200+ coolest villain names to get you started on your characters

Villains have existed alongside heroes in many stories throughout history. They can be found in movies, comics, and theatre plays. The villains have names that stand out in the stories. These are the coolest villain names to get you started on your characters.

Villains manifest in many forms, including vampires, dragons, and humans. Many writers have to give a suitable name that matches these characters. If you are looking for a villain name, here is a list of names you should consider.

Coolest villain names ideas

Are you looking for a villain name for your story? Finding a name for a character can be challenging, more so a villain. Here is a list of good names for your next fictional character.

Archon

Chax

Borealis

Apex

Bromios

Cozbi

Avarice

Zoran Vex

Hoshta

Dagon

Botanis

Dispater

Antidote

Quantum Wraith

Balios

Dominus

Nexus Omega

Erebus

Arsenic

Choronzon

Enlil

Halphas

Atom Singularity

Elathan

Incubus

Cresil

Kali Bloodwraith

Gremory

Vassago

Corson

Noctis Verlaine

Hesperus

Aether

Anubis Soulkeeper

Iblis

Gaap

Valkyrie Stormrider

Anubis Khepri

Brizo

Tannin

Unique male villain names

Are you at the crossroads of seeking a villain name for your creation? Worry not, as there are numerous male names for a supervillain. Below is a list of unique villain names for you to consider.

Flint

Atomic

Magnus

Nimbus

Tremor

Ferryman

Hail

Cold Cut

Plasmid

Warlock

Frenzy

Steeler

Maverick

Keychain

Flex

Grendel

Buckeye

Troubadour

Abaddon

Alpha

Axis

Vega

Bane

Brutus

Sever

Adder

Crypt Keeper

Badmash

Akihiro

Tombstone

Diablo

Sniper

Invictus

Crater

Cutthroat

Zeus

Darth

Scourge

Whiro

Affliction

Mysterious and bold female villain names

Picking a villain's name is not always easy, as the name must match the character. For female villains, the name must stand out. Below are villain girl names you can adopt.

Pixie

Sadie

Amaya

Banshee

Hellcat

Ectazy

Carey

Silhouette

Cruella de Vil

Euphoria

Bruna

Swirl

Hellion

Charms

Wonderland

Shroud

Spiral

Eclipse

Perfect Poison

Whiplash

Sway

Undertow

Fang

Blaze

Ahriman

Merle

Sable

Venice

Black Pearl

Raven

Honeycomb

Octave

Hyper Kinetic

Huntress

Nisha

Jett

Snapdragon

Crimson

Chucky

Bellatrix

Epic fantasy villain names

Villains are fantasy creatures in a story. Therefore, finding a name that fits the magical worlds and epic tales is vital. These are great fantasy names for you to give a villain character.

Malekith Vornan

Nachtmar Eidolon

Azura Tenebris

Skadi's Whisper

Morgana

Soren Maladicto

Rivan Duskbane

Umbra Mictlan

Nyx Algos

Disembowler

Zora Nefaria

Marquis of Hell

Rosier

Zmey's Scale

Lilith Itzpapalotl

Pythius

Tartarus

Sariel

The Crippler

Nephthys Sigh

Dzoavits Whisper

Lysandra Malachar

Tzaphkiel

Ravenna

Caliban

Savage Sable

Vesper Malaombra

Xipe's Echo

Shamash

Seraphina

Ursula

Anansi's Thread

Orcus Shade

Qoph

Thorne Malavolpe

Vepar

The Acolyte

Heinrik Killoran

Ragnar Helborne

Kairos Skotadi

Morpheus Thorn

Zephyr Nachthorn

The Colossal Conjurer

Villain names with meanings

Although villains are loathed in many stories, they are essential characters in delivering the plot. It is, therefore, crucial to get a name that fits the character. Below is a list of the best names for villains and their meanings.

Hecate : The goddess of witchcraft in Greek

: The goddess of witchcraft in Greek Anthrax : A bacterial animal and human disease.

: A bacterial animal and human disease. Azazel . A fallen angel or a scapegoat.

. A fallen angel or a scapegoat. Warmonger : Someone who starts wars.

: Someone who starts wars. Nefarious : Evil or demon.

: Evil or demon. Dumah : Angel of the dead.

: Angel of the dead. Ravana : Active or roaring in Sanskrit

: Active or roaring in Sanskrit Nero : Roman emperor that was known for his cruelty.

: Roman emperor that was known for his cruelty. Delilah : Languishing or one who is weakened.

: Languishing or one who is weakened. Arachnis : Another name for a spider.

: Another name for a spider. Vapula : An Ars Goetia powerful demon.

: An Ars Goetia powerful demon. Leviathan : A Jewish sea monster.

: A Jewish sea monster. Eblis : Slanderer.

: Slanderer. Hecat : Far away.

: Far away. Cyclone : Windy storm.

: Windy storm. Asmodeus : Lustful and vengeance.

: Lustful and vengeance. Wormwood : Something with a bitter taste.

: Something with a bitter taste. Kritanta : God of death.

: God of death. Discord : Someone who creates chaos.

: Someone who creates chaos. Razor Claw: Something with a sharp nature.

Claw: Something with a sharp nature. Gusion : Duke of Hell or ruler of demons.

: Duke of Hell or ruler of demons. Shax : Somali board game.

: Somali board game. Moloch : King of shame.

: King of shame. Lucius : Wickedness and darkness.

: Wickedness and darkness. Genesis : The beginning.

: The beginning. Dushyanta : Destroyer of evil.

: Destroyer of evil. Quoriel : Fallen angel.

: Fallen angel. Recluse : To shut away.

: To shut away. Gnasher : A set of teeth.

: A set of teeth. Sliver : Something made of silver.

: Something made of silver. Hell Hound : An evil, mischievous person.

: An evil, mischievous person. Surgat : A minor demon.

: A minor demon. Draven : Darkness and death.

: Darkness and death. Yama : Indian god of the dead.

: Indian god of the dead. Spine Splitter : One that splits the spine.

: One that splits the spine. Vath : A German male name.

: A German male name. Upir : A witch or vampire.

: A witch or vampire. Mordred : Dark and trenchrous.

: Dark and trenchrous. Birsha : Wickedness and evil.

: Wickedness and evil. Ernaline: Battle to death.

Powerful and iconic male supervillain names

In storytelling, villains are essential pieces, just like the heroes in the story. Getting a name that befits their role is critical. Here is a list of awesome names that you can choose for a villain in your story.

Megatron

Pennywise

Cobra Commander

Purson

Bowser

Jolly Roger

The Borg

Ra's al Ghul

Zephon

Nergal

Norman Bates

Pinhead

Lord Voldemort

Jormun

Khan

Ernesh

Sub-Zero

Trigon

Clubber Lang

Kek

Warg

Joker

Contagion

Magneto

Morax

Darth Vader

Sauron

Dillinger

Hit Girl

Malphas

Grifter

Urial

Heath

Supay

Nocturne

Mercurius

Weleor

Mr. Burns

Lahash

Typhon

Glitch

Methuselah

What is a good name for a villain?

There are many great names for a villain, including Andras, Alastor, Thornheart, Tiberius, and Gorzum.

How do you create a good villain name?

To create the best villain name, list names that evoke bad or villainy emotions. Select the name that sounds best, depending on your story.

In many stories, villains challenge heroes. The names given to these villains should match the characters they play. Check out the lists above if you are looking for cool villain names.

