A Nigerian lady broke down in tears and publicly appreciated E-Money and his wife after seeing how much her father was unexpectedly sent

According to the lady, E-Money's wife requested her father's account details and credited him N1 million when they were about to take a loan of the same amount

In a touching TikTok video, the teary lady spoke of the goodness of God, which was made evident by the credit alert before they almost took a loan

A lady was overwhelmed with emotions after E-Money's wife, Juliet Okonkwo, sent her father N1 million out of the blue.

The lady, via her handle @nmezideborah, broke the news on TikTok on May 8 as she appreciated E-Money and his kind wife.

E-Money's wife sent the lady's father the sum of N1 million. Photo Credit: @nmezideborah, Instagram/@iam_mrse

Source: TikTok

The grateful lady tagged E-Money and his wife's supposed TikTok handles, revealing that she and her father were on the verge of taking a loan to execute a business plan when Juliet requested her father's account details and sent the exact amount they were going to borrow.

She said on TikTok that the gesture of E-Money's wife confirms the goodness of God and is proof that God answers prayers. In her words:

"The wife of E-Money just credited my dad a sum of 1 million naira. Like one [expletive] million naira. And the fact that me and my dad had a business plan and we are at the edge of borrowing one million.

"We are at the edge of taking a loan of one million naira because of the business plan we had together. And out of nowhere, out of nowhere, the wife of E-Money requested for my dad's account credited, credited him sum of 1 million naira.

"And you want to tell me God is not good? And you want to tell me God doesn't hear prayers?

"And you want to tell me that God is not worth serving? We have to pray. We are expecting the loan tomorrow. We are expecting that [expletive] loan tomorrow. And today we got credited this sum of 1 million."

A lady reveals that E-Money's wife sent her N1 million. Photo Credit: @nmezideborah

Source: TikTok

Watch her touching TikTok video below:

Reactions trail E-Money's wife's gesture

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to E-Money's wife's gesture to the family below:

YUM YUM said:

"Tears of joy... that's what I'm anticipating for.... Congratulations stranger."

HAIR BY SONIA said:

"Now watch God multiply it 🥰🥰you will come back to make videos of more incoming gifts."

Mrs Agnes Nwankwo said:

"Congratulations 💕 God please preserve E money wife for us in Jesus name ñ pray amen."

kaycéé 🏋️😎 said:

"God abeg ooo, I hear say our results don the drop,God pls hear my prayers and give me an excellent result🙏🙏🙏 Amen."

Siblings favourite said:

"Mrs E money, your own no go spoil 🥰🥰🥰🥰….God bless you and your generation."

Cream D’La cream 👑🤍 said:

"God is wonderful. He hears prayers, and he does when you never expect. Thank you ma’am Juliet Okonkwo."

Young white said:

"Any mistake you have made that closed the door of favour in your life, by the mercy of God, let that door be open now in Jesus Name, Amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about E-Money's wife, who is regarded as the entrepreneurial force behind his success.

Old video from E-Money, wife's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a very old video from the wedding of E-Money and his wife had resurfaced on social media.

A 17-year-old video of E-Money and his wife during their wedding celebration emerged online, and it got people talking. The music executive, who got married in 2007, was seen speaking to a journalist, where he shared how happy he was to finally be tying the knot with his wife.

During a short interview, E-Money revealed how he met his wife on Julius Agwu's music video set. He also shared that he and his wife had known each other and dated for more than nine years before they finally tied the knot. Some old Nollywood stars like Paw Paw, Sunny Nneji, and Ebube Nwagbo were seen gracing the wedding party.

Source: Legit.ng