour his legacy.

They released Legends Never Die in July 2020, followed by three singles; Righteous, Life's a Mess and Tell Me U Luv Me. Among the other posthumous songs released were Reminds me of You, Smile, Bad Boy, and Real Sh*t. More of Juice WRLD's posthumous albums are expected, as Lil said in mid-2021 that the upcoming album The Party Never Ends will have three parts.

Lil signed an Australian singer and rapper named The Kid LAROI to his record label in 2019 after hearing his song Blessings. They have since released several of LAROI's songs.

What happened to Lil Bibby's rap career?

Lil seems to have transitioned from rapping to being a label executive. He has not released any song since 2017.

How much is Lil Bibby's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Bibby's net worth is $6 million as of 2021. He has made his income from his successful career as a rap artist, record label executive, and real estate investor.

Is Lil Bibby in a relationship?

The rapper is currently single. He was formerly in a relationship with Johanie Taylor, a social media star and model.

Does Lil Bibby have a kid?

Bibby has not said whether he has a child or not, and it is assumed that he has none.

Is Lil Bibby alive?

The label executive is very much alive. The question of whether he is alive or not may be raised due to his involvement with Juice WRLD, who passed away in 2019.

What is Lil Bibby doing now?

Bibby is currently a label executive working with different artists. He is also an investor in real estate.

Appearance

Lil Bibby's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178cm). He weighs about 150 lb. (68kg). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Lil Bibby is a successful rapper and label executive. He has worked tirelessly to honour the legacy of Juicy WRLD, who was signed to his label before his demise.

