100+ enchanting wizard last names and first names for your magical characters

Naming a wizard can be challenging whether you're writing fiction or building out a D&D campaign. When choosing a name, consider the wizard's personality traits, magical abilities, and family background. These are enchanting wizard last names and first names for your magical characters.

Finding unique wizard names can be challenging because they are specific to fantasy stories and genres.

Choosing a wizard name for your fictional character is a personal and creative process.

A good wizard name should reflect one's personality, powers, or elemental connections.

Wizard last names

For those fascinated by magic and wonder, the fantasy genre offers a wealth of character names. Below are great names for your wizard character that will glue the story with the audience.

Adnos : Lord or master.

: Lord or master. Alistair : The one who repels men.

: The one who repels men. Aestra : Star.

: Star. Aloysius : Famous in war or famous warrior.

: Famous in war or famous warrior. Ambrose : Immortal or belonging to immortals.

: Immortal or belonging to immortals. Amethyst : Precious purple stone.

: Precious purple stone. Anselm : God's helmet or divine protection.

: God's helmet or divine protection. Aradia : Goddess of witches.

: Goddess of witches. Aristo: Best or excellence.

Belladonna : Beautiful lady or a deadly plant.

: Beautiful lady or a deadly plant. Bradford : Wide river crossing.

: Wide river crossing. Brynja : Armour or protection.

: Armour or protection. Cherith : To cut off or to separate.

: To cut off or to separate. Callum : Scottish Gaelic name meaning dove.

: Scottish Gaelic name meaning dove. Calypso : She that conceals.

: She that conceals. Circe : Enchantress, a Greek witch who turned humans into wolves, lions, and swine.

: Enchantress, a Greek witch who turned humans into wolves, lions, and swine. Delphine : A woman from Delphi.

: A woman from Delphi. Epiphani : Appearance or manifestation.

: Appearance or manifestation. Evanora : She is the wicked witch of the East in the Oz film.

: She is the wicked witch of the East in the film. Glinda : Fair or Good.

: Fair or Good. Hazel : The magical keeper of wisdom and symbolises fertility.

: The magical keeper of wisdom and symbolises fertility. Kay'Alis : Noble or of noble character.

: Noble or of noble character. Lazuli : Sky blue or shining stone.

: Sky blue or shining stone. Lacosta : Literary name belonging to the North's good witch in The Wizard of Oz .

: Literary name belonging to the North's good witch in . Nightshade : Hints at dark.

: Hints at dark. Rossi : Red-haired.

: Red-haired. Ursula: Little she-bear or bear cub.

Male wizard names

A great wizard's name should be memorable and exciting to the audience. Choose a powerful name for your wizard male character from the list below.

Abednego: Servant of Nebo or servant of Nego the Babylonian god of wisdom.

Servant of Nebo or servant of Nego the Babylonian god of wisdom. Arcanist : Someone with deep knowledge of secrets.

: Someone with deep knowledge of secrets. Alatar : Radiance or Lord of Radiance.

: Radiance or Lord of Radiance. Athan : Eternal life or immortal.

: Eternal life or immortal. Adalard : Noble strength or brave and noble.

: Noble strength or brave and noble. Charon : Fierce brightness or keen gaze.

: Fierce brightness or keen gaze. Eldrith : Elf-ruler or noble ruler.

: Elf-ruler or noble ruler. Gandalf : Elf-friend. A fictional character in J. R. R. Tolkien's work.

: Elf-friend. A fictional character in J. R. R. Tolkien's work. Griffin : Fierce or dangerous.

: Fierce or dangerous. Gramrarye : Magic or enchantment.

: Magic or enchantment. Harpocrates : Horus the Child or a Hellenistic god of silence.

: Horus the Child or a Hellenistic god of silence. Knight : Youth or a serving lad.

: Youth or a serving lad. Kotake : One of Ganon's surrogate mothers.

: One of Ganon's surrogate mothers. Maleficus : Violent or wicked.

: Violent or wicked. Ollivander : Olive seller.

: Olive seller. Oleandre : An evergreen poisonous tree.

: An evergreen poisonous tree. Gregorios : To awaken or to watch.

: To awaken or to watch. Rubeus : Red or ruddy and is a character in the Harry Potter series.

: Red or ruddy and is a character in the series. Saruman : A man of skill or cunning man.

: A man of skill or cunning man. Twycross : Double crosses.

: Double crosses. Thorin : Follower of Thor or thunder.

: Follower of Thor or thunder. Umbra : The dark, central spot of a sunspot; shadow or darkness

: The dark, central spot of a sunspot; shadow or darkness Walden : Wooded valley or foreigner valley.

: Wooded valley or foreigner valley. Winterthorn : Cold, sharp magic.

: Cold, sharp magic. Xander : Defender of men or defender of humankind.

: Defender of men or defender of humankind. Zephyr: A westerly or gentle breeze.

Female wizard names

While some female wizards are called witches and associated with evil, many female wizard names convey positive traits. Below are examples of cool names for female wizards inspired by the most famous wizards of all time.

Acantha : Thorn or thorned.

: Thorn or thorned. Alcina : Strong-willed or strong intellect.

: Strong-willed or strong intellect. Agate : Good woman or someone who lived at the gate.

: Good woman or someone who lived at the gate. Alastair : The one who repels men.

: The one who repels men. Allegra : Joyful, happy, or lively.

: Joyful, happy, or lively. Adalinda : Noble serpent.

: Noble serpent. Ailith : Seasoned warrior.

: Seasoned warrior. Andromeda : Ruler of men or mindful of her husband.

: Ruler of men or mindful of her husband. Blythe : Happy or carefree.

: Happy or carefree. Bessie : God.

: God. Baymorda : Imaginative.

: Imaginative. Beatrix : Voyager or traveller.

: Voyager or traveller. Cassandra : Princess of Troy.

: Princess of Troy. Cedar : An ancient tree associated with wisdom and protection.

: An ancient tree associated with wisdom and protection. Desdemona : Ill-fated.

: Ill-fated. Drusilla : Dew, strong or fruitful.

: Dew, strong or fruitful. Endora : fountain, light or illumination

: fountain, light or illumination Gwendolyn : White ring.

: White ring. Hecate : Worker from afar or far-reaching.

: Worker from afar or far-reaching. Jadis : Long ago or formerly.

: Long ago or formerly. Maleficent : Prone to evil.

: Prone to evil. Madea : Middle.

: Middle. Minerva : Means of the mind.

: Means of the mind. Ondine : Flowing nature of waves.

: Flowing nature of waves. Sylvia : The spirit of the wood.

: The spirit of the wood. Veridian: Connection to nature, colour green, and natural magic.

Wizard last names from Harry Potter

Harry Potter is one of the most popular TV series known for its wizards and witches. Most of these wizards and witches have regular names, although there are a few with quirky and odd names. Below are cool last names for your wizards inspired by the Harry Potter series.

Antero : Manly, brave or returned.

: Manly, brave or returned. Arthur : Bear or strong man.

: Bear or strong man. Artemis : Safe or unharmed.

: Safe or unharmed. Cygnet : A young swan.

: A young swan. Sirius Black : Scorcher or glowing.

: Scorcher or glowing. Babbling : Foolish or meaningless chatter.

: Foolish or meaningless chatter. Bagshot : Small animal.

: Small animal. Cassius : Empty or vain.

: Empty or vain. Cattermole : Quatre moles or four mills.

: Quatre moles or four mills. Draco : Dragon.

: Dragon. Doge : Leader.

: Leader. Figg : Borne by Arabella Figg.

: Borne by Arabella Figg. Harry : Home ruler, power or ruler.

: Home ruler, power or ruler. Hermione : Messenger or interpreter.

: Messenger or interpreter. Hoyt : One who lived high on a hill or long stick.

: One who lived high on a hill or long stick. Hooch : Alcohol or flying instructor.

: Alcohol or flying instructor. Kingsley : King's meadow or King's wood.

: King's meadow or King's wood. Macmillan : Bald.

: Bald. Malfoy : Bad faith.

: Bad faith. Lambkins : A small or young lamb.

: A small or young lamb. Lockhart : Crooked or cross-eyed.

: Crooked or cross-eyed. Phineas : Serpent's mouth or oracle.

: Serpent's mouth or oracle. Rowena : Joy or fame.

: Joy or fame. Salazar : Old farmhouse or dweller near the old house/palace.

: Old farmhouse or dweller near the old house/palace. Sprout : Young person.

: Young person. Scamander : A limping man or awkward man.

: A limping man or awkward man. Weasley: Reed or weasel.

What are good mythical last names?

Mythical last names are inspired by mythical creatures, gods, goddesses, and places. Examples include Aurora, Blackwood, and Ravenwood.

What is a good fantasy last name?

A good fantasy last name should evoke a sense of magic, power, or mystery. Drawing inspiration from renowned wizards in legends can be helpful. Examples include Moonwhisper, Dragonheart, Shadowclaw, Stormborn, and Stoneheart.

Is Slytherin a last name?

Yes, Slytherin is the last name of a wizard called Salazar Slytherin in the Harry Potter series. The fictional character is famously known as one of the four founders of Hogwarts.

What's a good name for a wizard?

A good name for a wizard is something evil that invokes fear. However, you should choose a name that has been used by renowned wizards from various legends.

Many people agree that coming up with a good and believable wizard name for their character is hard. However, you can go with names from previous wizard characters, such as those from the Harry Potter universe.

