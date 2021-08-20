Robin Christensen-Roussimoff’s bio: who is Andre the Giant's daughter?

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff is an actress based in the United States. She is best known as Andre the Giant's daughter.

Robin at the Premiere Of HBO's "Andre The Giant" at The Cinerama Dome on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andre the Giant's daughter Robin has been so keen on keeping her dad's memory alive that she, at some point, attempted to become a professional wrestler as he was. Find out all about the actress in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Robin Christensen-Roussimoff

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 1979

1979 Age: 41 or 42 (As of 2021)

41 or 42 (As of 2021) Place of birth: France

France Current residence: Seattle, Washington, USA

Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6

6 Height in centimetres: 182.9

182.9 Weight in pounds: 211.6

211.6 Weight in kilograms: 96

96 Body measurements in inches: 44-40-44

44-40-44 Body measurements in centimetres: 112-102-112

112-102-112 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Jean Christensen

Jean Christensen Father: Andre Roussimoff

Andre Roussimoff Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $4.5 million

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's biography

Christensen was born in 1979 in France. She grew up in the United States of America. As of 2021, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's age is 41 or 42.

Career

Rouddimoff attempted to become a wrestler like her dad was. Unfortunately, her career in the industry didn't go so well, and she decided to explore another area.

Robin has been working as an actress. She also worked as a consultant in the production of her dad's movie based on the novel Andre the Giant: Closer to Heaven.

The actress on the right. Photo: @lionforge

How much is Andre the Giant's Daughter's net worth?

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's net worth is estimated at $4.5 million, but no official information is on the subject. Her income can be attributed to her successful career as an actress and the inheritance she received from her dad as his only child.

Andre the Giant's child gets royalties from WWE when they use Andre's name for various events. She has the right to the licensing of her dad's name in any video games or action figures where Andre the Giant name is used.

Roussimoff has also been involved in various promotions and visits multiple Comic Cons in her dad's name, which also earns her income.

Who is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's mother?

Robin's mom is the late Jean Christensen. Jean was working in the PR department in the wrestling industry when she met Andre in the '70s. She passed on in 2008.

Andre the Giant's kids

There are no other known Andre the Giant children, and Christensen is thought to be his only child. Unfortunately, the actress didn't get to see her dad much because he was often travelling for wrestling matches, and he later passed on (in 1993) when Robin was still young.

In addition, her mom and dad's relationship was quite strained during Andre's life, and hence, Robin didn't see her dad much because she was staying with her mum. She was offered the chance to go live with her dad when she was ten years old. However, she was not for the idea of staying with her dad, who she had not interacted much with, in an unfamiliar place and far away from her mum.

Nonetheless, Robin has fond memories of her dad and remembers the few times they interacted with great delight.

The actress poses at the after party for the premiere of HBO's "Andre The Giant" at Le Jardin on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff married?

The actress loves to keep her personal life away from the limelight, and it is unknown whether she is married or single or dating. Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's husband is yet to be revealed as of writing.

How tall is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff?

Christensen is 6 feet tall (182.9 cm). Her considerable height is one of the things that she seems to have taken after her dad.

Roussimoff has black hair, which she dyes blonde, and has dark-brown eyes. She weighs 211lb. (96 kg). She has several tattoos throughout her body. She looks very much like her dad.

Where is Andre the Giant's daughter now?

Christensen has been building her career as an actress and settled in Seattle in Washington, USA. She continues to represent her dad and keep his memories alive by working with authors and movie producers who follow her late dad's story.

Robin was featured in the 2018 HBO documentary about her dad's life.

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff is a successful actress. She is the daughter of the late renowned wrestler Andre the Giant.

