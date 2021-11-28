Haley Pham’s biography: age, height, parents, ethnicity, husband

Haley Pham is an American YouTube content creator and social media personality. She is famous on YouTube for sharing reading vlogs. The internet sensation is also known as Ryan Trahan’s wife. Ryan Trahan is a popular YouTuber, entrepreneur, athlete and social media influencer.

Who is Ryan Trahan married to? He is married to American YouTuber Haley Pham. She has two YouTube channels where she shares her vlogs and fashion and beauty-related content. The YouTuber has amassed an extensive following on TikTok and Instagram.

Full name Haley Pham Goodman Gender Female Date of birth 5 December 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality America Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 36-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joe Goodman Marital status Married Partner Ryan Michael Trahan Profession YouTube content creator, social media influencer Net worth $3M Instagram @haleypham YouTube Haley Pham, Haley Pham Vlogs TikTok @haleypham

Haley Pham's biography

She was born on 5 December 2000 in Austin, Texas, United States of America. How old is Ryan Trahan's wife? The social media personality is 22 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Who are Haley Pham’s parents? Her father’s name is Joe Goodman. She is close to her mother, whom she calls Mommy Pham, and frequently features her on YouTube. Her parents are divorced. In a YouTube video where she asked her mother to give her life story, she said she separated from her husband when Haley Pham was seventeen.

What nationality is Haley Pham? She is American national of Asian-white ethnicity. Her mother is Vietnamese. Her mother moved to America with her parents in 1957 because of the Vietnam War.

What does Haley Pham do for a living?

Ryan Trahan’s girlfriend, who is his wife now, is an established YouTuber and internet sensation. She started her social media career as a dancer when she was eleven. She created her YouTube channel in September 2010, uploading lifestyle and beauty videos. The channel comprises routine, lifestyle and reading vlogs, reaching over 2.6 million subscribers.

The internet sensation has another YouTube channel which she created in 2014. The channel is dedicated to reading vlogs. She makes videos reading books for her fans. The channel has over 904 thousand subscribers.

She is popular on Instagram, where she markets various brands. She endorses products such as GGLAMGLOW, GarnierUSA, Sonicare, Amazon Teen, Daniel Wellington, Fabletics, and Hubert. At the time of writing, she has over 941 thousand followers. She is also on TikTok with over 1.9 million followers.

Haley Pham is a businesswoman. She owns a self-titled online clothing store. She sells stickers, hoodies, T-shirts and beanies.

The internet sensation was also a podcaster. She is known for the Call Me Candid podcast, which she co-hosts with Lilly Ann. However, the last podcast episode the two shared was on 14 September 2020.

What is Haley Pham's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. She makes her money from YouTube. Her videos on Instagram and TikTok also get many likes, which translates into her influencing deals.

Who is Haley Pham's husband?

She is married to Ryan Trahan, an entrepreneur, YouTuber and athlete. Ryan Trahan and Haley Pham started dating in 2018. Ryan Trahan proposed to her in May 2020, and she shared a photo of him proposing on Instagram.

Ryan Trahan also uploaded a video of him proposing to Harley. The engagement took place in Big Bend National Park. Haley Pham and Ryan Trahan's wedding was on 8 November 2020. On 8 November 2021, she shared a wedding photo on Instagram after one year of being married to Ryan Trahan.

Is Ryan Trahan still married to Haley Pham? Yes, the two are still together and feature each other in their YouTube videos.

Haley Pham's height and weight

The American YouTuber stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs 126 pounds or 57 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 36-26-34 inches or 91-66-86 centimetres.

What happened to Haley Pham?

She suffered from senioritis in her final year of high school. She disclosed that she experienced decreased motivation toward her studies. She felt like she was falling apart, but she would laugh, unlike most people who start crying when they experience a mental breakdown.

FAQs

Who is Haley Pham? She is an American YouTuber and social media personality known for uploading reading vlogs on her self-titled YouTube channels. What is Haley Pham’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Where is Haley Pham from? She hails from Austin, Texas, United States of America. What is Haley Pham’s age? She is 22 years old as of 2023. How tall is Haley Pham? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Is Haley Pham married? Yes, she is married to Ryan Trahan, an American entrepreneur and internet sensation.

Haley Pham is an online content creator. She is known for uploading reading vlogs and fashion and beauty-related videos on YouTube. She is famous on other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where she has amassed an extensive following.

