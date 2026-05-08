Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned indefinitely the ADC leadership suit challenging former Senate President David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola’s emergence in the party

Plaintiff’s counsel, Luka Musa Haruna, informed the court that the Supreme Court had dismissed David Mark’s interlocutory appeal for lacking merit

Defence lawyers accused the plaintiff of attempting to frustrate the accelerated hearing after requesting a transfer of the case to another judge

FCT, Abuja - A fresh legal setback has hit the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after a Federal High Court in Abuja indefinitely adjourned a suit challenging the party’s leadership structure under former Senate President David Mark.

The development is expected to deepen uncertainty within the opposition coalition, reportedly involving key political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ahead of the 2027 political realignments.

Atiku, El-Rufai, Others Stranded as Court Takes Action Over ADC Leadership

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Court adjourns matter indefinitely

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the case sine die on Friday after the plaintiff informed the court that an application had been submitted to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court requesting that the matter be reassigned to another judge, The Cable reported.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, was filed by ADC chieftain Nafiu Bala Gombe, who is challenging the legitimacy of the party’s current leadership arrangement involving David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Plaintiff cites Supreme Court ruling

During proceedings, counsel to the plaintiff, Luka Musa Haruna, told the court that the Supreme Court had already dismissed an interlocutory appeal earlier filed by Mark against the case.

“The interlocutory appeal of the second defendant has travelled to the Supreme Court. My Lord, we are glad to inform this honourable court that on the 30th day of April 2026, the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on the interlocutory appeal dismissing the said appeal for lacking in merit,” he said.

Haruna further informed the court that the plaintiff had written a letter dated Monday, May 4, to the Chief Judge seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

“At this juncture, we must humbly pray to your Lordship, to wait for the administrative decision of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court,” Haruna stated.

Defendants oppose transfer request

Lawyers representing the defendants strongly opposed the request, accusing the plaintiff of attempting to delay the accelerated hearing earlier ordered by the Court of Appeal and upheld by the Supreme Court.

Counsel to the first defendant, Realwan Okpanachi, argued that the defence had not been formally served with the application, Punch reported.

“We have not received any communication regarding that application. My Lord, so as it is, we don’t know the form or the content of that application. Therefore, we take the approach of the plaintiff as an ambush,” he said.

“We also consider it as an attempt to frustrate the order of accelerated hearing granted by the Court of Appeal and upheld by the Supreme Court,” he added.

Counsel to the second defendant, Sulaiman Usman, described the move as “forum shopping and judge shopping.”

“So my Lord, for the plaintiffs to come back to this court, and to inform us today that they have written a private correspondence to the Honourable Chief Judge, and to hinge that to make a request for this court to await the outcome of that private correspondence, is not only unfortunate My Lord, but a dangerous trend which must not be allowed to stand,” he argued.

Another defence lawyer, P.I. Oyewole, also criticised the request, describing it as “strange” and accusing the plaintiff of inviting the Chief Judge “to indulge in judicial rascality.”

Judge explains decision

In his ruling, Justice Nwite held that the court could not act on the transfer request without hearing all parties involved in the matter.

“Taking a decision or any action in such a letter without hearing from the defendants will amount to breach of their fundamental right in this suit,” the judge ruled.

He added that since the letter was addressed to the Chief Judge, the trial court could not make any pronouncement on it.

“This matter is best adjourned sine die to afford the parties properly file a Certified True Copy of the judgment of the Supreme Court in the interlocutory appeal in the suit, to serve the defendants with the letter addressed to the Honourable Chief Judge, and finally to await further or any directive from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court,” Justice Nwite said.

Leadership crisis deepens in ADC

The suit has continued to fuel internal tension within the ADC following the emergence of David Mark and Aregbesola in the party’s leadership structure.

Gombe is seeking a court order restraining Mark, Aregbesola and others from presenting themselves as leaders of the party, arguing that their emergence allegedly violated the ADC constitution and provisions of the Electoral Act.

ADC sells first presidential form

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sold its first N100 million presidential expression of interest and nomination form for the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a prominent presidential aspirant and the first opponent of former vice president Atiku Abubakar in the ADC primary, picked up the form while pledging to address insecurity, job shortages and ease the burden of the high cost of living for millions of Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng