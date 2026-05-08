A Nigerian lady has revealed that her younger brother, the family's lastborn, was almost switched at birth at the hospital where he was born

According to the lady, her brother's birthmark was the only saving grace he had; if not, he might have been switched by the doctor, who insisted that her mum do a caesarean section (C-section)

She noted that the doctor and matron of the hospital her mum was referred to for her childbirth were arrested for trying to steal a baby years later

Chidimma Precious, a Nigerian lady, has recounted how her younger brother's birthmark saved him from being switched at birth in the hospital where her mum delivered him.

Narrating the incident on Facebook on May 8, Chidinma shared pictures of herself with her brother, who is the family's lastborn.

A lady reveals that her brother was almost switched at birth in the hospital. Photo Credit: Chidimma Precious Page

Source: Facebook

How boy was almost switched at birth

Chidinma, who was with her mother in the labour room, narrated how the doctor kept insisting that her mother deliver the baby via caesarean section (C-section) even when it was not necessary, as the baby's head was almost out.

According to her, the doctor kept warning her mother not to push the baby out.

As the hospital staff rushed to the theatre to prepare it for the surgical procedure, Chidinam stated that her mother suddenly delivered her brother. Chidinma explained that her brother was born with a visible birthmark on his eyebrows.

Much to their confusion, the doctor seemed angry that her mother delivered the baby naturally and could not hide his anger.

"My brother's birthmark is the reason he is still my brother today.

"I was with my mother in the labour room when she gave birth to our lastborn.

"The Dr. then kept insisting it must be CS even when there was no indication for that.

"My mom actually felt something fishy from the Dr and the Matron from the other hospital that referred us there.

"Even when baby’s head was almost out, this Dr. kept warning my mother never to push.

"They rushed to the Theater to get it prepared when all of a sudden my mom gave birth to my brother before me very eyes.

"He was born with a very visible birthmark on his eyebrows.

"Even though my mom was weak already, she used her legs to hold Emmanuel from falling and told me to be watchful.

"And anyone who enters the room to carry the baby, I should tell them that we are aware of his long visible birth mark.

"The Dr. was so angry when he came back and saw that my mom had given birth. He couldn’t even hide his anger..." Chidinma's Facebook post partly read.

Years later, she found out the doctor and his matron were arrested for trying to steal a baby, and this further confirmed the suspicion they had during her brother's delivery.

A Nigerian lady recounts how a hospital almost switched her brother at birth. Photo Credit: Chidimma Precious Page

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Birthmark: Lady's story elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

Dahlia Virtuous said:

"Be very vigilant when in labor, don't go to the hospital without having someone with you. Allowing a family member in the delivery room with you who will monitor every activity is very important.

"Switching of babies isn't a new story, we've been hearing. I wish men too would sit up and learn these things too because this is reasons at times where DNA becomes an issue yet the woman might be innocent."

Ruth Njideka said:

"Na Jehovah quickly dotted that birthmark on your brother before he was born as He has seen those ndi oshi's(thieves) intentions.

"That made him standout so no amount of aruru ala(manipulation) from them to take your brother would've succeeded.

"Jehovah remains that God who reads the heart of men."

Chika Ekechukwu Chamberlain said:

"That's why some marriages are having issues due to failed DNA tests. Every gender is a gift from the Almighty."

Ria Desmond said:

"Was alone with the nurses in the labour room but I was very healthy and strong after delivery. I was looking at them cleaning my baby all through."

Mary Adzovi said:

"When I had my baby, I didn’t even allow them to take him away for a bath. I refused. I cleaned him myself. The next day we were discharged. I got home and gave him his first bath."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the police had arrested four people over a missing newborn in the hospital.

Couple's baby switched at birth, sues hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had discovered that their child was switched at birth and had sued the hospital.

According to a Tweet by Saint Zoe, the father had conducted a DNA test, only to discover that his daughter wasn't biologically his.

He accused his wife of infidelity, but she swore she had never cheated on him since they were together. The wife decided to carry out her test, which proved that she was also not her daughter's biological mother.

Source: Legit.ng