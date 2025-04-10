180+ cool city names for real and fictional cities, from ancient to futuristic

Cool city names reflect cultural diversity and influences. While some names exude active and energetic vibes, others have a solid and historical character that stands out. Discover names of intriguing cities that you can use to name babies, video games, and player characters.

A view of the Manhattan skyline in New York, United States on a sunny day with a focus on the Empire State Building on the right. Photo: Alexander Spatari (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

City names around the world reflect the history, character and culture of their inhabitants .

. Several city names are adapted from historical languages and cultures .

. Fake and fantastical city names can bring out futuristic, cinematic or artistic themes.

Discovering cool city names around the world

A view of the Wat Ratchanatdaram temple in Bangkok, Thailand at sunset. Photo: Karl Hendon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Real cities around the worldcarry a wealth of history, cultures and literal nuances spanning different continents. The cities below stand out for their unique names, vibrant histories and atmospheres.

Auckland — New Zealand

— New Zealand Aspen — United States

— United States Bay — United States

— United States Cairo — Egypt

— Egypt Cody — United States

— United States Chicago — United States

— United States Chihuahua — Mexico

— Mexico Dull — Scotland

— Scotland Dushanbe — Tajikistan

— Tajikistan Durango — United States

— United States Edessa — Turkey

— Turkey Fes — Morocco

— Morocco Kobe — Japan

— Japan Kumasi — Ghana

— Ghana Kigoma — Tanzania

— Tanzania Incheon — South Korea

— South Korea Macon — United States

— United States Machu Picchu — Peru

— Peru Minsk — Belarus

— Belarus Nakuru — Kenya

— Kenya La Paz — Bolivia

— Bolivia Timbuktu — Mali

— Mali Truth or Consequences — United States

— United States Valencia — Spain

— Spain Wagga Wagga — Australia

— Australia Windhoek — Namibia

— Namibia Zanzibar — Tanzania

— Tanzania Zzyzx — United States

Exploring cool city names in Europe

A view of the Parliament Building and the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary at dusk. Photo: Paul Panayiotou (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

City names in Europe possess rich histories and cultures. Here are unique names that are inspired by Europe’s diverse landscapes, traditions, mythology, and ancient architecture:

Amsterdam — Netherlands

— Netherlands Barcelona — Spain

— Spain Bari — Italy

— Italy Belgrade — Serbia

— Serbia Bratislava — Slovakia

— Slovakia Bucharest — Romania

— Romania Catania — Italy

— Italy Chișinău — Moldova

— Moldova Cologne — Germany

— Germany Cork — Ireland

— Ireland Dubrovnik — Croatia

— Croatia Edinburgh — Scotland

— Scotland Geneva — Switzerland

— Switzerland Granada — Spain

— Spain Innsbruck — Austria

— Austria Kiev — Ukraine

— Ukraine Lisbon — Portugal

— Portugal Lviv — Ukraine

— Ukraine Madrid — Spain

— Spain Marseille — France

— France Mersch — Luxembourg

— Luxembourg Munich — Germany

— Germany Nice — French Riviera

— French Riviera Oslo — Norway

— Norway Palermo — Sicily

— Sicily Prague — Czech Republic

— Czech Republic Sarajevo — Bosnia and Herzegovina

— Bosnia and Herzegovina Tallinn — Estonia

— Estonia Tbilisi — Georgia

— Georgia Zagreb — Croatia

All good city names for a fake city

An abstract illustration of New York City Architecture. Photo: David Crockett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Creating a unique name for a fake city in a fictional world requires a balance between creativity, language, and meaning. For content creation purposes, a city name can reflect the culture, geography, history, and mood of the setting.

Aenea

Arbor

Avalon

Aventura

Aviara

Atlantis

Arnardarl

Austerland

Bleakstone

Breckenridge

Chance Landing

Chantilly

Curlew

Dane

Dendaria

Drakmor

Dryad

Eldoria

Frosthaven

Finlonti

Highcastle

Hobbes End

Ironforge

Kalmar

Gunterland

Grazz

Lunaris

Norveg

Starhaven

Tarramay

Thornfield

Varesia

Verenthia

Pala

Pyrrha

Rus

Zanaïs

Zenda

Cool city names based on fantasy

A view of skyscrapers in a futuristic sci-fi city at sunset. Photo: Grandfailure (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In fantasy worlds, city names evoke a sense of wonder, mystery, danger, or beauty. Below are cool fantasy city names that often have an ancient or mystical feel.

Afars

Amstel

Ancold

Bergensten

Caelum

Embreland

Evergreen

Fare

Fia

Galados

Gwau

Hanevera

Issas

Jiwia

Jubile

Koniv

Milbörn

Moulin

Nova

Obrenn

Pente

Rapha

Ragnarok

Sol

Solhalla

Valor

Valhalla

Valdrath

Zalto

Zenith

Cool city names for video games

Buildings and a hovering vehicle in a futuristic alien cityscape. Photo: gremlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to naming video games, the name of a city can significantly contribute to the game’s atmosphere, storytelling, and player immersion. Here are real locations that can make a city's name cool in a video game context;

Accra — Ghana

— Ghana Addis Ababa — Ethiopia

— Ethiopia Antwerp — Belgium

— Belgium Banff — Canada

— Canada Baku — Azerbaijan

— Azerbaijan Basel — Switzerland

— Switzerland Barquisimeto — Venezuela

— Venezuela Bergen — Norway

— Norway Bhopal — India

— India Bhubaneswar — India

— India Cagliari — Italy

— Italy Cartagena — Colombia

— Colombia Chengdu — China

— China Colombo — Sri Lanka

— Sri Lanka Cotonou — Benin

— Benin Dhaka — Bangladesh

— Bangladesh Eugene — United States

— United States Fatehpur Sikri — India

— India Gothenburg — Sweden

— Sweden Ho Chi Minh — Vietnam

— Vietnam Hyderabad — India

— India Iqaluit — Canada

— Canada Medellín — Colombia

— Colombia Nicosia — Cyprus

— Cyprus Rabat — Morocco

— Morocco Reykjavík — Iceland

— Iceland Tashkent — Uzbekistan

— Uzbekistan Tirana — Albania

— Albania Ulaanbaatar — Mongolia

— Mongolia Vang Vien — Laos

Cool city names for babies

Real city names can provide unique and significant naming options for children. Photo: Catherine Delahaye (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Naming your child after a geographical location in the world is a modern and unique option. It can also be used to pay tribute to a special city, signify ambition or an emotional connection.

Adana — A city in southern Türkiye. The root of the name Adana is derived from the Turkish language. Ada means island or riverbank, while the suffix 'na' indicates possession, giving the word the meaning, on the River.

— A city in southern Türkiye. The root of the name Adana is derived from the Turkish language. Ada means island or riverbank, while the suffix 'na' indicates possession, giving the word the meaning, on the River. Adelaide — This is a coastal city in Australia. The name Adelaide has Germanic roots, stemming from the word Adalheidis, which means noble kind.

— This is a coastal city in Australia. The name Adelaide has Germanic roots, stemming from the word Adalheidis, which means noble kind. Alexandria — A coastal city in Egypt. This city's name has Ancient Greek roots and means protector of mankind.

— A coastal city in Egypt. This city's name has Ancient Greek roots and means protector of mankind. Antalya — This Middle Eastern city is considered the capital of tourism. Known for its beauty, the coastal city of Türkiye also means sunrise or break of day.

— This Middle Eastern city is considered the capital of tourism. Known for its beauty, the coastal city of Türkiye also means sunrise or break of day. Austin — This is the capital city of the American state of Texas. The masculine name has Latin roots, which means magnificent or majestic.

— This is the capital city of the American state of Texas. The masculine name has Latin roots, which means magnificent or majestic. Bern — The capital city of Switzerland. The federal city's name is of German origin and means bear.

— The capital city of Switzerland. The federal city's name is of German origin and means bear. Berlin — Germany's capital city. The word Berlin has Slavic roots and is believed to mean wetlands or swamp.

— Germany's capital city. The word Berlin has Slavic roots and is believed to mean wetlands or swamp. Brooklyn — An administrative unit in New York City, New York, in the United States of America. It is thought to have originated from the Dutch word, Breukelen and means broken land or marshland.

— An administrative unit in New York City, New York, in the United States of America. It is thought to have originated from the Dutch word, Breukelen and means broken land or marshland. Cali — Santiago de Cali or Cali is a city in Colombia in the Valle del Cauca department.

— Santiago de Cali or Cali is a city in Colombia in the Valle del Cauca department. Cairo — Home to over 10 million people, this sprawling city in Egypt holds vast treasures, from the Egyptian Museum, royal mummies and King Tutankhamun artifacts.

— Home to over 10 million people, this sprawling city in Egypt holds vast treasures, from the Egyptian Museum, royal mummies and King Tutankhamun artifacts. Chelsea — The city of Chelsea is located in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, in the United States of America.

— The city of Chelsea is located in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, in the United States of America. Dallas — A city in Texas, USA. According to Ancestry.com , the name Dallas originates from Scotland and means meadow dwelling.

— A city in Texas, USA. According to , the name Dallas originates from Scotland and means meadow dwelling. Diego — Fully referred to as San Diego, this city is a tourist hotspot located in California, in the United States. The name originates from Saint Didacus of Alcalá, a Franciscan lay brother who was also known as Diego de San Nicolás.

— Fully referred to as San Diego, this city is a tourist hotspot located in California, in the United States. The name originates from Saint Didacus of Alcalá, a Franciscan lay brother who was also known as Diego de San Nicolás. Florence — The city of Florence is the capital of Italy's Tuscany region. The name Florence is derived from Fiorenza, an Old Italian word meaning the city of flowers.

— The city of Florence is the capital of Italy's Tuscany region. The name Florence is derived from Fiorenza, an Old Italian word meaning the city of flowers. Francisco — Fully known as San Francisco. This American city is located in California. The city holds ties to Saint Francis of Assisi and Mission San Francisco de Asís, which it was named after.

— Fully known as San Francisco. This American city is located in California. The city holds ties to Saint Francis of Assisi and Mission San Francisco de Asís, which it was named after. Kingston — This is the capital island of Jamaica. Other cities and towns with a similar name are located in New York, Ontario, Canada and England.

— This is the capital island of Jamaica. Other cities and towns with a similar name are located in New York, Ontario, Canada and England. Lille — The city of Lille is a French city located in Hauts-de-France. The name Lille is believed to have two possible origins, which means the island, L'isle, an Old French word and Risjel or Ter IJsel, a Dutch word.

— The city of Lille is a French city located in Hauts-de-France. The name Lille is believed to have two possible origins, which means the island, L'isle, an Old French word and Risjel or Ter IJsel, a Dutch word. London — The capital city of England in the United Kingdom. The name, London, is believed to have Roman and Celtic roots.

— The capital city of England in the United Kingdom. The name, London, is believed to have Roman and Celtic roots. Milan — The capital city of Italy, located in the Lombardy region.

— The capital city of Italy, located in the Lombardy region. Odessa — A port city in Ukraine. According to Ancestry.com , the name Odessa is possibly adapted from the Greek word, odussmai, which means wrathful or the epic voyage of Odysseus in Homer's Odyssey .

— A port city in Ukraine. According to , the name Odessa is possibly adapted from the Greek word, odussmai, which means wrathful or the epic voyage of Odysseus in . Olympia — This is the capital city of Washington state in the United States of America. Its name holds reference to the Olympic Mountains, a significant feature in the state.

— This is the capital city of Washington state in the United States of America. Its name holds reference to the Olympic Mountains, a significant feature in the state. Paris — The capital city of France. Its name is said to have originated from the Parisii, a Gallic tribe that inhabited the area, or Trojan prince Paris. The gender-neutral name means lover or defender of mankind.

— The capital city of France. Its name is said to have originated from the Parisii, a Gallic tribe that inhabited the area, or Trojan prince Paris. The gender-neutral name means lover or defender of mankind. Phoenix — This is the administrative centre of Arizona, a state in the United States. The city born from the ancient ruins of the Hohokam civilisation got its name from the mythical phoenix, a bird that rises from its ashes.

— This is the administrative centre of Arizona, a state in the United States. The city born from the ancient ruins of the Hohokam civilisation got its name from the mythical phoenix, a bird that rises from its ashes. Regina — This is the capital city of Saskatchewan, Canada. Also known as The Queen City, it can be a feminine name derived from Latin, meaning queen.

— This is the capital city of Saskatchewan, Canada. Also known as The Queen City, it can be a feminine name derived from Latin, meaning queen. Rio — Fully known as Rio de Janeiro, this city is a state in Brazil. The word Rio has Vulgar Latin, Spanish and Galician-Portuguese roots, meaning river, brook or small stream.

— Fully known as Rio de Janeiro, this city is a state in Brazil. The word Rio has Vulgar Latin, Spanish and Galician-Portuguese roots, meaning river, brook or small stream. Sanaa — The Old City of Sana'a is located in Yemen. Its name is derived from the Arabic word Sana, meaning bright, radiant or brilliant.

The Old City of Sana'a is located in Yemen. Its name is derived from the Arabic word Sana, meaning bright, radiant or brilliant. Santiago — This is the capital city of Chile. Its full name, Santiago de Chile, is derived from Saint James the Great, the brother of John the Apostle, whom it was named after.

— This is the capital city of Chile. Its full name, Santiago de Chile, is derived from Saint James the Great, the brother of John the Apostle, whom it was named after. Sofia — The largest city in Bulgaria, whose name originates from the Basilica of St Sophia, built in the late 14th century. The name Sofia is derived from the Greek word Sophia, meaning wisdom.

— The largest city in Bulgaria, whose name originates from the Basilica of St Sophia, built in the late 14th century. The name Sofia is derived from the Greek word Sophia, meaning wisdom. Sydney — This is the capital city of New South Wales in Australia. The iconic city's name is rooted in the Old English word, Sidney, which means wide river island or well watered land.

— This is the capital city of New South Wales in Australia. The iconic city's name is rooted in the Old English word, Sidney, which means wide river island or well watered land. Serenia — The city of Serenia is located in Selangor, Malaysia. The name is rooted in the Latin word Serenus, which means serene, calm or tranquil.

What is the most beautiful city name in the world?

Identifying the most beautiful city name is subject to contention. Cultural heritage and identity gives different names their unique and beautiful nature.

What is the most unusual city name?

Places with unique and ridiculous names include Hell, Slickpoo, Why, Whynot, and Unalaska in the United States. Other such cities around the world include Batman in Türkiye, Oodnadatta in Australia and Longyearbyen in Norway among others.

What should I name my fictional town?

Brainstorm a name using weather, landscape, history or your favourite characters when creating a fictional town. Consider using unique sounds and connotations when creating one.

What is the unpronounceable city name?

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch in Wales takes the cake as the most unpronounceable name. Trying to pronounce Tweebuffelsmeteenskootmorsdoodgeskietfontein, might also be the fastest way to bite your tongue.

Cities with cool city names represent many good things that inspire our lives. For most people around the world, different cities remind them of their favourite pastimes, from historical exploration to food, fashion, sports and tourism. These city names listed above are great for kids, pets, and player characters.

