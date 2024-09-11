Top 10 ancient Greek philosophers and their contributions to philosophy

Greek philosophers and thinkers have shaped modern life in various ways, from simple everyday life to education, employment, healthcare, and politics. Our interpretations of the ideas that the ancient Greek philosophers posed help blend classic and current debates. Delve into the lives of ancient Greek philosophers and their contributions to philosophy.

The contributions of philosophers such as Thales of Miletus, Aristotle, and Socrates are still influential today as they answer fundamental questions about the human experience and the natural world. This research into the most famous Greek philosophers is based on data from sources such as the National Geographic Society, Britannica, and World History.

Top 10 ancient Greek philosophers

Philosophers were members of ancient societies who sought wisdom by questioning and examining the existing way of life. Simply put, these individuals sought to investigate the true nature of life. Their contributions are applied to theoretical learning and research in educational institutions, legal and governance circles, common religions, or ethical issues in the medical and business fields.

Philosopher Key contributions Socrates Developed the Socratic Method, influencing critical thinking and dialogue Aristotle Pioneered formal logic and made significant contributions to various fields, including biology and ethics Pythagoras Best known for the Pythagorean Theorem and his contributions to mathematical and mystical ideas Plato Founded the Academy in Athens and developed the Theory of Forms Hippocrates Established foundational principles in medicine, including the Hippocratic Oath Democritus Formulated early atomic theory and explored concepts of ethics and happiness Xenophanes of Colophon Proposed monotheism and challenged traditional religious views Thales of Miletus Identified water as the fundamental substance of all existence Anaximander of Miletus Introduced the concept of the Apeiron as the origin of the cosmos Alexander the Great Expanded Greek culture and philosophy across a vast empire

1. Socrates

A statue of Socrates at the Academy of Athens (L) and a statue of the Greek thinker displayed at the Louvre Museum (R). Photo: wikimedia.org, @CherryX, @Leonidas Drosis (modified by author)

Birthplace: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Key contributions: Redefined standards of beauty; developed the Socratic Method

Redefined standards of beauty; developed the Socratic Method Notable works: Works published by Xenophon and Plato

Socrates was born and raised in Athens, Greece, to Phaenarete, his mother and Sophroniscus, his father. Although he came from a family of modest means, he received an education, compulsory military service, and membership in the Assembly, as was customary for young Athenian males.

Socrates' contributions began with redefining Greek society's standards of beauty. He put no additional effort into his appearance as was the norm, opting to walk barefoot, wear long hair and go unwashed.

He became known as a virtuous master of dialogue who acknowledged his ignorance and the limits of human knowledge and even influenced existing ideas such as the philosophy of Stoicism. Through his teaching style, the Socrates Method, he conveyed the need for using questions and dialogue to clarify ideas and stimulate critical thinking. His students, Xenophon and Plato, published his works.

2. Aristotle

The bust of Aristotle with an Alabastro Fiorito military cloak (L). A statue of his bust is displayed in the Acropolis Museum (R). Photo: wikimedia.org @Deiadameian, @MumblerJamie (modified by author)

Birthplace: Stagirus, Greece

Stagirus, Greece Key contributions: Pioneered marine biology, formal logic, political science, virtue ethics, and epistemology

Pioneered marine biology, formal logic, political science, virtue ethics, and epistemology Notable works: Organon, Metaphysics, Poetics, Rhetoric, Physics, Nicomachean Ethics, Politics

Aristotle was born in Stagirus, an ancient coastal city in Greece, in 384 BC. The son of Macedonian king Amyntas II's doctor, Aristotle, lived in relative privilege compared to the average Athenian male. He studied at Plato's Academy for about 20 years before starting his own in Athens upon completion.

Aristotle lived a life of firsts, pioneering thoughts in marine biology and developing formal logic, political science, virtue ethics, and epistemology. His works or lectures are recorded and categorised into the Organon, metaphysics, poetics, rhetoric, physics, Nicomacechean Ethics, politics, parts and movement of animals.

3. Pythagoras

An artistic depiction of Pythagoras of Samos. Photo: @Prisma/UIG (modified by author)

Birthplace: Samos, Greece

Samos, Greece Key contributions: Developed the Pythagorean Theorem; introduced ideas on immortality and reincarnation

Developed the Pythagorean Theorem; introduced ideas on immortality and reincarnation Notable works: Mathematical formulas; teachings on mysticism

Pythagoras was born in 380 BCE on the coastal island of Samos. The son of a wealthy merchant, Mnesarchus, Pythagoras is said to have received tutorship from famous Egyptian, Babylonian, and Greek instructors.

In modern times, Pythagoras is best known for contributing to learning through the Pythagorean Theorem, a mathematical formula. However, his early teachings on immortality, reincarnation, and the transmigration of the soul made him known for mysticism rather than mathematics.

His teachings and beliefs also touched on animal cruelty, vegetarianism, and humane treatment. In an account by Diogenes Laertius, other scholars such as Xenophanes criticised his beliefs. In the VIII.36 text, Xenophanes said,

Once, they say that he (Pythagoras) was passing by when a puppy was being whipped, and he took pity and said, 'Stop! Do not beat it! For it is the soul of a friend that I recognized when I heard it'.

4. Plato

Artistic depiction of Plato in a red robe and Aristotle in a blue robe at the School of Athens as painted by Raphael Sanzio for Pope Julius II. Photo: Franco Origlia (modified by author)

Birthplace: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Key contributions: Developed the Dialectic Method; founded the Academy in Athens

Developed the Dialectic Method; founded the Academy in Athens Notable works: Plato’s Dialogues, The Republic, Theory of Forms

Plato, also known as Aristocles, was born in 423 BCE or 424 BCE to Ariston of Colytus, a well-connected aristocrat. Although he initially planned to pursue a political career, Socrates' teachings influenced him to become a thinker.

His contribution to the field covered the works of Socrates and his beliefs, such as Plato's Dialogues or The Last Days of Socrates. He is also known for founding an academy in Athens, developing the dialectic method of dialogue, and works such as The Republic and Theory of Forms.

5. Hippocrates

A statue of Hippocrates at the School of Medicine in Bahia, Brazil (L). A bust statue of the philosopher is exhibited at the University of Barcelona (R). Photo: wikimedia.org @Q57979330, ESM

Birthplace: Kos, Greece

Kos, Greece Key contributions: Established medical ethics and systematic disease investigation

Established medical ethics and systematic disease investigation Notable works: Hippocratic Oath, works on disease causation and medical ethics

Hippocrates was born on the island of Kos in the Dodecanese chain of islands. He was a powerful doctor who established a medical school on the island, wrote various works in the field, and established a systematic method of disease investigation.

Hippocrates is regarded as the Father of Medicine. The solid foundation he set for today's medicine is built upon key principles such as the Hippocratic Oath, medical ethics, the Theory of Disease Causation, the Humoral Theory, and standards of examination and diagnosis.

6. Democritus

An 18th-century artistic depiction of the cheerful Democritus by Coypel Antoine. Photo: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images (modified by author)

Birthplace: Abdera, Greece

Abdera, Greece Key contributions: Theorised the atomic universe and contributed to ethical and happiness theories.

Theorised the atomic universe and contributed to ethical and happiness theories. Notable works: Writings on atomism and natural phenomena

The laughing philosopher Democritus was born into a wealthy noble family in Abdera on the Thracian coast in Greece in 460 BCE. He is a pre-Socratic philosopher who was influenced by thinkers such as Parmenides, Zeno of Elea, Empedocles, and Anaxagoras. He, in turn, influenced the works of Socrates and Plato.

His contributions to modern society touch on ethics, happiness, and the atomic universe. He acknowledged the role of natural phenomena, such as the occurrence of the Milky Way, as a consequence of nature rather than Greek deities and Olympian gods and goddesses.

7. Xenophanes of Colophon

Artistic depictions of Anaximander of Miletus. Photo: @Atmaprajnananda, @SatyarthPandita (modified by author)

Birthplace: Colophon, Greece

Colophon, Greece Key contributions: Proposed monotheism; founded the Eleatic School of Philosophy

Proposed monotheism; founded the Eleatic School of Philosophy Notable works: Writings on theology and philosophy

Xenophanes of Colophon is a pre-Socratic thinker who lived between 570 and 478 BCE. Like Pythagoras, he challenged the religious beliefs of his time, proposing the existence of one God.

He contributed to the development of religious beliefs such as monotheism. He described God as one who is unlike human beings. He sees, thinks, hears, is always in the same place, and sets everything in motion. He is credited with founding the Eleatic School of Philosophy, which, through his thoughts on Greek mythology, influenced later scholars such as Plato and Aristotle.

8. Thales of Miletus

Artistic depictions of Thales of Miletus. Photo: @_M_Mountain_, wikimedia.org, @the Hellenic Library (modified by author)

Birthplace: Miletus, Turkey

Miletus, Turkey Key contributions: Introduced the Water Theory as the fundamental substance of existence

Introduced the Water Theory as the fundamental substance of existence Notable works: Early writings on cosmology and matter

Thales of Miletus was born between 624 and 620 BCE in the Greek colony of Miletus, Türkiye, formerly Ionus. He is recognised as the first and the oldest philosopher in the world.

His studies inspired Thale’s Water Theory in Babylon. He proposed that water was the underlying foundation of existence and that everything in the universe is made of water.

9. Anaximander of Miletus

An artistic depiction of Anaximander of Miletus. Photo: Pictures From History/Universal Images Group (modified by author)

Birthplace: Miletus, Turkey

Miletus, Turkey Key contributions: Developed the concept of the Apeiron to explain existence and cosmology

Developed the concept of the Apeiron to explain existence and cosmology Notable works: Writings on the nature of the cosmos and evolution

Like his mentor, Anaximander was born in Miletus, Iona (modern-day Türkiye), circa 610 BCE to Praxiades. The pre-Socratic thinker is best known for his thoughts on the Apeiron. The concept of Apeiron seeks to explain evolution, creation, the cosmos and the existence of all things.

10. Alexander the Great

A mosaic of Alexander the Great in battle against Persian King Darius III (L). A statue of the ancient ruler's bust (R). Photo: wikimedia.org @The Guardian/DEA/G Nimatallah/De Agostini, @Satdeep Gill.

Birthplace: Pella, Greece

Pella, Greece Key contributions: Promoted Greek culture and philosophy through military conquests; studied under Aristotle

Promoted Greek culture and philosophy through military conquests; studied under Aristotle Notable works: His influence on spreading Greek philosophical schools

Alexander the Great, also known as Alexander III of Macedon, was a Greek ruler remembered for his military conquests. He studied under Aristotle from the age of 13 to 16.

As a ruler, his interest in philosophy influenced the promotion of philosophy and Greek culture. His empire facilitated widespread philosophies such as Epicureanism, Cynicism, Stoicism, and Hellenistic thought.

When was Greek philosophy created?

Ancient Greek philosophy was first developed in 6 BCE. Philosophers who shaped its growth are categorised in periods, from pre-Socratic philosophers in the Early Period to Socrates, Plato and Aristotle to later periods that extended to the 5th century BCE.

Who was the first known Greek philosopher?

Thales of Miletus is considered to be the first philosopher. Other early thinkers include Anaximander and Anaximenes.

Who is the father of Greek philosophy?

Socrates is recognised as the father of classic Greek philosophy. His works lay the foundation for modern or Western philosophy, so he is often regarded as the father of Western Philosophy.

Who were the 3 biggest Greek philosophers?

Ancient philosophers such as Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle are the best-known thinkers and scholars. They pioneered modern education by establishing educational institutions and introduced principles, thoughts, and ideas that shape modern life.

Ancient Greek philosophers have deeply influenced modern life. Their proposed principles are still used today in medicine, politics, business, and education. They also contributed to our understanding of the natural world and how to relate to each other and the environment.

