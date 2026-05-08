Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi obtained the ADC presidential nomination form ahead of the 2027 election

John Odigie-Oyegun led a delegation to collect the ₦90 million form on Amaechi’s behalf in Abuja

Amaechi said his governance and infrastructure experience positioned him to tackle Nigeria’s security and economic challenges

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has formally obtained the Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The development comes amid ongoing internal disputes within the opposition party over its leadership structure and political direction.

Amid ADC Crisis, Amaechi Obtains Party's Presidential Ticket Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Delegation picked up form in Abuja

The nomination form was collected on Amaechi’s behalf on Friday, May 8, at the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja by a delegation led by John Odigie-Oyegun, Vanguard reported.

The delegation also included Senator Abatemi-Usman and other party stakeholders.

Amaechi’s entrance into the presidential race is expected to further shape political alignments within the ADC ahead of the next election cycle.

Amaechi became second aspirant

The former Rivers state governor became the second aspirant to obtain the ADC presidential nomination form, which costs ₦90 million, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He followed Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who had earlier secured the form to signal his intention to contest the party’s presidential ticket.

Party sources said Amaechi’s decision to join the race followed growing endorsements from various blocs within the ADC, especially leaders from the South-South region.

Focus placed on governance and security

Amaechi has repeatedly stressed the need for competent leadership, youth inclusion and power rotation to the southern part of the country.

He also identified security, economic recovery and infrastructure development as major priorities for the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, his background in governance and public infrastructure gives him the experience needed to address Nigeria’s current challenges.

Amaechi said he understands the country’s problems and has the capacity to solve them.

ADC crisis continues

Amaechi’s emergence comes at a time when the ADC is facing internal tensions linked to disputes over the party’s leadership structure.

Recent legal and political disagreements involving top figures in the party have continued to fuel uncertainty within the opposition platform as preparations for the 2027 elections intensify.

Court take action ADC leadership woes

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a fresh legal setback has hit the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after a Federal High Court in Abuja indefinitely adjourned a suit challenging the party’s leadership structure under former Senate President David Mark.

The development is expected to deepen uncertainty within the opposition coalition, reportedly involving key political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ahead of the 2027 political realignments.

Source: Legit.ng