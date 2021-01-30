Elizabeth Shatner's biography: is she still married to William Shatner?
Elizabeth Shatner is an adept horse trainer and equine judge. She is also a passionate photographer and digital artist. She is renowned as the wife of Canadian actor William Shatner. Despite their divorce in 2019, the couple has rekindled their relationship and are currently together.
Elizabeth Shatner's husband, William Shatner, has been in the acting scene for over 60 years. He is most famous for his role in Star Trek. William and Elizabeth were married for 18 years before they went their separate ways in December 2019.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Elizabeth Joyce Anderson
|Other names
|Elizabeth Martin Shatner
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|30 December 1958
|Age
|65 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christinaity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'6" (168 cm)
|Weight
|126 lbs (57 kgs)
|Body measurements
|38-26-37 inches (97-66-94 cm)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Married
|Spouse
|William Shatner
|Children
|3
|University
|Purdue University
|Profession
|Retired horse rider, trainer, digital expert, photographer and philanthropist
|Net worth
|$10 million
Elizabeth Shatner's biography
Elizabeth was born on 30 December 1958 as Elizabeth Joyce Anderson. She discovered her love for horses at age five and owned a horse when she was eight. She was teaching horseback riding by the time she was fourteen.
How old is William Shatner's wife?
As of 2023, Elizabeth Shatner's age is 65 years old. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
What does Elizabeth Shatner do for a living?
Elizabeth is a digital expert, photographer and philanthropist. She got a degree in animal science and equine from Purdue University. She then became a professional horse trainer and equine judge.
Elizabeth won many awards for gracing the horse industry, such as the Whinny Award. The accomplished horsewoman later ventured into digital artistry and photography. She has named her collection Art by Nature. Elizabeth Shatner's art entails horses, flowers, and nature's lights and shapes.
She attributes the discovery of her photography acumen to a safari trip photo. She is also the founder of All Glory Project. Elizabeth has been featured in the following shows in the entertainment world, according to her IMDb profile.
|Year
|TV series
|2017
|American Pickers: Best Of
|2014
|The Shatner Project
|2014
|Entertainment Tonight
|2013
|The All Glory Project
|2012
|Howard Stern on Demand
|2011
|American Pickers
|2009
|William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet
|2008
|Balls of Steel
|2004
|Life Beyond Trek: William Shatner
|2002
|Spplat Attack
|2002
|E! True Hollywood Story
Elizabeth Shatner's personal life
Elizabeth was first married to Michael Gleen Martin and was then known as Elizabeth Anderson Martin. The two were married from 1983 until Michael passed away in August 1997.
Elizabeth and William met in 1999, and her beauty instantly attracted William. He considered it a blessing to find a smart and loving woman who was as interested in horses as he was. They met when they were both grieving their spouses' deaths.
Having experienced her husband's demise two years earlier, Elizabeth sent her condolences to William. After six months of dating, the two got married in 2001 in Indiana. Elizabeth was 42 years old, while William was 69 years old when they got married.
Together, they run the Hollywood Charity Horse Show, an annual event where top horses and riders compete for different titles. They donated the proceeds from the event toward helping needy children. Elizabeth was the actor's fourth wife.
Who was William Shatner married to before?
William's first wife was Gloria Rand (1956 to 1969), and they had three children. His second wife was Marcy Lafferty (1973 to 1996). He later wed Nerine Kidd in 1997.
Nerine was a model and had been battling addiction. She drowned in a pool in their home on 9 August 1999. The event affected William significantly, but his Star Trek co-star Leonard Nimoy, who himself had battled with addiction, helped William recover following Nerine's death.
Elizabeth and William Shatner's divorce
Elizabeth and William's union ended in December 2019. The divorce was finalized quickly because they had a prenuptial agreement and did not have children together. Here is a summary of how they split some of their assets:
Elizabeth Shatner received:
- Two horses
- Malibu residence
- Kentucky property
- Her portion of the family farm in Indiana
- Three cars
- $2 million in spousal support
- The occasional right to harvest fruit from William's ranch
- Visitation rights for the ranch and select animals
William Shatner retained:
- Two horses
- Two dogs
- All horse breeding supplies and equipment
- Studio City residence
- Three Rivers ranch
Is William Shatner still married to Elizabeth?
After their divorce three years ago, William Shatner and Elizabeth have reunited, making a joint appearance at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills.
In an interview with The Mirror, William openly expressed his revived enthusiasm for their relationship, stating:
My wife… she is the zest of life. She brings the flavour.
The couple playfully discussed how to characterize this "spice," with William humorously suggesting "mustard" before Elizabeth corrected him and said "Cinnamon".
What is Elizabeth Shatner's net worth?
The retired horse trainer has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She has amassed her wealth through a diverse range of career pursuits, including horse riding and training, appearances in film, and her skills in photography and digital expertise.
Fast facts
Here are quick facts about Elizabeth Shatner.
- She has sat in the judging panels of a few horse competitions.
- She holds seven judges' cards from horse competition.
- She got got married in Lebanon.
- She was honorary chair for the American Royal National Championships.
Elizabeth Shatner is a hardworking career woman who follows her passion and puts in the required effort to grow. She is successful and can only be expected to excel in her career and life.
