Osun State University Law Graduate Shares How He Bagged Another First Class at Law School
- Adeniyi Faith has graduated with a first class honour in Law from the Osun State University (UNIOSUN)
- He also secured a first class during his time at the Nigerian Law School, sparking buzz on social media
- The young man shared his academic records on social media to celebrate his achievement
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A law graduate from Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Adeniyi Faith, has celebrated his academic success after bagging a first class from the Nigerian Law School.
The legal practitioner, who also finished with a first class during his undergraduate studies, shared the news on his LinkedIn profile alongside a photo of himself.
Top graduate speaks about Divine guidance
Faith noted that his path to success was not a straight line but was shaped by a decision to keep moving forward despite the pressure.
He explained that consistency and divine guidance played major roles in helping him navigate the high expectations of the Nigerian Law School.
Faith wrote in his LinkedIn post:
"From the beginning, this journey was never going to be a straight line. What mattered was choosing to move forward, improve, and show up when it counted. That decision changed everything."
Law graduate celebrates double first class
The graduate expressed gratitude for the results, listing his qualifications as "First Class B.L, Nigerian Law School" and "First Class LL.B, Osun State University."
He further attributed his success to God, stating:
"Through new environments, higher expectations, and real pressure, consistency carried me. Not perfectly planned, but divinely guided. FAITH OLUWASEUN ADENIYI, ESQ."
Reactions as UNIOSUN law graduate bags first-class
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Adeniyi Faith's post below:
Goodness Onu said:
"Congratulations, my leader.🥳"
David Adenegan said:
"My group leader hoarding 8 red scrollers in 1 group. 😂😂 Congratulations to us brother!"
Olayanju Omobola said:
"Congratulations, you’ve always been excellent! The sky is the starting point, Faith."
UNN law graduate bags 2 first-class degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who graduated from the University of Nigeria with a first class in law celebrated her latest achievement.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng