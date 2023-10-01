Quando Rondo’s age, height, parents, siblings, birthplace

Quando Rondo is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He has been in the US music industry since 2017 and is recognised for hits such as I Remember, Imperfect Flower, and Want Me Dead. What is Quando Rondo's age? Learn the lesser-known facts about the rapper.

The US rapper at a shoe store (left). He is standing in front of a car (right). Photo: @quando_rondo on Instagram (modified by author)

Quando Rondo has been passionate about music from a young age and became a professional musician when he turned 18. He does different genres of music, including hip-hop and gangsta rap. The rapper has two music albums with multiple songs and has worked with big names such as Lil Baby, NoCap, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Discover Quando Rondo's age and more in his biography.

Profile summary

Full name Tyquian Terrel Bowman Nickname Quando Rondo Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Savannah, Georgia, United States Current residence Savannah, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Jakiyah Children 1 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @quando_rondo

What is Quando Rondo’s age?

The US rapper is 24 years old as of 2023. Quando Rondo’s birthday is 23 March 1999. His zodiac sign is Aries. Quando Rondo’s place of birth is Savannah, Georgia, United States, where he was also raised.

His father was in prison most of the time but was later released and now leads a comfortable life with a decent job. Quando Rondo’s mom is reportedly struggling with substance use addiction.

Who are Quando Rondo’s siblings? The rapper grew up alongside two brothers. He has a younger brother and a stepbrother from his father’s past relationship.

The rapper was reportedly sent to a juvenile detention centre in sixth grade and did not continue his education.

Career

Rondo commenced his music career in 2017, shortly after being released from a juvenile detention centre. He began writing songs at the detention centre and released his first song, I Remember, featuring Lil Baby, in January 2018. He signed with Atlantic Records in 2019 and has also signed with Never Broke Again.

The rapper has two music albums, QPac and Recovery, with numerous songs, some of which appeared on Billboard Hot 100. Here is a list of some of Quando Rondo’s songs.

Want Me Dead

I Remember

Speeding

Dope Boy Dreams

Scarred From Love

Imperfect Flower

Just Keep Going

End Of Story

Give Me A Sign

Letter to My Daughter

Is Quando Rondo married?

The Scarred From Love singer has no wife and has never tied the knot before. However, he is reportedly dating Jakiyah. The rapper was accused of being in a relationship with an underage girl, but he revealed that he met his girlfriend when she was 18. Quando previously dated Jai Doll, and they parted ways in 2020.

Does Quando have kids?

The rapper is a father of one daughter. Quando Rondo’s daughter is Italy Naomi, born on 8 December 2019 from his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jai Doll, a model. Italy is three years old as of October 2023. She has an Instagram page managed by her parents.

What happened to Quando Rondo?

The Georgia rapper has been involved in multiple controversies since entering the limelight. On 19 August 2022, he lost his friend, Lul Pab, after someone shot at them in Los Angeles, California, United States.

On 16 June 2023, he was arrested in Chatham County, Georgia, United States. He was indicted on multiple charges, including substance conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activities.

Quando Rondo’s height and weight

The Imperfect Flower singer is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Quando Rondo’s real name? He was born Tyquian Terrel Bowman. How old is Quando Rondo? He is 24 years old as of 2023. His birthday is 23 March 1999. What is Quando Rondo’s hometown? He comes from Savannah, Georgia, United States. Who are Quando Rondo’s parents? He has not revealed many details about his parent, but Quando rondo’s dad and mom served jail sentences at different points. Why is Quando Rondo famous? He is renowned as a hip-hop artist and has released multiple hits. Is Quando Rondo dating anyone? His girlfriend is Jakiyah—they have been dating since 2021. How many kids does Quando Rondo have? He has one child, a daughter named Italy Naomi.

Quando Rondo's age is 24 years as of 2023. He has made a name for himself in the US hip-hop industry, having released multiple hits. The Georgia native is signed with Atlanta Records and Never Broke Again. He is dating Jakiyah and has a daughter from his past relationship.

