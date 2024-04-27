A young Nigerian man made his parents proud as he built a bungalow for them and presented it in public

The generous son did not let his mother and father know while he was working on the building project

Many Nigerians praised his kind gesture and congratulated him, as some wished to have the same blessing

A young Nigerian man started a building project without informing his parents. They did not know till he finished.

At the foundation stage, the man called a pastor to dedicate the project as the man anointed the floor in prayer.

The man's parents knelt as they were given the house key. Photo source: @michaelmike322

Well-furnished house for parents

In five months, he (@michaelmike322) completed the house. He had the veranda of the house tiled. It has a staircase to ease entry.

Before showing people the housewarming video, the grateful son congratulated his parents on TikTok when he revealed he would give them the house.

Watch the video below:

Man built house for mother

Source: Legit.ng