Yasmeen Nicole’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, boyfriend

Yasmeen Nicole, also known as Lil Yas, is a social media influencer and fashion model. She runs her self titled YouTube channel where she posts lifestyle vlogs, hair and makeup tutorials and funny videos. What else is known about her?

Yasmeen Nicole in a blue denim jacket. Photo: @llil.yas

Source: Instagram

Yasmeen Nicole has gained fame through her social media platforms, especially on Instagram, where she regularly posts her photos. Her biography highlights all you need to know about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Yasmeen Nicole

Yasmeen Nicole Other names: Lil Yas

Lil Yas Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4 February 2003

4 February 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 114

114 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-101

86-71-101 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single High school: W.R Eaton High School

W.R Eaton High School University: Arizona State University

Arizona State University Profession: Fashion model, makeup artist, and social media personality

Yasmeen Nicole's biography

Yasmeen Nicole taking a selfie in the car. Photo: @llil.yas

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. Her mother passed away in October 2017. She has one sibling, a brother whose name is unknown.

What is Yasmeen Nicole's race?

Yasmeen Nicole hails from a multi-ethnic background. Her mother was an American citizen of white ethnicity, while her father is of African-American descent.

How old is Yasmeen Nicole?

The fashion model was born on 4 February 2003. As of 2022, Yasmeen Nicole's age is 19 years.

What is Yasmeen Nicole's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How did Lil Yas get famous?

Yasmeen became well-known for posting trendy selfies and other photos on the internet. Her Instagram account has amassed a sizable following. She also started a YouTube channel in 2017 that immediately gained popularity for its makeup tutorials, hair care routines, and beauty advice.

She also publishes pranks and lifestyle vlogs. Her TikTok account has 1.3 million followers, and her Instagram account has 1.2 million followers.

Who is Yasmeen Nicole's new boyfriend?

Fashion model Yasmeen Nicole. Photo: @llil.yas

Source: Instagram

She has remained tight-lipped about her love life since breaking up with Kobe Bryce Lankford in 2018. Kobe Bryce Lankford is a social media star and YouTuber.

Is Lil Yas pregnant? No, but she is currently a mother and has not revealed the identity of her child's father.

How tall is Yasmeen Nicole?

Yasmeen Nicole's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres and weighs around 114 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her body measurements of 36-37-32 inches (86-71-101 centimetres). She has brown long, curly and wavy hair and green eyes. She enjoys dying her hair in a variety of bright colours.

Yasmeen Nicole is increasingly becoming popular online. She currently resides in Dallas, Texas, the United States of America, working as a model and raising her young baby.

Source: Legit.ng