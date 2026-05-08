A Nigerian lady has shared her frustration after attending a government-organised programme in Asaba

The young lady reportedly travelled from Warri with her CV only to discover the event was an orientation for a program she already knew about

She vowed to focus on her skills after expressing disappointment in the Delta State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

A young Nigerian lady, Lianna, has gone viral after narrating her "bitter" experience attending a career empowerment programme in Delta State.

The lady, who goes by @lianna.pearlofficial_ on TikTok, disclosed that she travelled from Warri to Asaba early in the morning, hoping for a life-changing job opportunity.

A Nigerian lady shares her anger after going for a corporate work interview. Photo credit: @lianna.pearlofficial_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, she was left disappointed when the event turned out to be a briefing for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows programme.

Job seeker rants over government work

Lianna explained that she saw an invitation from the Delta State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs targeted at recent graduates looking for market access. She spent her limited resources on transport, only to find the organisers "pitching" a programme she had already applied for months ago.

In the TikTok video, Lianna said:

"I woke up early in the morning, I used my transport money wey I no too even get this period. I moved from Warri down to Asaba this morning... only for me to reach here, they are pitching Nigeria Jubilee Fellow. Did I not read about it before I came?"

The frustrated job seeker, who appeared dressed in a corporate outfit she made herself, noted that the experience was a wake-up call.

She added:

"Corporate world 100, Lianna 0. At the end of the day, na myself I go blame because I have a very beautiful handwork. I'm a fashion designer, look at me. I made what I'm wearing."

Reactions as lady rants about government work

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Lianna's post below:

DaAble said:

"It's well. NJFP should be by luck. Finished service last year and now I'm an NJFP fellow. Just keep pushing dear, you'll get there."

Professional chiller said:

"E no easy for fresh graduates."

Marveldegun said:

"only God know weda I go do cooperate market."

Job seekers storm popular club in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a large number of young Nigerians gathered at the Moscow Underground nightclub in Abuja for a job recruitment exercise.

Source: Legit.ng