Emmeline Bale’s biography: who is Christian Bale's daughter?

Emmeline Bale is a rising actress and model from the United States. She is best known as the oldest child of the prominent award-winning actor Christian Bale and former model Sandra 'Sibi' Blazic. Her parents married in 2000.

Actor Christian Bale is seen with his daughter Emmeline Bale and wife Sibi Blazic in the 'Saint-Germain-des-Pres' quarter in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Emmeline Bale was four years when she started accompanying her dad to his movie sets. Her father is popularly known for his role in the horror-black comedy film, American Psycho and psychological thriller The Machinist.

Profile summary

Full name Emmeline Luka Bale Gender Female Date of birth 27 March 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Father Christian Charles Philip Bale Mother Sandra 'Sibi' Blazic Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actress, model

Emmeline Bale's biography

The celebrity child was born in Santa Monica, California, United States. How old is Emmeline Bale? The American actress is 18 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 March 2005. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

She is an American national of Serbian-English heritage. Emmeline is the daughter of Christian Charles Philip Bale and Sandra 'Sibi' Blazic.

Her father is a famous English actor who rose to fame as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. Emmeline's mother is a former model, stuntwoman and makeup artist. She previously worked as a personal assistant of actress Winona Ryder. The rising actress was raised alongside her younger brother, Joseph, born in August 2014.

English actor Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic arrive for Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love And Thunder" world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Source: Getty Images

Why is Emmeline Bale famous?

Christian Bale's daughter is an up-and-coming actress and model. She is famous for being the daughter of English actor Christian Bale and former model Sibi Blazic. Although her parents tried to keep her life out of the public, she was spotted severally with her dad in his sets. For instance, during the shooting of Terminator Salvation where she dressed up like characters such as Yoda and Darth Vader.

She made her acting debut in 2019 when she portrayed Le Mans Flower Girl in the American sports drama film Ford v Ferrari. In 2022, she also starred in a cameo role in an American superhero film, Thor: Love and Thunder, as Infinity Conez Vendor. Her father also starred in the movie as Gorr, and her brother, Joseph, was cast as Asgardian Kid.

Christian's daughter is also a model. She made her debut in modelling in 2021 at Venezia 2021: the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in Piazzetta San Marco.

Emmeline Bale's height and weight

Emmeline Bale (L) and Sibi Blazic are seen in Tribeca in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

The American model stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She also weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Emmeline Bale? She is a rising actress and model best known as Christian Bale's daughter. When is Emmeline Bale's birthday? The model marks her birthday on 27 March. What is Emmeline Bale's age? She is 18 years old as of 2023. Where does Emmeline Bale come from? She was born in Brentwood, California, United States. Who are Christian Bale's kids? The English actor has two children, a daughter called Emmeline and a son named Joseph. Who is Emmeline Bale's mother? Her mother is called Sandra 'Sibi' Blazic. What is Emmeline Bale's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Emmeline Bale is a young rising actress and model from the United States. She is widely recognized for being the daughter of prominent English actor Christian Bale. She currently resides in California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng