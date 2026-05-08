A Nigerian man based abroad shared a post online comparing life abroad with life in his home country

In a now-viral video, the young man criticised and countered the popular opinion that there is no place like home

Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man living outside the country posted video online that compared his daily experience abroad with what he remembered of life back home.

He used the clip to challenge a widely held view about the idea that nowhere is better than home.

Man posts video of the area he's living abroad. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man shows off his surroundings abroad

The footage was reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog where it quickly went viral.

In the clip, the man showed his environment in New Jersey and argued that certain locations abroad are more favourable than what he knew in Nigeria.

He described the area he was in as local, yet he noted that it still appeared neat and aesthetic throughout.

He contrasted this with what he believed conditions would be like in cities such as Benin and Lagos, where he claimed the surroundings were often rough and untidy.

He used that contrast to support his point that some places could be better than home.

In his words:

"People say there's no place like home, but there are actually places better than home. I am in New Jersey and everywhere is sweet. This is just a normal local area o but everywhere is still beautiful. But if it's Benin or Lagos in Nigeria, everywhere will be rough anyhow then you will come and tell me no place like home. Places better pass home."

Man shares video showing the fine area he is living abroad. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as man shows off surroundings in New Jersey

His remarks drew attention quickly after the post began circulating.

Nigerians who came across the content used the comment section to give their own views.

The responses were varied, with some people agreeing with his perspective and others defending the value of living in Nigeria.

Iampeppi said:

"The hardest part of living abroad isn’t missing home. It's realizing, I no longer fully belong there either. Last time I was in 9ja was in 2021. Do I want to go back at this point? Nah!! Not in the nearest future even. But, by God’s grace, when Peter Obi wins next year, I go enter 9ja. If him no win, maybe na 2035, I’ll consider to enter 9ja. But for now. I’m home."

Chigoziedouble said:

"If you live in the US you will understand what he is talking about."

Mirrabelll_ said:

"This one never stay reach 24 hours for there."

Brightchido said:

"Johnny welcome. Regular residents will not make this kind of video/awareness."

Ejikemcdonald said:

"Where you find comfort and peace is called home."

Mazigoldnet added:

"This one just come relax, with time you go understand."

See the post below:

Abroad-based man shares experience in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man based abroad cried out over the high price of items as he visited the country.

In a lengthy X post, he wondered how Nigerians survived, stating that things in the country had gotten so bad.

Source: Legit.ng