Jonas Harmer’s biography: who is MyKayla Skinner's husband?

Who is MyKayla Skinner's husband? He is an American entrepreneur and a YouTube personality. He first came into the limelight after he started dating MyKayla Skinner, a famous Olympic gymnast.

Jonas and MyKayla Skinner on a vacation in 2021. Photo: @jonas.harmer

Jonas Harmer is the co-founder of Holiday Decorators of Salt Lake in Utah. What else is known about him? Please have a peek into his biography and find more details about his career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Birth name: Jonas Harmer

Jonas Harmer Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 July 1997

14 July 1997 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6’7’’

6’7’’ Height in centimetres: 201

201 Weight in pounds: 220

220 Weight in kilograms: 99

99 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: David Harmer

David Harmer Mother: Elayne Wells Harmer

Elayne Wells Harmer Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse: MyKayla Skinner

MyKayla Skinner University: Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University Profession: YouTube personality and cryptographic money trader

YouTube personality and cryptographic money trader Net worth: $2 million - $3 million

$2 million - $3 million Instagram: @jonas.harmer

Jonas Harmer’s biography

He was born in the United States of America. Jonas’ parents are David and Elayne Wells. Interestingly, both of them are attorneys by profession.

Currently, his father works as the CEO of the Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge. Likewise, he is a grandson to John L. and Carolyn Harmer. Unfortunately, both are deceased.

The YouTuber grew up alongside his three siblings, a brother and two sisters namely, Ben, Ariel, and Madison.

How old is Jonas Harmer?

MyKayla's husband posing in a picture with a monkey on his shoulder. Photo: @jonas.harmer

The entrepreneur was born on July 14, 1997. Therefore, as of January 2022, Jonas Harmer's age is 24 years. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Jonas Harmer’s nationality?

The entrepreneur is an American national of Caucasian ethnicity.

Where did Jonas Harmer go to college?

After graduating high school, he enrolled in Brigham Young University where he majored in Entrepreneurial Management. In 2021, he graduated with a business degree.

What does Jonas Harmer do?

What is Jonas Harmer's job? He is a cryptographic money trader and a YouTube personality. Based on his LinkedIn profile, he has worked many jobs since 2014.

In August 2014, he started working as an assistant manager in a restaurant. Later, he became a missionary at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He has also volunteered in major service projects after numerous tropical storms and hurricanes. He has also been a door to door salesman in Utah county and many others places.

Between May 2018 to March 2019, Jonas worked as a financial services intern at Northwestern Mutual, gaining substantial experience in the field.

In 2018, he co-founded Holiday Decorators of Salt Lake which offers commercial and residential outdoor Christmas light decorations and installation, conceptual planning, takedown, and storage.

Furthermore, he also worked for Vivint in Washington DC- Baltimore Area as a sales manager from March 2019 to the present.

He also manages his wife’s YouTube channel. The channel boasts over 146k subscribers.

Mykayla Skinner’s husband has an Instagram account where he usually posts pictures of him and those of his wife. Jonas Harmer’s Instagram account has more than 21.1k followers.

Jonas Harmer's net worth

It is alleged that his net worth is estimated to be around $2 million to $3 million. However, this information is not verified. He earns his income from endorsements and as an entrepreneur.

Who is Jonas Harmer's spouse?

Jonas and Skinner's wedding picture. Photo: @jonas.harmer

The entrepreneur is married to Mykayla Skinner. The two met through their close friend. The love birds started dating in 2017. Later, in October 2019, MyKayla Skinner confirmed their engagement on her Instagram account.

The couple officially got married on November 14, one month later after their engagement. They exchanged their wedding vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Salt Lake City.

The couple does not have a child yet. However, they share a Bengal kitten named Melo.

How tall is Jonas harmer?

Jonas Harmer's height is 6 feet 7 inches (202 centimetres). Also, he weighs about 220 pounds (90 kilograms). In addition, he has blue eyes and brown hair.

Jonas Harmer is an American entrepreneur whose fame skyrocketed after he became the husband of Mykayla Skinner, a famous gymnastic. As a result, his business has been growing gradually and he has been able to get numerous endorsements.

