Who is Sasha Banks’ husband? Get to know Sarath Ton, aka Mikaze

Sasha Banks’ husband, Sarath Ton, is a costume designer and a former professional wrestler from the United States of America. Her wife is an American professional wrestler and actress who became the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bayley.

Sarath Ton made his professional debut in wrestling on 2 November 2002 in Premiere Wrestling Foundation Northeast. He became known for his unique wrestling style, which he mixed with martial arts, and also specializing in aerial stunts. He is also the husband of the famous wrestler and actress Sasha Banks.

Full name Sarath Ton Famous as Mikaze Kid, Mikaze, Mr. Castle, and Rutherford Hayes Gender Male Date of birth 9 June 1983 Age 39 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Springfield, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Saroeun Ton Mother Mul Ton Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Wife Sasha Banks Profession Wrestler, artist, influencer Instagram @iammikaze

Sarath Ton’s biography

The costume designer was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, United States, to Saroeun Ton and Mul Ton. He is an American national of Far-East-Asian ethnicity with Vietnamese roots. He grew up alongside his two siblings named, Sarann and Saren.

What is Sarath Ton’s age?

The former professional wrestler is 39 years old as of March 2023. He was born on 9 June 1983. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Sarath Ton’s career

Sarath Ton is a costume designer and former professional wrestler. He began his wrestling career in 2000 and was trained by a local wrestler from Massachusetts named Kevin Landry.

His professional wrestling career began in 2002 in Premiere Wrestling Foundation Northeast as Kid Mikaze. In his first match, he fought against wrestler KL Murphy and won his first title in his first year as a wrestler.

Mikaze participated in Chaotic Wrestling, Top Rope Promotions, New England Frontier Wrestling, and Connecticut Wrestling Entertainment. In June 2012, he debuted in WWE Raw under the ring name Rutherford Hayes against Ryback.

On 21 May 2015, he made a debut on NXT, where he fought with Jason Jordan. He was injured during the fight and left unconscious after a blow to the head. Since then, Sarath has never competed as a wrestler.

Mikaze also won several championships during his wrestling career. Below is a list of some of his achievements.

CW Heavyweight Championship

CW New England Championship (2 times)

CW Tag Team Championship (3 times)

PWF Mayhem Junior Heavyweight Championship

PWF Northeast Tag Team Championship (2 times)

After taking a break from wrestling, Sarath began his career again as a costume designer. He has designed special gear for many WWE notable wrestlers, such as Paige, Ruby Riott, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

When did Sasha Banks and Sarath meet?

Sasha and Sarath first met in 2010 while working in the independent wrestling circuit. The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 4 August 2016. However, they have been private about their marriage.

Sarath Ton's wife, Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, best known as Sasha Banks, is an American professional wrestler and actress. She is best recognized for her time in WWE from 2012 to 2022, where she performed under the ring name Sasha Banks. She has also been featured in NJPW's sister promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Sarath Ton’s height and weight

Sasha Banks’ husband stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall or 168 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 168 pounds or 76 kilograms.

Fast facts about Sarath Ton

Who is Sarath Ton? He is a former professional wrestler and costume designer best known as Sasha Banks’ husband. Where is Sarath Ton from? He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, United States of America. How old is Sarath Ton? The American artist is 39 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 June 1983. Who is Sasha Banks married to? The American WWE star has been married to former wrestler turned designer Sarath Ton popular as Mikaze. Is Sasha Banks still married? Yes, Sasha and Sarath are still married. They have been married for four years. What does Sarath Ton do now? He currently works as a costume designer at WWE. What is Sarath Ton’s height? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Sarath Ton is a former professional wrestler and costume designer from the United States. He is best known as Sasha Banks’ husband. He and his wife have been married since 4 August 2016.

