Adeniyi Faith has graduated with a first class honour in Law from the Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

He also secured a first class during his time at the Nigerian Law School, sparking buzz on social media

The young man shared his academic records on social media to celebrate his achievement

A law graduate from Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Adeniyi Faith, has celebrated his academic success after bagging a first class from the Nigerian Law School.

The legal practitioner, who also finished with a first class during his undergraduate studies, shared the news on his LinkedIn profile alongside a photo of himself.

Osun State University law graduate celebrates recent achievement after completing law school. Photo credit: Adeniyi Faith/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Top graduate speaks about Divine guidance

Faith noted that his path to success was not a straight line but was shaped by a decision to keep moving forward despite the pressure.

He explained that consistency and divine guidance played major roles in helping him navigate the high expectations of the Nigerian Law School.

Faith wrote in his LinkedIn post:

"From the beginning, this journey was never going to be a straight line. What mattered was choosing to move forward, improve, and show up when it counted. That decision changed everything."

Law graduate celebrates double first class

The graduate expressed gratitude for the results, listing his qualifications as "First Class B.L, Nigerian Law School" and "First Class LL.B, Osun State University."

He further attributed his success to God, stating:

"Through new environments, higher expectations, and real pressure, consistency carried me. Not perfectly planned, but divinely guided. FAITH OLUWASEUN ADENIYI, ESQ."

Reactions as UNIOSUN law graduate bags first-class

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Adeniyi Faith's post below:

Goodness Onu said:

"Congratulations, my leader.🥳"

David Adenegan said:

"My group leader hoarding 8 red scrollers in 1 group. 😂😂 Congratulations to us brother!"

Olayanju Omobola said:

"Congratulations, you’ve always been excellent! The sky is the starting point, Faith."

UNN law graduate bags 2 first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who graduated from the University of Nigeria with a first class in law celebrated her latest achievement.

Source: Legit.ng