Who is Eduin Caz’s wife, Daisy Anahy, and are they still together?

Daisy Anahy is a content creator and social media personality from Mexico. She is widely recognized as Eduin Caz’s wife. Her husband is a Mexican singer well-known for being the lead vocalist of Grupo Firme, a Mexican band, based in Tijuana Baja California, USA.

Who is Eduin Caz’s wife? She is Daisy Anahy, a Mexican digital content creator and social media personality. She boasts a significant following on various social media pages, mostly on TikTok and Instagram. Daisy and Eduin have been married since 2015, and they share two children as of 2023.

Profile summary

Real name Daisy Anahy Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 1993 Age 29 years old (as of as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Mexico Current residence Sinaloa, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Eduin Caz Children 2 Profession Social media personality Net worth $2 million Instagram @anahydpg

Daisy Anahy’s biography

The digital content creator was born in Mexico. She is a Mexican national of Latina heritage. She currently resides in Culiacan, Mexico, together with her husband and two children.

What is Daisy Anahy’s age?

The social media entertainer is 29 years old as of 2023. When is Daisy Anahy’s birthday? She was born on 27 September 1993, making her a Libra.

What does Daisy Anahy do for a living?

Daisy Anahy is a digital content creator and social media personality. She often shares challenges, dance, and comedy-related content alongside her daughter and son on TikTok, where she has over 2.6 million followers and 15 million likes at the time of this writing.

She is also active and famous on Instagram, where she boasts over 3.2 million followers as of this writing. She mostly shares fashion and lifestyle pictures alongside her friends and family.

What is Daisy Anahy’s net worth?

The Mexican content creator has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her primary source of income is her content creation career and brand endorsements on social media. On the other hand, Eduin Caz has an alleged net worth of $20 million.

Are Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy still together?

Yes. The couple began dating in November 2009 and tied the knot in January 2015. They have two children, a son named Eduin Gerardo, born on 3 July 2015, and a daughter named Dhasia Geraldine, born on 10 August 2020. The couple also announced that they are expecting their third child on 19 November 2023 via an Instagram post.

Daisy Anahy's husband is a popular Mexican singer and social media personality. He is well known for being the lead vocalist of the renowned Mexican band Grupo Firme. He boasts massive following on social media especially on Instagram and TikTok, where he shares fashion, lifestyle and family content.

What is Daisy Anahy’s height?

Eduin Cazares’ wife stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Daisy Anahy is a social media personality from Mexico. She is best known as Eduin Caz’s wife. Her husband is the lead singer of the famous Mexican band Grupo Firme. The couple has been married for over eight years as of 2023. They have two children.

